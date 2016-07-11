Brian Schwenke | Center | #62

This seems like an agent-driven report from NFL Network, but we note those nonetheless. A fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft, Schwenke got destroyed as a starting center his first two seasons with Tennessee, and lost his starting job last year. Schwenke should be signable on a backup-caliber contract.

The former starter at center, Schwenke lost his job when the Titans added Ben Jones in free agency. At worst he should serve as Jones' backup, but he will be given a shot to beat out Quinton Spain at left guard. Sophomore Jeremiah Poutasi and rookie Sebastian Tretola will also be in the mix.

The Titans are concerned with C Brian Schwenke's injury history and may look for an upgrade in free agency.

Schwenke missed time as a 2013 rookie with a high-ankle sprain and needed offseason surgery. In 2014, he tore his MCL and finished the year on I.R. before then dislocating his ankle this past season and again was sent to injured reserve. Schwenke has made just 25-of-48 starts and really hasn't even been good when on the field. Upgrading their line is a focus for the Titans.