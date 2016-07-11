Player Page

Brian Schwenke | Center | #62

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 318
College: California
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (107) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
The Jets, Titans, and Seahawks are reportedly "on" free agent G/C Brian Schwenke.
This seems like an agent-driven report from NFL Network, but we note those nonetheless. A fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft, Schwenke got destroyed as a starting center his first two seasons with Tennessee, and lost his starting job last year. Schwenke should be signable on a backup-caliber contract. Mar 7 - 12:45 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013TEN92020.00.0000000000000
2014TEN113030.00.0000000000000
2015TEN50000.00.0000000000000
2016TEN160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3Antonio Andrews
4David Fluellen
GLB1Derrick Henry
2DeMarco Murray
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Tre McBride
3Jonathan Krause
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Harry Douglas
3K.J. Maye
WR31Harry Douglas
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jace Amaro
4Jerome Cunningham
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Sebastian Tretola
C1Ben Jones
2Karim Barton
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
RT1Jack Conklin
2Tyler Marz
K1Ryan Succop
 

 