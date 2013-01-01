Player Page

Jelani Jenkins | Linebacker | #53

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 240
College: Florida
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (104) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Raiders signed LB Jelani Jenkins, formerly of the Dolphins.
Jenkins is coming off a miserable season in Miami, but he battled a nagging knee injury all year long and just turned 25 years old. He's worth a look as a reclamation project in Oakland. When healthy, Jenkins has flashed plus pass-coverage skills and can chase sideline to sideline. He'll play weak-side linebacker or compete to replace Malcolm Smith inside depending on the formation. Mar 20 - 3:43 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA91514290.00.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013MIA16152170.00.0000000000000
2014MIA1583271103.5267.4000002100000
2015MIA135120710.00.0000101200000
2016MIA91514290.00.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA1670.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NE2350.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25CLE2130.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16PIT0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23BUF2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6NYJ3030.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@LAC2240.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27SF3030.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@NYJ0220.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Connor Cook
3E.J. Manuel
RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
3Taiwan Jones
GLB1Jamize Olawale
2Jalen Richard
3RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Johnny Holton
4Jaydon Mickens
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
3K.J. Brent
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Jared Cook
2Clive Walford
3Lee Smith
4Gabe Holmes
5Cooper Helfet
LT1Donald Penn
2Marshall Newhouse
3Denver Kirkland
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Oni Omoile
C1Rodney Hudson
2Jon Feliciano
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Ian Silberman
RT1Austin Howard
2Vadal Alexander
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 