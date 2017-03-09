Akeem Spence | Defensive Lineman Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (26) / 11/29/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 307 College: Illinois Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (100) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2017: Signed a three-year, $9 million contract. The deal contains $3.5 million guaranteed -- a $2.25 million signing bonus and Spence's 2017 base salary. Spence is eligible for annual $250,000 roster bonuses. Another $1.5 million is available through incentives. 2018: $2.4 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: $2.15 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Dolphins acquired DT Akeem Spence from the Lions in exchange for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick. The Dolphins had a strong need for a defensive tackle. Spence made it just one season into his "three-year, $9 million deal" with the Lions but had a serviceable campaign. He notched three sacks and forced a fumble in 16 games/11 starts, earning slightly negative marks from Pro Football Focus. He's not going to make Dolphins fans forget Ndamukong Suh. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

Lions restructured DT Akeem Spence's contract. It looks like Spence took a straight $575,000 pay cut, creating $500,000 in cap space for the Lions. He can earn some of that money back via incentives. The relatively inconsequential cap move is odd considering Spence is coming off a pretty good season. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Lions agreed to terms with DT Akeem Spence, formerly of the Bucs, on a three-year, $10.5 million contract. A space eater, Spence had an injury-plagued 2015 before an ineffective 2016. He's a big body who's still relatively young (25). That's about it. Source: Profootballtalk on Twitter