William Gholston | Defensive Lineman | #92 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (25) / 7/31/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 281 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (126) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/6/2017: Signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract. The deal contains $13.5 million guaranteed. Another $9.5 million is available via incentives.

Bucs re-signed DE William Gholston to a five-year, $27.5 million contract, including $13.5 million guaranteed. Incentives can push the net worth to $37 million. A 6-foot-6, 281-pound run-stopping end, Gholston plays on the interior in passing situations. Turning 26 in July, Gholston has just ten sacks through 57 career games, including 36 starts. The fact that an essentially non-pass-rush defensive lineman is garnering $5.5 million annually in base value with a chance to top $7 million per year is a testament to the inflation of this year's market. Source: ESPN.com

According to ESPN's Adam Caplan, the Bucs want to re-sign free agent DE William Gholston. A fourth-round pick in 2013, Gholston's career started off in pedestrian way, but he's played well the past two seasons, combining for six sacks with end-tackle versatility in DC Mike Smith's 4-3 front. Gholston is said to be looking for a "life-changing" deal. Expect him to command around $6 million per year. The Bucs have a boat load of cap space available. Source: Joe Bucs Fan

The Bucs have opened extension talks with free agent DE William Gholston. "We have had dialogue," GM Jason Licht said. "He’s definitely a priority." Gholston had three sacks last year but is one of the better run stoppers in the league. He’ll likely want something in the range of the $6.5 million AAV Tampa gave Robert Ayers last offseason. The Bucs have around $65.2 million in cap space. Source: Pewter Report