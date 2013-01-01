Welcome,
Kayvon Webster | Defensive Back | #21
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/1/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 192
College:
South Florida
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (90) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/13/2017: Signed a two-year, $7.75 million contract. The deal contains $4.25 million guaranteed. Another $4 million is available through incentives. 2017: $2.75 million (+ $1.25 million roster bonus), 2018: $3 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rams CB Kayvon Webster was forced from Sunday's game against the Eagles with a right leg injury.
Webster went down in non-contact fashion, and immediately grabbed his right foot. That usually means a torn Achilles' tendon. Perhaps Webster will escape with an ankle issue. Either way, it radically thins the Rams' cornerback corps, and is going to create major problems against Carson Wentz. Troy Hill is in the game behind Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman.
Dec 10 - 5:07 PM
Rams CB Kayvon Webster suffered a concussion Week 11 against the Vikings.
Rookie UDFA Dominique Hatfield is now in the game in Webster opposite Trumaine Johnson. Nickell Robey-Coleman covers the slot for the Rams.
Nov 19 - 2:53 PM
Rams CB Kayvon Webster (shoulder) is questionable for Week 3.
Webster is closer to doubtful after not practicing all week. Nickell Robey-Coleman should continue to start against the 49ers.
Sep 20 - 5:41 PM
Source:
Los Angeles Times
Rams declared CB Kayvon Webster, QB Brandon Allen, S Marqui Christian, RB Justin Davis, T Andrew Donnal, T Cornelius Lucas and OLB Ejuan Price inactive for Week 2 against the Redskins.
Webster is out with a shoulder injury. Nickell Robey-Coleman will start in his place. The other six inactives are healthy scratches.
Sep 17 - 3:04 PM
Source:
Alden Gonzalez on Twitter
Kayvon Webster carted with right leg issue
Dec 10 - 5:07 PM
Rams lose starting CB Webster to concussion
Nov 19 - 2:53 PM
Kayvon Webster (shoulder) listed questionable
Sep 20 - 5:41 PM
Webster (shoulder) ruled out for Week 2
Sep 17 - 3:04 PM
More Kayvon Webster Player News
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
LAR
10
31
4
35
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
DEN
14
37
4
41
0.0
0
.0
1
10
0
0
0
1
10
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DEN
12
22
1
23
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DEN
15
10
1
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DEN
13
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
IND
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@DAL
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
SEA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@JAC
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
ARZ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@NYG
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
HOU
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@MIN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
NO
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@ARZ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
PHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@SEA
Game scheduled for 12/17 4:05 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@TEN
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
SF
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
Sidelined
Rams RB Malcolm Brown is out indefinitely with an MCL injury.
Per ESPN Rams reporter Alden Gonzalez, Brown suffered the injury at the end of Sunday's blowout win over the Giants. Brown is reportedly a candidate for surgery, suggesting a particularly severe MCL tear. Lance Dunbar and Justin Davis are next up on the depth chart behind Todd Gurley. Brown had been impressing in mop-up duty, earning double-digit carries in back-to-back games.
Nov 8
3
Lance Dunbar
4
Justin Davis
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
WR1
1
Robert Woods
Sidelined
Robert Woods (shoulder) is inactive for Week 14 against the Eagles.
Woods is on the verge of returning. He will almost certainly be back in Week 15. Also inactive for the Rams are OLB Connor Barwin, RB Lance Dunbar, QB Brandon Allen, RB Justin Davis, OLB Carlos Thompson and OT Cornelius Lucas.
Dec 10
2
Tavon Austin
3
Josh Reynolds
WR2
1
Sammy Watkins
2
Cooper Kupp
3
Pharoh Cooper
4
Mike Thomas
Suspended
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez left WR Mike Thomas off his 53-man roster projection for the Rams.
Gonzalez said he originally had Thomas making the team but after being hit with a four-game PED suspension, Gonzalez now sees him on the outside looking in. Thomas played sparingly last year (102 offensive snaps) and now faces competition from rookie wideouts Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. Gonzalez expects seven receivers to crack the Rams' roster including Kupp, Reynolds, Tavon Austin, Robert Woods, Pharoh Cooper, Bradley Marquez and Nelson Spruce.
Jul 21
WR3
1
Cooper Kupp
TE
1
Tyler Higbee
2
Gerald Everett
3
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
Questionable
Rams LT Andrew Whitworth was forced from Sunday's game against the Eagles with a right ankle injury, and is questionable to return.
Whitworth got rolled up in the second quarter. He tried to walk the injury off on the sideline before heading to the locker room. We would consider him genuinely questionable. Darrell Williams is in the game on Jared Goff's blindside.
Dec 10
2
Cornelius Lucas
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Jamon Brown
RT
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Cornelius Lucas
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
