Chris Thompson | Running Back | #25 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (26) / 10/20/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 191 College: Florida State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (154) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2.746 million, 2018: Free Agent

Redskins signed RB Chris Thompson to a two-year extension through 2019. The deal reportedly includes $6.5 million guaranteed. A fifth-round pick in 2013, Thompson struggled with injuries early in his career, but he has become a quality passing-down back. He needs to be owned in most PPR formats.

Chris Thompson rushed three times for nine yards in the Redskins' third preseason game, adding a 27-yard reception. Locked in as coach Jay Gruden's third-down back, Thompson caught six passes for 79 yards this summer. He could improve on last year's 49 receptions, keeping him squarely in the PPR mix.

Redskins RB Chris Thompson expects to see more work this season after proving he can stay healthy the last two years. One of the best third-down backs in the league according to coach Jay Gruden, Thompson rushed 68 times and saw 62 targets last season, turning the touches into 705 total yards and five scores. Thompson has alway been effective when given the opportunity, but his slight frame (195 pounds) and long injury history make it unlikely Washington ever views him as anything more than a complementary back. That said, there is no reason he cannot top 125 touches behind Rob Kelley and/or rookie Samaje Perine. Source: ESPN