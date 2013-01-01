David Bakhtiari | Tackle | #69

9/13/2016: Signed a five-year, $53.34 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed. Bakhtiari is elgible for an annual $500,000 workout bonus throughout the contact's life. 2017: $775,000 (+ $1.69 million roster bonus), 2018: $1 million (+ $6.5 million roster bonus), 2019: $8.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2020: $10 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2021: Free Agent

It's a step in the right direction after Bakhtiari got in three DNPs last week. The Pack may still just be trying to move Bakhtiari along for Week 4, but are thin along their offensive line right now. Fill-in LT Kyle Murphy (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Bakhtiari hasn't played since Week 1.

Barring a miraculous recovery in the next 48 hours, Bakhtiari will be absent for the second week in a row. 2016 sixth-rounder Kyle Murphy will fill in at left tackle.

Bakhtiari injured his right knee in the second quarter but only missed one series. Jason Spriggs filled in at left tackle during his brief absence.

Updating an earlier report, Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) has returned to Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Cowboys.

Packers LT David Bakhtiari left Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Cowboys with a right knee injury and is questionable to return.

He rolled his right knee in the second quarter while blocking for Ty Montgomery on his one-yard touchdown. Bakhtiari jogged off on his own power but quickly headed for the locker room. Jason Spriggs is in at left tackle.