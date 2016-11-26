John Simon | Linebacker | #51

Colts signed OLB John Simon, formerly of the Texans, to a three-year, $13.5 million contract.

Unlike previous GM Ryan Grigson, who jumped into free agency head-first to hand out massive contracts, new shot-caller Chris Ballard is taking an economical approach this year. He took a flier on Barkevious Mingo on Wednesday and now adds Simon, a player many around the Texans believe is on the rise. Simon is a bit short at 6'1/260, but he's stout against the run and showed some pass-rush juice with 26 combined hurries on 516 snaps last season. We'll see if he can do it without guys like Jadeveon Clowney, J.J. Watt, and Whitney Mercilus getting all the attention. Simon figures to be a direct replacement for free agent Erik Walden in Indy.