David Bakhtiari | Tackle | #69

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 26
Sep 26
MLB Live Chat
Sep 26
Daily Dose: Judgment Day
Sep 26
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 25
Daily Dose: Chasing McGwire
Sep 25
Most Disappointing Prospects
Sep 25
Last Minute Gambles
Sep 24
Daily Dose: Thor Returns
Sep 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Harper expected to return to Nats on Tuesday
Report: Mets to tender contract to Harvey
Mets already considering Collins replacements
Matt Olson has Grade 2 hamstring strain
Marwin Gonzalez goes 4-for-5 in rout of TEX
Baez hits three-run homer, Cubs near clinch
X-rays on Jose Altuve's forearm are clean
Lugo dominant over six innings against ATL
Mookie Betts to have wrist examined Tuesday
Doolittle earns 24th save Monday vs. Phillies
Molina exits after taking foul tips to mask
Donaldson goes 3-for-3 with 31st HR vs. Sox
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 3 NFC Targets/Touches
Sep 26
Waiver Wire: Week 4
Sep 26
Daily Dose: Dak Attack
Sep 26
Getting Defensive Week 4
Sep 25
Dynasty First Down Week 3
Sep 25
Cam Newton's Struggles
Sep 25
Dose: Week 3 Review
Sep 25
Matchups: Cowboys at Cardinals
Sep 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Trent Richardson signs with Saskatchewan
LT Bakhtiari (hamstring) resumes practicing
Mike Daniels (hip) back at Packers practice
Randall Cobb (chest) practicing again Tuesday
'No doubt' Smallwood will have bigger role
Chiefs send K Cairo Santos to injured reserve
John Brown worked out before MNF game
'No end in sight' for Duane Brown holdout
Gruden not planning to get Thompson more work
Gruden: Rob Kelley still the 'No. 1 lead dog'
Reid does not plan to limit Hunt's workload
Adam Gase fed up with 'garbage' offense
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: Guards
Sep 26
10 Things Doc's excited about
Sep 25
Eastern Conference Sleepers
Sep 24
Carmelo Anthony Trade Podcast
Sep 23
Sept. 22 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 22
NBA Draft Guide Preview
Sep 20
Sept. 19 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 19
A Notable Number for Each Team
Sep 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach LaVine won't take contact until November
Dwyane Wade nearing a deal with Cleveland
Denver in talks w/ Barton about an extension
T.J. Warren agrees to 4-year, $50M extension
Magic expecting a breakout season for Ingram
Rodney Hood wants to win Most Improved Player
Jabari Parker (knee) targeting February
Brook Lopez (back) may be limited at camp
Zach LaVine (knee) won't be reader for opener
Harrison Barnes expected to start at PF
Rick Carlisle unsure if Seth Curry will start
Robert Covington (knee) medically cleared
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Lightning Preview
Sep 26
Podcast: Blues Preview
Sep 25
Rotoworld Hockey Guide
Sep 25
Podcast: Sharks Preview
Sep 24
Podcast: Penguins Preview
Sep 23
Podcast: Flyers Preview
Sep 22
Podcast: Senators Preview
Sep 21
Experts League Draft Analysis
Sep 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anders Bjork looks good for NHL spot
Louis Domingue injured in loss to Ducks
Andrew Desjardins suspended 2 preseason games
Jonathan Drouin day-to-day with UBI
Blues' Robby Fabbri re-injures his knee
Oliver Ekman-Larsson injured on Saturday
Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry back together
Tom Wilson suspended two pre-season games
Steen likley to start the season on IR
Stamkos impressive in return to game action
Karlsson looks good skating Saturday
Report: NHL to get Lupul to take 2nd physical
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
DFS: New Hampshire (Summer)
Sep 22
Chasing New Hampshire (Fall)
Sep 20
Caps After Chicagoland
Sep 19
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after Loudon
Matt Crafton: 6th at Loudon, 3rd in points
Ben Rhodes: 7th at Loudon, 4th in points
Austin Cindric: 8th at Loudon, 5th in points
Kaz Grala: UNOH 175 results
Rob Summers: F.W. Webb 100 results
Chase Briscoe: UNOH 175 results
Ryan Reed: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 results
Wade Cole: F.W. Webb 100 results
John Hunter Nemechek: UNOH 175 results
Ryan Truex: Runner-up in Loudon truck race
Gaughan: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
British Masters Preview
Sep 25
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Will McIlroy coast or contest at Close House?
Kisner stalls out to inward 36; finishes T3
Thomas runner-up at East Lake; wins FedExCup
Rookie Schauffele wins TOUR Championship
Henley fires day-low bogey-free 65 for T3
Bjerregaard claims the 2017 Portugal Masters
Casey takes 2-shot lead at East Lake; R3 65
Rookie Schauffele joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Kisner posts 10-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Bjerregaard has narrow Portugal Masters lead
Simpson makes it three atop East Lake board
Casey (-7) joins top spot at East Lake; R2 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WR Grant (leg) probable to return vs. OSU
Leach on Darnold: Not an NFL-caliber QB today
Jeremiah: Barkley better than Elliot
Nevada to start QB Gangi against Fresno St.
WR Brown (knee) to be a game-time decision
Guice (knee) ruled out for Saturday vs. Troy
Nine Gators face felony charges in fraud case
UW loses McClatcher (ankle) for the season
WR Cornelius (Achillies) out for the year
RB Hasty (RB) may miss only 1 more game
Florida turns back to Luke Del Rio at QB
UM QB Speight dealing w/ 'soft tissue' injury
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 6
Sep 25
Team News - Week 6
Sep 23
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 6
Sep 22
Late Fitness Check GW6
Sep 22
Stag's Take - Gameweek 6
Sep 21
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW6
Sep 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 6
Sep 21
AM's Perfect XI - Week 6
Sep 20
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Watford starlet set for another knee scan
Eriksen back for GW7 after a bout of illness
Alexandre Lacazette powers Arsenal to win
Mesut Ozil out of the starting XI again
Rodriguez denied a penalty as Albion fall
Hemed lifts Brighton over Newcastle 1-0
Everton scrape past Swans despite injuries
Coutinho returns to lineup with a goal
Jamie Vardy up and down in 3-2 loss to Reds
Huddersfield draw Burnley at Turf Moor
Richarlison saves the day for Watford
United pondering Pogba's next steps
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Derek Hart
(TE)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Colby Pearson
(WR)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
David Bakhtiari | Tackle | #69
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/30/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 310
College:
Colorado
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (109) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/13/2016: Signed a five-year, $53.34 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed. Bakhtiari is elgible for an annual $500,000 workout bonus throughout the contact's life. 2017: $775,000 (+ $1.69 million roster bonus), 2018: $1 million (+ $6.5 million roster bonus), 2019: $8.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2020: $10 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Packers LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) has resumed practicing.
It's a step in the right direction after Bakhtiari got in three DNPs last week. The Pack may still just be trying to move Bakhtiari along for Week 4, but are thin along their offensive line right now. Fill-in LT Kyle Murphy (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Bakhtiari hasn't played since Week 1.
Sep 26 - 2:09 PM
Source:
Rob Demovsky on Twitter
Packers LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) is doubtful for Week 3 against the Bengals.
Barring a miraculous recovery in the next 48 hours, Bakhtiari will be absent for the second week in a row. 2016 sixth-rounder Kyle Murphy will fill in at left tackle.
Sep 22 - 3:42 PM
Source:
Rob Demovsky on Twitter
Updating an earlier report, Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) has returned to Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Cowboys.
Bakhtiari injured his right knee in the second quarter but only missed one series. Jason Spriggs filled in at left tackle during his brief absence.
Jan 15 - 6:17 PM
Source:
Tom Silverstein on Twitter
Packers LT David Bakhtiari left Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Cowboys with a right knee injury and is questionable to return.
He rolled his right knee in the second quarter while blocking for Ty Montgomery on his one-yard touchdown. Bakhtiari jogged off on his own power but quickly headed for the locker room. Jason Spriggs is in at left tackle.
Jan 15 - 5:51 PM
Source:
Rob Demovsky on Twitter
LT Bakhtiari (hamstring) resumes practicing
Sep 26 - 2:09 PM
Bakhtiari (hamstring) doubtful against Cincy
Sep 22 - 3:42 PM
David Bakhtiari returns from knee injury
Jan 15 - 6:17 PM
David Bakhtiari leaves with right knee injury
Jan 15 - 5:51 PM
More David Bakhtiari Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Murray
TEN
(10309)
2
J. Nelson
ARZ
(10303)
3
J. Reed
WAS
(9243)
4
S. Bradford
MIN
(9043)
5
J. Howard
CHI
(8949)
6
R. Kelley
WAS
(8932)
7
J. Nelson
GB
(8070)
8
M. Gordon
LAC
(7981)
9
J. Ajayi
MIA
(7767)
10
R. Cobb
GB
(7504)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
GB
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
GB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
GB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
Questionable
Ty Montgomery (wrist) was listed as a limited participant at Packers practice on Monday.
The Packers didn't actually practice, but they filed an estimated participation report. There have been no indications Montgomery is in danger of sitting out Thursday night's game against the Bears.
Sep 25
2
Jamaal Williams
3
Aaron Jones
4
Devante Mays
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Jamaal Williams
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Jamaal Williams
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Jeff Janis
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Randall Cobb
Questionable
Randall Cobb (chest) was practicing again on Tuesday.
Cobb will likely be "limited," but is trending in the right direction for Thursday Night Football after he didn't practice in Week 3. With his health a question mark, Cobb will be a WR3 if he does indeed suit up against the Bears.
Sep 26
3
Trevor Davis
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Lance Kendricks
3
Richard Rodgers
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
Questionable
Packers LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) has resumed practicing.
It's a step in the right direction after Bakhtiari got in three DNPs last week. The Pack may still just be trying to move Bakhtiari along for Week 4, but are thin along their offensive line right now. Fill-in LT Kyle Murphy (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Bakhtiari hasn't played since Week 1.
Sep 26
2
Jason Spriggs
I.L.
Packers placed OT Jason Spriggs on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
The 2016 second-rounder is the Packers' swing tackle. It's a big blow, as the Pack have already dealt with injury to both starters. Spriggs should be a candidate for return.
Sep 21
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
3
Adam Pankey
C
1
Corey Linsley
Sidelined
Packers C Corey Linsley said he will "follow the plan" for his ankle surgery this year.
Linsley did not follow the plan while recovering from a torn hamstring last year, and it cost him half the season. "I was trying to get ahead of it, and I ended up behind," he said. "Now it’s a matter of knowing I’ll be OK as long as I follow this plan." Coach Mike McCarthy expects Linsley to be ready for camp. With J.C. Tretter now in Cleveland, Linsley is the locked-in starter at center.
Jun 27
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Don Barclay
I.L.
Packers placed OG Don Barclay on injured reserve/designated to return.
That opens up a roster spot for Ahmad Brooks. Barclay went down with a foot injury in Green Bay's first preseason game. He'll be spelled at right guard by Jahri Evans.
Sep 3
3
Justin McCray
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
Questionable
Packers RT Bryan Bulaga (questionable, ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Bengals.
It's a needed upgrade with LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) doubtful. The Packers struggled to protect Aaron Rodgers last week, forcing him to make most his throws outside the pocket. Bulaga has been sidelined since the preseason, but his return should improve a pass game that will be without Randall Cobb.
Sep 24
2
Kyle Murphy
I.L.
Packers placed OT Kyle Murphy on injured reserve with a foot issue.
It's an unwanted development for the Packers' banged up line, as Murphy had been filling in for David Bakhtiari (hamstring) on the blindside. The No. 200 overall pick of last year's draft, Murphy had been struggling mightily when on the field. Bakhtiari (hamstring) has resumed practicing.
Sep 26
K
1
Mason Crosby
Headlines
Week 3 NFC Targets/Touches
Sep 26
Justin Bailey reviews the Targets and Touches Report for the NFC in Week 3.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 3 NFC Targets/Touches
Sep 26
»
Waiver Wire: Week 4
Sep 26
»
Daily Dose: Dak Attack
Sep 26
»
Getting Defensive Week 4
Sep 25
»
Dynasty First Down Week 3
Sep 25
»
Cam Newton's Struggles
Sep 25
»
Dose: Week 3 Review
Sep 25
»
Matchups: Cowboys at Cardinals
Sep 24
NFL Headlines
»
Trent Richardson signs with Saskatchewan
»
LT Bakhtiari (hamstring) resumes practicing
»
Mike Daniels (hip) back at Packers practice
»
Randall Cobb (chest) practicing again Tuesday
»
'No doubt' Smallwood will have bigger role
»
Chiefs send K Cairo Santos to injured reserve
»
John Brown worked out before MNF game
»
'No end in sight' for Duane Brown holdout
»
Gruden not planning to get Thompson more work
»
Gruden: Rob Kelley still the 'No. 1 lead dog'
»
Reid does not plan to limit Hunt's workload
»
Adam Gase fed up with 'garbage' offense
NFL Links
»
The Ultimate DFS Research Tool - LineupHQ
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved