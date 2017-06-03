Player Page

William Gholston | Defensive Lineman | #92

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/31/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 281
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (126) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Bucs re-signed DE William Gholston to a five-year, $27.5 million contract, including $13.5 million guaranteed.
Incentives can push the net worth to $37 million. A 6-foot-6, 281-pound run-stopping end, Gholston plays on the interior in passing situations. Turning 26 in July, Gholston has just ten sacks through 57 career games, including 36 starts. The fact that an essentially non-pass-rush defensive lineman is garnering $5.5 million annually in base value with a chance to top $7 million per year is a testament to the inflation of this year's market. Mar 6 - 9:56 AM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB 143713503.5298.3000101000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013TB 121516312.0147.0000000300000
2014TB 152714412.0136.5000000300000
2015TB 164720673.072.3000001200000
2016TB 143713503.5298.3000101000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@ARZ2130.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25LAR6060.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2DEN2130.5510.0000000000000
5Oct 10@CAR2350.00.0000100000000
7Oct 23@SF5271.088.0000000000000
8Oct 30OAK3140.00.0000000000000
9Nov 3ATL3141.01010.0000000000000
10Nov 13CHI4040.00.0000001000000
11Nov 20@KC2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27SEA1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@LAC5160.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11NO0110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@DAL2241.066.0000000000000

