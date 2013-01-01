Kayvon Webster | Defensive Back | #21

3/13/2017: Signed a two-year, $7.75 million contract. The deal contains $4.25 million guaranteed. Another $4 million is available through incentives. 2017: $2.75 million (+ $1.25 million roster bonus), 2018: $3 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent

Rams CB Kayvon Webster was forced from Sunday's game against the Eagles with a right leg injury.

Webster went down in non-contact fashion, and immediately grabbed his right foot. That usually means a torn Achilles' tendon. Perhaps Webster will escape with an ankle issue. Either way, it radically thins the Rams' cornerback corps, and is going to create major problems against Carson Wentz. Troy Hill is in the game behind Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman.