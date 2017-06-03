Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Brandon Myers
(TE)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Vincent Jackson
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Antone Smith
(RB)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Austin Johnson
(RB)
Sean Renfree
(QB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Kivon Cartwright
(TE)
Russell Hansbrough
(RB)
John Lunsford
(K)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Derel Walker
(WR)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Quayvon Hicks
(RB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Tevin Westbrook
(TE)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Blake Sims
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
William Gholston | Defensive Lineman | #92
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/31/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 281
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (126) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/6/2017: Signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract. The deal contains $13.5 million guaranteed. Another $9.5 million is available via incentives.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs re-signed DE William Gholston to a five-year, $27.5 million contract, including $13.5 million guaranteed.
Incentives can push the net worth to $37 million. A 6-foot-6, 281-pound run-stopping end, Gholston plays on the interior in passing situations. Turning 26 in July, Gholston has just ten sacks through 57 career games, including 36 starts. The fact that an essentially non-pass-rush defensive lineman is garnering $5.5 million annually in base value with a chance to top $7 million per year is a testament to the inflation of this year's market.
Mar 6 - 9:56 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
According to ESPN's Adam Caplan, the Bucs want to re-sign free agent DE William Gholston.
A fourth-round pick in 2013, Gholston's career started off in pedestrian way, but he's played well the past two seasons, combining for six sacks with end-tackle versatility in DC Mike Smith's 4-3 front. Gholston is said to be looking for a "life-changing" deal. Expect him to command around $6 million per year. The Bucs have a boat load of cap space available.
Feb 27 - 10:30 AM
Source:
Joe Bucs Fan
The Bucs have opened extension talks with free agent DE William Gholston.
"We have had dialogue," GM Jason Licht said. "He’s definitely a priority." Gholston had three sacks last year but is one of the better run stoppers in the league. He’ll likely want something in the range of the $6.5 million AAV Tampa gave Robert Ayers last offseason. The Bucs have around $65.2 million in cap space.
Feb 1 - 6:21 PM
Source:
Pewter Report
Buccaneers DE William Gholston won't need surgery on his injured elbow.
He sat out the Bucs' final two games with a dislocated elbow. Severe dislocations can sometimes lead to bone chips and ligament damage but Gholston's was relatively mild. His biggest issue is getting his full range of motion back. Regardless, Gholston should be healed in plenty of time for the start of OTAs.
Jan 2 - 6:53 PM
Source:
Jenna Laine on Twitter
Bucs sign DE Gholston to 5-year, $27.5M deal
Mar 6 - 9:56 AM
Bucs want to re-sign DE William Gholston
Feb 27 - 10:30 AM
Bucs open talks with DE William Gholston
Feb 1 - 6:21 PM
William Gholston won't need elbow surgery
Jan 2 - 6:53 PM
More William Gholston Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TB
14
37
13
50
3.5
29
8.3
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
TB
12
15
16
31
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TB
15
27
14
41
2.0
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TB
16
47
20
67
3.0
7
2.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TB
14
37
13
50
3.5
29
8.3
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@ARZ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAR
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DEN
2
1
3
0.5
5
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 10
@CAR
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@SF
5
2
7
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
OAK
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 3
ATL
3
1
4
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
CHI
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@KC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SEA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@LAC
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NO
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DAL
2
2
4
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Sean Renfree
RB
1
Doug Martin
Suspended
Bucs GM Jason Licht echoed coach Dirk Koetter's comments regarding Doug Martin on Wednesday, remaining noncommittal on retaining the $36 million running back.
Martin's four-game drug suspension voided the guaranteed money in his deal, and he is due no offseason roster bonuses which would have given the Bucs a deadline to decide Martin's fate. "We've checked in with Doug," Licht said. "His well-being is very important to us. We don't have to make a decision right now." The Bucs could conceivably wait until deep into the offseason to release Martin, putting him in a terrible spot from a market-value standpoint.
Mar 1
2
Charles Sims
Sidelined
Bucs placed RB Charles Sims on injured reserve with a pectorals injury, ending his season.
We didn't notice Sims get injured in the Week 16 meeting with the Saints, but he's not going to play Week 17. Coach Dirk Koetter said it's unclear if Sims will need surgery. Doug Martin was also excused from Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, leaving Jacquizz Rodgers, Peyton Barber, and Russell Hansbrough as the Bucs' active running backs.
Dec 28
3
Peyton Barber
4
Russell Hansbrough
5
Blake Sims
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Charles Sims
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Doug Martin
FB
1
Austin Johnson
2
Quayvon Hicks
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Freddie Martino
3
Josh Huff
4
Derel Walker
WR2
1
Adam Humphries
2
Donteea Dye
3
Bernard Reedy
WR3
1
Freddie Martino
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
Luke Stocker
3
Alan Cross
4
Kivon Cartwright
5
Tevin Westbrook
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
J.R. Sweezy
2
Josh Allen
3
Michael Liedtke
C
1
Evan Smith
2
Ben Gottschalk
3
James Stone
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
3
Jarvis Harrison
RT
1
Demar Dotson
2
Kevin Pamphile
K
1
Roberto Aguayo
2
John Lunsford
Headlines
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Evan Silva provides a full list of 2017 NFL Free Agents.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFL Headlines
»
Panthers to pursue free agent LT Matt Kalil
»
Redskins believe they can win with Colt McCoy
»
Report: 49ers have interest in Mike Glennon
»
Bucs sign DE Gholston to 5-year, $27.5M deal
»
Report: Glennon to command $14-15M per year
»
Skins OLB Murphy banned 4 games for PEDs
»
'Ship has sailed' on Ravens keeping RT Wagner
»
Report: No serious offers for Garoppolo, yet
»
GMs, scouts predict Mixon drafted on day two
»
Browns have 'significant interest' in Tyrod
»
FA CB Gilmore aiming for $14M-plus per year
»
Utah's Williams posts 2nd best RB Speed Score
