Chris Thompson | Running Back | #25

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 191
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (154) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Redskins signed RB Chris Thompson to a two-year extension through 2019.
The deal reportedly includes $6.5 million guaranteed. A fifth-round pick in 2013, Thompson struggled with injuries early in his career, but he has become a quality passing-down back. He needs to be owned in most PPR formats. Sep 5 - 11:20 AM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013WAS400.0.00000.0.00001600360
2014WAS23126.04.00062713.54.50100000
2015WAS133521616.66.2003524018.56.902063000
2016WAS166835622.35.2034934921.87.1021360000
Chris Thompson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT4235.812168.0000000
2Sep 18DAL21.5035719.00028000
3Sep 25@NYG6233.801-7-7.00025000
4Oct 2CLE3248.002168.01026000
5Oct 9@BAL2126.004338.3000000
6Oct 16PHI9374.103299.70034000
7Oct 23@DET12736.107405.7000000
8Oct 30@CIN7142.005275.40053000
10Nov 13MIN4256.303113.70127000
11Nov 20GB2105.00199.00040000
12Nov 24@DAL4174.305173.4000000
13Dec 4@ARZ22412.0012121.00026000
14Dec 11@PHI33812.7100.00085000
15Dec 19CAR2105.005265.20016000
16Dec 24@CHI3206.7111717.0100000
17Jan 1NYG351.706376.2000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Samaje Perine
4Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Samaje Perine
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Brian Quick
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Ryan Grant
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Jeremy Sprinkle
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2Chase Roullier
RG1Brandon Scherff
2T.J. Clemmings
RT1Morgan Moses
2Tyler Catalina
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 