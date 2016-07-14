Player Page

Duron Harmon | Defensive Back | #30

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (91) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Patriots re-signed DB Duron Harmon to a four-year, $20 million contract.
A safety by trade, Harmon spent much of 2016 in the slot. His return took on increased urgency with Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan's Patriots futures up in the air. Harmon isn't necessarily an impact player, but he provides value with his versatility and consistency. Mar 9 - 4:15 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 16245290.00.0100101200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013NE 15247310.00.02440000400000
2014NE 1684120.00.01600100100000
2015NE 16146200.00.03500000500000
2016NE 16245290.00.0100101200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18MIA1010.00.0100000200000
3Sep 22HOU1010.00.0000100000000
4Oct 2BUF0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CLE1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CIN3030.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PIT0220.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@BUF1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA1120.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SF6060.00.0000001000000
12Nov 27@NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4LAR1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12BAL3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@DEN1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24NYJ3030.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@MIA1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
3Jacoby Brissett
RB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3D.J. Foster
4Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
FB1James Develin
2Glenn Gronkowski
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Devin Lucien
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Matt Lengel
4Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Jamil Douglas
3Chris Barker
C1David Andrews
2Ted Karras
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
3Chase Farris
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
3Michael Williams
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 