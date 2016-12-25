Welcome,
date 2016-12-25
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Stephen Houston
(RB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kyle Juszczyk | Running Back | #44
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/23/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 240
College:
Harvard
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (130) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Browns are "very interested" in free agent FB Kyle Juszczyk.
As Schefter notes, there's a Harvard connection, with the Browns employing several analytics-minded Harvard graduates in their front office and Juszczyk a Pro Bowl lead blocker out of Harvard. Juszczyk isn't the run-of-the-mill lead blocker-type. He has a very capable set of hands and is more of a hybrid H-back/TE who is viewed as potential under-the-radar signing in this class.
Mar 8 - 8:19 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Kyle Juszczyk caught 2-of-3 targets for 10 yards and rushed twice for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers.
With Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon struggling in pass protection, Juszczyk has been playing more snaps in the passing game in recent weeks. He made that work count against the Steelers, showing great balance to maintain his feet and find the end zone from 10 yards out late in the fourth quarter to give Baltimore the lead. The Ravens gave up that advantage, but Juszczyk is clearly going to be part of the offense moving forward.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:25:00 PM
Ravens FB Kyle Juszczyk caught 6-of-7 targets for 56 yards in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Raiders.
The Ravens proactively schemed plays for Juszczyk in scoring position, but they didn't work. Juszczyk has a big role in OC Marc Trestman's offense as a sort of poor man's Larry Centers, but he isn't worth serious fantasy consideration.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 04:52:00 PM
Ravens FB Kyle Juszczyk caught 5-of-6 targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's Week 15 loss to Kansas City.
A checkdown option and sometimes goal-line receiver, Juszczyk has now hit pay dirt three times this season, all on receptions out of the backfield. Juszczyk is a useful player in the Ravens' offense, but has no fantasy value, even in the deepest of Dynasty leagues.
Sun, Dec 20, 2015 04:52:00 PM
Report: CLE 'very interested' in FB Juszczyk
Mar 8 - 8:19 AM
Kyle Juszczyk scores late touchdown in loss
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:25:00 PM
Kyle Juszczyk has 6 catches
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 04:52:00 PM
Juszczyk goes 5-26-1 against Chiefs
Sun, Dec 20, 2015 04:52:00 PM
More Kyle Juszczyk Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
16
5
22
1.4
4.4
0
1
37
266
16.6
7.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
BAL
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
2014
BAL
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
19
182
11.4
9.6
0
1
2
28
0
0
0
2015
BAL
16
2
3
.2
1.5
0
0
41
321
20.1
7.8
0
4
0
7
0
0
0
2016
BAL
16
5
22
1.4
4.4
0
1
37
266
16.6
7.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
1
2
2.0
0
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
0
0
.0
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
0
0
.0
0
6
56
9.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
0
0
.0
0
3
20
6.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
4
25
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
1
3
3.0
0
2
4
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
0
0
.0
0
3
18
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
0
0
.0
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
0
0
.0
0
3
46
15.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
0
0
.0
0
3
15
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
2
15
7.5
1
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
0
0
.0
0
2
1
.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Kenny Bell
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes retaining Ben Watson (Achilles') and Dennis Pitta "could be an either/or situation" for the Ravens.
The Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster and need cap space, but their "depth" at the position consists of injury-riddled and underwhelming talent, which makes moving on from both veterans difficult. Cutting Pitta would earn Baltimore slightly more room ($3.3 million vs. $3 million), but Watson is older and coming off an Achilles' tear. Unless Pitta is willing to take another pay cut, this will be a tough decision.
Feb 9
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jarrod Pughsley
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
John Urschel
3
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
