Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
K.J. Brent
(WR)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Ryan O'Malley
(TE)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Cooper Helfet
(TE)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jelani Jenkins | Linebacker | #53
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/13/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 240
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (104) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/20/2017: Signed a one-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders signed LB Jelani Jenkins, formerly of the Dolphins.
Jenkins is coming off a miserable season in Miami, but he battled a nagging knee injury all year long and just turned 25 years old. He's worth a look as a reclamation project in Oakland. When healthy, Jenkins has flashed plus pass-coverage skills and can chase sideline to sideline. He'll play weak-side linebacker or compete to replace Malcolm Smith inside depending on the formation.
Mar 20 - 3:43 PM
Free agent LB Jelani Jenkins is visiting the Raiders on Monday.
The Raiders are in the hunt for a pair of starting inside linebackers after losing Malcolm Smith to the 49ers and with Perry Riley remaining a free agent. Jenkins profiles best on the weak side where he played with the Dolphins. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 30-ranked 4-3 OLB out of 31 qualifiers in 2016.
Mar 20 - 9:36 AM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Dolphins WLB Jelani Jenkins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Steelers.
Jenkins missed Weeks 16 and 17 after aggravating a knee injury but said he's optimistic about his status after putting in a limited week of practice. Tony Lippett (thigh), Bacarri Rambo (chest) and Kraig Urbik (knee) are also listed as questionable. Ryan Tannehill (knee) has been ruled out.
Jan 6 - 2:56 PM
Source:
Barry Jackson on Twitter
Dolphins WLB Jelani Jenkins (knee) was noncommittal on his status for Sunday's Wild Card game.
Jenkins has missed four of the last five games recovering from his knee injury. He's practicing on a limited basis this week, but his status for the Wild Card Round is up in the air. Spencer Paysinger or Neville Hewitt will start if Jenkins doesn't get cleared.
Jan 4 - 6:30 PM
Source:
Barry Jackson on Twitter
Raiders sign ex-Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins
Mar 20 - 3:43 PM
Mar 20 - 3:43 PM
Free agent LB Jenkins visiting Raiders
Mar 20 - 9:36 AM
Mar 20 - 9:36 AM
Jelani Jenkins (knee) questionable for Sunday
Jan 6 - 2:56 PM
Jan 6 - 2:56 PM
Jelani Jenkins noncommittal on playoff status
Jan 4 - 6:30 PM
Jan 4 - 6:30 PM
More Jelani Jenkins Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
9
15
14
29
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
MIA
16
15
2
17
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
15
83
27
110
3.5
26
7.4
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
13
51
20
71
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
9
15
14
29
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
1
6
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@LAC
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
Connor Cook
3
E.J. Manuel
RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
3
Taiwan Jones
GLB
1
Jamize Olawale
2
Jalen Richard
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Johnny Holton
4
Jaydon Mickens
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Seth Roberts
3
K.J. Brent
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Jared Cook
2
Clive Walford
3
Lee Smith
4
Gabe Holmes
5
Cooper Helfet
LT
1
Donald Penn
2
Marshall Newhouse
3
Denver Kirkland
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Oni Omoile
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
Jon Feliciano
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Ian Silberman
RT
1
Austin Howard
Sidelined
Raiders RT Austin Howard's shoulder operation was to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff.
It's a major operation to repair an injury that happened during training camp. Howard will need the majority of the offseason to recover and rehab, but should be ready for next Week 1. Going on 29, Howard was ineffective as he played hurt in 2016. He's signed for $4.9 million in 2017.
Jan 19
2
Vadal Alexander
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
