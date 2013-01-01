Jelani Jenkins | Linebacker | #53 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (25) / 3/13/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 240 College: Florida Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (104) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/20/2017: Signed a one-year contract. Share: Tweet

Raiders signed LB Jelani Jenkins, formerly of the Dolphins. Jenkins is coming off a miserable season in Miami, but he battled a nagging knee injury all year long and just turned 25 years old. He's worth a look as a reclamation project in Oakland. When healthy, Jenkins has flashed plus pass-coverage skills and can chase sideline to sideline. He'll play weak-side linebacker or compete to replace Malcolm Smith inside depending on the formation.

Free agent LB Jelani Jenkins is visiting the Raiders on Monday. The Raiders are in the hunt for a pair of starting inside linebackers after losing Malcolm Smith to the 49ers and with Perry Riley remaining a free agent. Jenkins profiles best on the weak side where he played with the Dolphins. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 30-ranked 4-3 OLB out of 31 qualifiers in 2016. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Dolphins WLB Jelani Jenkins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Steelers. Jenkins missed Weeks 16 and 17 after aggravating a knee injury but said he's optimistic about his status after putting in a limited week of practice. Tony Lippett (thigh), Bacarri Rambo (chest) and Kraig Urbik (knee) are also listed as questionable. Ryan Tannehill (knee) has been ruled out. Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter