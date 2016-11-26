Welcome,
Devon Bell
(K)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Devin Street
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Marcus Leak
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
John Simon | Linebacker | #51
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/14/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 260
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (129) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2017: Signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract.
Latest News
Recent News
Colts signed OLB John Simon, formerly of the Texans, to a three-year, $13.5 million contract.
Unlike previous GM Ryan Grigson, who jumped into free agency head-first to hand out massive contracts, new shot-caller Chris Ballard is taking an economical approach this year. He took a flier on Barkevious Mingo on Wednesday and now adds Simon, a player many around the Texans believe is on the rise. Simon is a bit short at 6'1/260, but he's stout against the run and showed some pass-rush juice with 26 combined hurries on 516 snaps last season. We'll see if he can do it without guys like Jadeveon Clowney, J.J. Watt, and Whitney Mercilus getting all the attention. Simon figures to be a direct replacement for free agent Erik Walden in Indy.
Mar 10 - 9:10 AM
Source:
Mike Chappell on Twitter
Texans OLB John Simon (chest) is out for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Raiders.
Simon returned from a four-game absence in Week 16 but lasted only 28 snaps before aggravating his chest injury. He missed last week's regular season finale and will sit again Saturday. Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus will continue to operate as the Texans' top outside linebackers.
Jan 5 - 2:46 PM
Source:
Sarah Barshop on Twtter
Texans ruled out OLB John Simon (chest) for Week 12 against the Chargers.
Simon suffered a chest injury Monday night against the Raiders. Jadeveon Clowney could see more snaps at outside linebacker with Simon out, but ILB Akeem Dent will likely get the majority of the snaps.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 09:37:00 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans re-signed restricted free agent OLB John Simon to a one-year, $1.671 million contract.
It's the value of the original-pick tender. Simon is a try-hard special teamer and sub-package edge defender who excels against the run.
Wed, Apr 6, 2016 02:16:00 PM
Colts ink OLB John Simon to three-year pact
Mar 10 - 9:10 AM
John Simon to miss Saturday's Wild Card game
Jan 5 - 2:46 PM
Texans rule out OLB John Simon (chest)
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 09:37:00 AM
Texans OLB Simon signs his RFA tender
Wed, Apr 6, 2016 02:16:00 PM
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
11
32
19
51
3.5
19
5.4
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
BAL
7
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
11
7
5
12
1.5
5
3.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
16
39
14
53
5.0
27
5.4
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
11
32
19
51
3.5
19
5.4
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
5
1
6
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
4
2
6
1.5
1
.7
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@JAC
6
0
6
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Andrew Luck (shoulder surgery) is expected to be ready for the regular season.
The Colts have been needlessly vague about Luck's recovery window but right now there's no concern about his status for Week 1. Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Luck will miss "most of, if not all" of OTAs but should be ready for training camp. Luck finished fifth in the league in touchdown passes last season (31) and was also fifth in passing yards per game (282.7).
Mar 3
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
3
Devin Street
4
Marcus Leak
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
3
Fahn Cooper
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Jonotthan Harrison
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Adam Redmond
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Isiah Cage
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
2
Devon Bell
