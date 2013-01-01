Player Page

David Bakhtiari | Tackle | #69

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/30/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 310
College: Colorado
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (109) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Packers LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) has resumed practicing.
It's a step in the right direction after Bakhtiari got in three DNPs last week. The Pack may still just be trying to move Bakhtiari along for Week 4, but are thin along their offensive line right now. Fill-in LT Kyle Murphy (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Bakhtiari hasn't played since Week 1. Sep 26 - 2:09 PM
Source: Rob Demovsky on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017GB 10000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013GB 160000.00.0000000000000
2014GB 161010.00.0000000000000
2015GB 140000.00.0000000000000
2016GB 160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
3Aaron Jones
4Devante Mays
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Lance Kendricks
3Richard Rodgers
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Adam Pankey
C1Corey Linsley
RG1Jahri Evans
2Don Barclay
3Justin McCray
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 