Luke Willson | Tight End | #82

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 254
College: Rice
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (158) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Lions signed TE Luke Willson, formerly of the Seahawks, to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.
After losing Darren Fells as a free agent and then cutting Eric Ebron to see him sign with the Colts, Willson is now penciled in as the Lions' No. 1 tight end. The 28-year-old caught 89 balls for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns in his five seasons with Seattle. There should be more opportunity in Detroit. Mar 21 - 9:39 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017SEA16151539.610.20400.0.000042000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013SEA162027217.013.60100.0.000015000
2014SEA152236224.116.51300.0.000037000
2015SEA141721315.212.50100.0.00000000
2016SEA111512911.78.60200.0.00000000
2017SEA16151539.610.20400.0.000042000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@GB00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17SF3258.3000.0000000
3Sep 24@TEN35317.7100.0000000
4Oct 1IND166.0100.0000000
5Oct 8@LAR00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22@NYG11313.0000.0000000
8Oct 29HOU00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5WAS11010.0100.0000000
10Nov 9@ARZ00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20ATL2-1-.5000.0000000
12Nov 26@SF00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3PHI00.0000.0000000
14Dec 10@JAC11212.0000.00016000
15Dec 17LAR12626.0100.0000000
16Dec 24@DAL294.5000.0000000
17Dec 31ARZ00.0000.00026000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Alek Torgersen
RB1Theo Riddick
2LeGarrette Blount
3Ameer Abdullah
4Tion Green
5Dwayne Washington
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Tion Green
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3Andy Jones
4Dontez Ford
WR21Golden Tate
2T.J. Jones
3Jace Billingsley
4Bradley Marquez
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Michael Roberts
2Hakeem Valles
3Brandon Barnes
LT1Taylor Decker
2Brian Mihalik
LG1Kenny Wiggins
2Joe Dahl
C1Graham Glasgow
2Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Emmett Cleary
RT1Rick Wagner
2Corey Robinson
3Dan Skipper
K1Matt Prater
 

 