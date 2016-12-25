Player Page

Kyle Juszczyk | Running Back | #44

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/23/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 240
College: Harvard
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (130) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Browns are "very interested" in free agent FB Kyle Juszczyk.
As Schefter notes, there's a Harvard connection, with the Browns employing several analytics-minded Harvard graduates in their front office and Juszczyk a Pro Bowl lead blocker out of Harvard. Juszczyk isn't the run-of-the-mill lead blocker-type. He has a very capable set of hands and is more of a hybrid H-back/TE who is viewed as potential under-the-radar signing in this class. Mar 8 - 8:19 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL165221.44.4013726616.67.20000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013BAL1600.0.00000.0.000017000
2014BAL1600.0.0001918211.49.601228000
2015BAL1623.21.5004132120.17.80407000
2016BAL165221.44.4013726616.67.20000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF122.0022110.5000000
2Sep 18@CLE00.00188.0000000
3Sep 25@JAC00.00122.0000000
4Oct 2OAK00.006569.3000000
5Oct 9WAS00.003206.7000000
6Oct 16@NYG00.004256.3000000
7Oct 23@NYJ00.00122.0000000
9Nov 6PIT122.0000.0000000
10Nov 10CLE133.00242.0000000
11Nov 20@DAL00.0033210.7000000
12Nov 27CIN00.003186.0000000
13Dec 4MIA00.00166.0000000
14Dec 12@NE00.0034615.3000000
15Dec 18PHI00.003155.0000000
16Dec 25@PIT2157.512105.0000000
17Jan 1@CIN00.0021.5000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Kenny Bell
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kaelin Clay
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jarrod Pughsley
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2John Urschel
3Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 