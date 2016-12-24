Player Page

Weather | Roster

Dion Sims | Tight End | #80

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 271
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (106) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Impending free agent TE Dion Sims says he's been told by Dolphins coach Adam Gase that the team wants him back as a starter.
"He told me he wants me back as a No. 1," Sims said. "I want to be back. I have obviously proven myself to be a starting tight end in the league and want to continue in that role. I’ve done some great things this year and improved a lot." We don't doubt what Sims was told, but Sims isn't suddenly going to be a big-time pass catcher. He has 74 grabs across 56 career games, and averaged a woeful 9.4 yards per catch. He's primarily a blocker. Tight end is a position of need for the Dolphins after Jordan Cameron busted in monumental fashion. Jan 12 - 6:23 PM
Source: Miami Herald
More Dion Sims Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA142625618.39.80400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013MIA156322.15.30100.0.00000000
2014MIA142428420.311.80200.0.00000000
2015MIA13181279.87.10100.0.00010000
2016MIA142625618.39.80400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@NE12121.0000.0000000
3Sep 25CLE44611.5000.0000000
4Sep 29@CIN199.0000.0000000
5Oct 9TEN166.0000.0000000
6Oct 16PIT11212.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@SD00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@LAR3206.7000.0000000
12Nov 27SF45313.3100.0000000
13Dec 4@BAL33913.0000.0000000
14Dec 11ARZ294.5100.0000000
15Dec 17@NYJ4317.8200.0000000
16Dec 24@BUF2105.0000.0000000
17Jan 1NE00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3T.J. Yates
4Brandon Doughty
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
5Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
3Rashawn Scott
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Dion Sims
2MarQueis Gray
3Dominique Jones
4Chris Pantale
5Thomas Duarte
LT1Branden Albert
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Kraig Urbik
3Jesse Davis
C1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Lawrence Okoye
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 