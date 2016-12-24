Dion Sims | Tight End | #80

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets, Lucas Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
Ware practicing in full for Divisional Round
Carroll says Prosise will be game-time call
Les Snead expected to be retained as Rams' GM
Rams 'hoping' to land Wade Phillips as DC
Dolphins officially promote Matt Burke to DC
Rams to make McVay youngest coach in history
Ben Roethlisberger (foot) returns to full practice
Rams 'zeroing in' on McVay to replace Fisher
Rams expected to pass on Shanahan interview
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LaMarcus Aldridge will start on Thursday
Anthony Davis (hip) will not play on Thursday
MCW, Wade, Zipser, Taj & Lopez will start
Denzel Valentine (flu) will not play Thursday
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will not play
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) going through 3-on-3
Nikola Jokic dominates in win over Pacers
Jeremy Lamb (foot) will not play on Friday
Nicolas Batum (knee) is probable for Friday
Willie Reed (sternum) questionable for Friday
Zach LaVine (hip) questionable for Friday
Darrell Arthur will not play on Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Murray makes long-awaited return Thurs
Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will start Friday
P. Buchnevich returns from conditioning stint
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) is very probable Thursday
Patrik Laine (concussion) will miss road trip
Jamie Benn (foot) will be back on Thursday
Chad Johnson blocks 25 in win over Sharks
Ovechkin hits 1000-point mark in W over Pens
Mark Scheifele scores twice in loss to Habs
Danault scores goal-of-the-year candidate
Jason Demers scores GWG vs. NYI
T.J. Oshie returns from UBI Wednesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
Auburn won't consider Briles for OC job
Cincy HC Fickell lands OSU transfer Gibson
UConn lures OC Lashlee away from Auburn
Carl Lawson will not attend the Senior Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro receive Valdes boost ahead of WK21
Karanka provides updates on squad fitness
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
Benteke not going anywhere in January
Taylor fractures cheekbone, out indefinitely
Barrow injured while playing for Swans U-23s
Reds drop first leg but welcome Coutinho back
The news that broke the internet on Thursday
CPFC anxious wait over player availability
Everton and Man Utd agree Schneiderlin fee
United beat Hull in EFL Cup Semi first leg
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
Dominique Jones
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dion Sims | Tight End | #80
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/18/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 271
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (106) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Impending free agent TE Dion Sims says he's been told by Dolphins coach Adam Gase that the team wants him back as a starter.
"He told me he wants me back as a No. 1," Sims said. "I want to be back. I have obviously proven myself to be a starting tight end in the league and want to continue in that role. I’ve done some great things this year and improved a lot." We don't doubt what Sims was told, but Sims isn't suddenly going to be a big-time pass catcher. He has 74 grabs across 56 career games, and averaged a woeful 9.4 yards per catch. He's primarily a blocker. Tight end is a position of need for the Dolphins after Jordan Cameron busted in monumental fashion.
Jan 12 - 6:23 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dion Sims caught 5-of-5 targets for 34 yards in the Dolphins' Wild Card loss to the Steelers.
Sims closed out the regular season catching 4-5 weekly passes and offering 50-50 touchdown odds. He stepped up for a team in a pinch, but did nothing to suggest he was deserving of a bigger role in 2017. An impending free agent, Sims remains best suited to blocking. He turns 26 next month.
Jan 8 - 4:33 PM
Dion Sims was held catch-less in Miami's Week 17 loss to New England.
Sims has popped up for goal-line touchdowns at times this year, but his role in the Dolphins' passing game has been inconsistent at best. He won't be much of a DFS option in the NFL playoffs.
Jan 1 - 5:33 PM
Dion Sims caught 2-of-3 targets for 10 yards in the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Bills.
Today was a reminder of the limits of Sims' "fantasy appeal."
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 06:05:00 PM
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
Jan 12 - 6:23 PM
Dion Sims catches five passes in WC defeat
Jan 8 - 4:33 PM
Dion Sims goes catch-less against Patriots
Jan 1 - 5:33 PM
Dion Sims has two-catch afternoon
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 06:05:00 PM
More Dion Sims Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4638)
2
L. Green
PIT
(3886)
3
R. Cobb
GB
(3597)
4
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3525)
5
T. Montgomery
GB
(3166)
6
C. Prosise
SEA
(3149)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(2652)
8
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2508)
9
T. Rawls
SEA
(2481)
10
E. Lacy
GB
(2474)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
14
26
256
18.3
9.8
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
MIA
15
6
32
2.1
5.3
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
14
24
284
20.3
11.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
13
18
127
9.8
7.1
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
14
26
256
18.3
9.8
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
1
21
21.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
4
46
11.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
@CIN
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@SD
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
3
20
6.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
4
53
13.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
3
39
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
2
9
4.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
4
31
7.8
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said the team is still "evaluating" Ryan Tannehill's knee injury.
"I don’t have the information to tell you what’s going on, where exactly we’re at and what happens moving forward," Gase said. "Doctors are still giving us what possibly could be down the road. So it’s hard for us to really pinpoint anything as of this moment right now." It sounds like the medical staff is still trying to decide if Tannehill needs surgery, which is odd considering he suffered the injury a month ago. At this point, Tannehill's offseason availability is completely up in the air.
Jan 12
2
Matt Moore
3
T.J. Yates
4
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
3
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
MarQueis Gray
3
Dominique Jones
4
Chris Pantale
5
Thomas Duarte
LT
1
Branden Albert
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirms Dolphins LT Branden Albert (wrist, questionable) is expected to play Sunday in Week 13 against the Ravens.
So is Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). Both were absent last week against the Niners. According to Rapoport, Albert is expected to play with a cast on his injured wrist. It's a boost to Jay Ajayi's rushing outlook, though he still has a difficult matchup against Baltimore's front seven.
Dec 4
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
Questionable
Dolphins LT/LG Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will return for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
He'll play wearing a harness. Tunsil will man left guard if Branden Albert (wrist) can also return. If not, Tunsil will find himself on the blindside. It's a huge boost for the Dolphins' offense.
Dec 1
2
Kraig Urbik
3
Jesse Davis
C
1
Anthony Steen
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
2
Lawrence Okoye
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
Headlines
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Evan Silva breaks down the fantasy Matchups for all four Divisional Round games.
More NFL Columns
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
»
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
»
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
»
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
»
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
»
Ware practicing in full for Divisional Round
»
Carroll says Prosise will be game-time call
»
Les Snead expected to be retained as Rams' GM
»
Rams 'hoping' to land Wade Phillips as DC
»
Dolphins officially promote Matt Burke to DC
»
Rams to make McVay youngest coach in history
»
Ben Roethlisberger (foot) returns to full practice
»
Rams 'zeroing in' on McVay to replace Fisher
»
Rams expected to pass on Shanahan interview
»
Mike McCoy interviewing with Broncos Thursday
NFL Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved