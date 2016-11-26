Player Page

John Simon | Linebacker | #51

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/14/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 260
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (129) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Colts signed OLB John Simon, formerly of the Texans, to a three-year, $13.5 million contract.
Unlike previous GM Ryan Grigson, who jumped into free agency head-first to hand out massive contracts, new shot-caller Chris Ballard is taking an economical approach this year. He took a flier on Barkevious Mingo on Wednesday and now adds Simon, a player many around the Texans believe is on the rise. Simon is a bit short at 6'1/260, but he's stout against the run and showed some pass-rush juice with 26 combined hurries on 516 snaps last season. We'll see if he can do it without guys like Jadeveon Clowney, J.J. Watt, and Whitney Mercilus getting all the attention. Simon figures to be a direct replacement for free agent Erik Walden in Indy. Mar 10 - 9:10 AM
Source: Mike Chappell on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU113219513.5195.4000001200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013BAL74040.00.0000000000000
2014HOU1175121.553.3000000100000
2015HOU163914535.0275.4000100000000
2016HOU113219513.5195.4000001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI5161.088.0000000000000
2Sep 18KC4261.51.7000001000000
3Sep 22@NE2130.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2TEN0330.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@MIN3250.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16IND4590.00.0000000000000
7Oct 24@DEN1230.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30DET6280.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@JAC6061.01010.0000000100000
11Nov 21@OAK1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24CIN0110.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
GLB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
3RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Devin Street
4Marcus Leak
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
3Fahn Cooper
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Adam Redmond
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Isiah Cage
K1Adam Vinatieri
2Devon Bell
 

 