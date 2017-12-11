Earl Watford | Guard | #71

Sidelined

Kevin White has been training with Mitch Trubisky in California this offseason.

"Kevin is working really hard to get back," said Trubisky. "I know he’s busting his tail to really do big things this year." White has appeared in just five games since being the No. 7 overall pick in 2015. He's currently rehabbing a shoulder injury he suffered last season, but White has been able to work on his routes and quickness. White won't be guaranteed anything in 2018, and the Bears are certain to add several receivers in the next two months. It's a make or break year for White.