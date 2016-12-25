Kyle Juszczyk | Running Back | #44

As Schefter notes, there's a Harvard connection, with the Browns employing several analytics-minded Harvard graduates in their front office and Juszczyk a Pro Bowl lead blocker out of Harvard. Juszczyk isn't the run-of-the-mill lead blocker-type. He has a very capable set of hands and is more of a hybrid H-back/TE who is viewed as potential under-the-radar signing in this class.

Kyle Juszczyk caught 2-of-3 targets for 10 yards and rushed twice for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers.

With Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon struggling in pass protection, Juszczyk has been playing more snaps in the passing game in recent weeks. He made that work count against the Steelers, showing great balance to maintain his feet and find the end zone from 10 yards out late in the fourth quarter to give Baltimore the lead. The Ravens gave up that advantage, but Juszczyk is clearly going to be part of the offense moving forward.