Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Thompson | Running Back | #25
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/20/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 191
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 5 (154) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.746 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins signed RB Chris Thompson to a two-year extension through 2019.
The deal reportedly includes $6.5 million guaranteed. A fifth-round pick in 2013, Thompson struggled with injuries early in his career, but he has become a quality passing-down back. He needs to be owned in most PPR formats.
Sep 5 - 11:20 AM
Chris Thompson rushed three times for nine yards in the Redskins' third preseason game, adding a 27-yard reception.
Locked in as coach Jay Gruden's third-down back, Thompson caught six passes for 79 yards this summer. He could improve on last year's 49 receptions, keeping him squarely in the PPR mix.
Aug 27 - 7:12 PM
Redskins RB Chris Thompson expects to see more work this season after proving he can stay healthy the last two years.
One of the best third-down backs in the league according to coach Jay Gruden, Thompson rushed 68 times and saw 62 targets last season, turning the touches into 705 total yards and five scores. Thompson has alway been effective when given the opportunity, but his slight frame (195 pounds) and long injury history make it unlikely Washington ever views him as anything more than a complementary back. That said, there is no reason he cannot top 125 touches behind Rob Kelley and/or rookie Samaje Perine.
May 22 - 8:56 AM
Source:
ESPN
Redskins re-signed RB Chris Thompson to a one-year, $2.746 million contract.
Friday was the deadline for teams to sign restricted free agents to offer sheets. Thompson totaled five touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving) for the Redskins last year while finishing 12th among running backs with 49 catches. He'll continue to serve as Washington's primary passing-down back.
Apr 21 - 4:11 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
WAS signs Chris Thompson to 2-yr extension
Sep 5 - 11:20 AM
Chris Thompson totals 36 yards versus Bengals
Aug 27 - 7:12 PM
Chris Thompson expects to see more work
May 22 - 8:56 AM
Thompson signs restricted free agent tender
Apr 21 - 4:11 PM
More Chris Thompson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
WAS
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
160
0
36
0
2014
WAS
2
3
12
6.0
4.0
0
0
6
27
13.5
4.5
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
13
35
216
16.6
6.2
0
0
35
240
18.5
6.9
0
2
0
63
0
0
0
2016
WAS
16
68
356
22.3
5.2
0
3
49
349
21.8
7.1
0
2
1
360
0
0
0
Chris Thompson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chris Thompson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Thompson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Chris Thompson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
PIT
4
23
5.8
1
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DAL
2
1
.5
0
3
57
19.0
0
0
28
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@NYG
6
23
3.8
0
1
-7
-7.0
0
0
25
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CLE
3
24
8.0
0
2
16
8.0
1
0
26
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@BAL
2
12
6.0
0
4
33
8.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PHI
9
37
4.1
0
3
29
9.7
0
0
34
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@DET
12
73
6.1
0
7
40
5.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CIN
7
14
2.0
0
5
27
5.4
0
0
53
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIN
4
25
6.3
0
3
11
3.7
0
1
27
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
GB
2
10
5.0
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
40
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DAL
4
17
4.3
0
5
17
3.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ARZ
2
24
12.0
0
1
21
21.0
0
0
26
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@PHI
3
38
12.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
85
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
CAR
2
10
5.0
0
5
26
5.2
0
0
16
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CHI
3
20
6.7
1
1
17
17.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NYG
3
5
1.7
0
6
37
6.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
RB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Chris Thompson
3
Samaje Perine
4
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Samaje Perine
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Josh Doctson
3
Brian Quick
WR2
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Ryan Grant
WR3
1
Ryan Grant
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Niles Paul
4
Jeremy Sprinkle
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
C
1
Spencer Long
Sidelined
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Redskins C Spencer Long underwent a "minor" knee scope.
La Canfora reports Long is expected back in two weeks, which should have him ready for the season opener on September 10. Still, it is another blow to an offense which has struggled so far in the preseason. Sixth-rounder Chase Roullier will likely be the next man up.
Aug 22
2
Chase Roullier
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
T.J. Clemmings
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Tyler Catalina
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
