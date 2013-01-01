Player Page

Kayvon Webster | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/1/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 192
College: South Florida
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (90) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Rams CB Kayvon Webster was forced from Sunday's game against the Eagles with a right leg injury.
Webster went down in non-contact fashion, and immediately grabbed his right foot. That usually means a torn Achilles' tendon. Perhaps Webster will escape with an ankle issue. Either way, it radically thins the Rams' cornerback corps, and is going to create major problems against Carson Wentz. Troy Hill is in the game behind Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman. Dec 10 - 5:07 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017LAR10314350.00.0000000600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013DEN14374410.00.011000011000000
2014DEN12221230.00.0000000200000
2015DEN15101110.00.0000000200000
2016DEN137180.00.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10IND1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@DAL6060.00.0000000100000
5Oct 8SEA1120.00.0000000100000
6Oct 15@JAC6060.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22ARZ2020.00.0000000100000
9Nov 5@NYG2130.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12HOU5050.00.0000000100000
11Nov 19@MIN2240.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26NO4040.00.0000000200000
13Dec 3@ARZ2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10PHI0000.00.0100000000000
15Dec 17@SEAGame scheduled for 12/17 4:05 PM ET
16Dec 24@TENGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31SFGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
3Brandon Allen
RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3Lance Dunbar
4Justin Davis
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
WR11Robert Woods
2Tavon Austin
3Josh Reynolds
WR21Sammy Watkins
2Cooper Kupp
3Pharoh Cooper
4Mike Thomas
WR31Cooper Kupp
TE1Tyler Higbee
2Gerald Everett
3Derek Carrier
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Cornelius Lucas
LG1Rodger Saffold
C1John Sullivan
2Austin Blythe
RG1Jamon Brown
RT1Rob Havenstein
2Cornelius Lucas
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 