Akeem Spence | Defensive Lineman

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 307
College: Illinois
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (100) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins acquired DT Akeem Spence from the Lions in exchange for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.
The Dolphins had a strong need for a defensive tackle. Spence made it just one season into his "three-year, $9 million deal" with the Lions but had a serviceable campaign. He notched three sacks and forced a fumble in 16 games/11 starts, earning slightly negative marks from Pro Football Focus. He's not going to make Dolphins fans forget Ndamukong Suh. May 3 - 4:02 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013TB 161910291.066.0000100000000
2014TB 162811392.094.5000200000000
2015TB 883111.011.0000000000000
2016TB 16109190.50.0000000000000
2017DET161920393.0227.3000001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ARZ1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NYG0110.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24ATL0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@MIN0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8CAR2131.088.0000001000000
6Oct 15@NO1560.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29PIT1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@GB1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12CLE1120.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@CHI3140.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23MIN1340.524.0000000000000
13Dec 3@BAL0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@TB2130.00.0000000000000
15Dec 16CHI2021.088.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CIN3580.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31GB1120.548.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Robert Quinn
2Cameron Wake
3William Hayes
4Andre Branch
5Charles Harris
DT1Jordan Phillips
2Davon Godchaux
3Akeem Spence
4Gabe Wright
5Vincent Taylor
MLB1Raekwon McMillan
2Chase Allen
3Mike Hull
WLB1Kiko Alonso
2Jerome Baker
3Terence Garvin
SLB1Stephone Anthony
2Lamin Barrow
3Quentin Poling
CB1Xavien Howard
2Cordrea Tankersley
3Bobby McCain
4Tony Lippett
5Cornell Armstrong
FS1Minkah Fitzpatrick
2T.J. McDonald
3Jordan Lucas
SS1Reshad Jones
2Trae Elston
3Maurice Smith
P1Matt Haack
 

 