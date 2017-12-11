Player Page

Earl Watford | Guard | #71

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 295
College: James Madison
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (116) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Bears signed OG Earl Watford, formerly of the Cardinals.
A depth signing, Watford was one of the least-effective players in the league over the past two years in Arizona. He turns 28 in June. Apr 3 - 2:05 PM
Source: Chicago Tribune
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017ARZ101010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014ARZ100000.00.0000000000000
2015ARZ80000.00.0000000000000
2016ARZ153030.00.0000000000000
2017ARZ101010.00.0000000000000
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mitchell Trubisky
2Chase Daniel
RB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3Benny Cunningham
4Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3RB1Tarik Cohen
2Benny Cunningham
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Allen Robinson
2Josh Bellamy
3Tanner Gentry
4Mekale McKay
WR21Cameron Meredith
2Taylor Gabriel
3Kevin White
4DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Trey Burton
2Dion Sims
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
5Ben Braunecker
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Kyle Long
2Jordan Morgan
3Earl Watford
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Travis Averill
RG1Eric Kush
2Cameron Lee
3Will Pericak
RT1Bobby Massie
2Brandon Greene
K1Cody Parkey
 

 