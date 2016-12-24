Dion Sims | Tight End | #80

Impending free agent TE Dion Sims says he's been told by Dolphins coach Adam Gase that the team wants him back as a starter.

"He told me he wants me back as a No. 1," Sims said. "I want to be back. I have obviously proven myself to be a starting tight end in the league and want to continue in that role. I’ve done some great things this year and improved a lot." We don't doubt what Sims was told, but Sims isn't suddenly going to be a big-time pass catcher. He has 74 grabs across 56 career games, and averaged a woeful 9.4 yards per catch. He's primarily a blocker. Tight end is a position of need for the Dolphins after Jordan Cameron busted in monumental fashion.