Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Brandon Barnes
(TE)
Tion Green
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Alek Torgersen
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Luke Willson | Tight End | #82
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/15/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 254
College:
Rice
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 5 (158) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lions signed TE Luke Willson, formerly of the Seahawks, to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.
After losing Darren Fells as a free agent and then cutting Eric Ebron to see him sign with the Colts, Willson is now penciled in as the Lions' No. 1 tight end. The 28-year-old caught 89 balls for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns in his five seasons with Seattle. There should be more opportunity in Detroit.
Mar 21 - 9:39 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Free agent TE Luke Willson will visit the Lions on Saturday.
He left his Carolina and Jacksonville visits without a deal. Willson has never been more than a No. 2 tight end, but he would give Detroit a proven veteran after moving on from Eric Ebron.
Mar 16 - 5:19 PM
Source:
Bob Condotta on Twitter
Free agent TE Luke Willson will visit the Jaguars on Friday.
He met with Carolina earlier this week. The Jaguars are also hosting ex-Jet Austin Seferian-Jenkins on Thursday. Wilson has never topped 400 receiving yards in a season and would likely serve as a blocking tight end in Jacksonville.
Mar 15 - 3:12 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Free agent Luke Willson is visiting the Panthers.
Willson spent the first five years of his career in Seattle but is expected to move on. He broke out for four touchdowns last season and offers some red-zone presence to go with his solid blocking. The Panthers need a No. 2 tight end to replace Ed Dickson.
Mar 14 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Lions sign TE Luke Willson for 1 year, $2.5M
Mar 21 - 9:39 AM
Luke Willson visits Lions
Mar 16 - 5:19 PM
Luke Willson to visit Jaguars on Friday
Mar 15 - 3:12 PM
Luke Willson visits with Panthers
Mar 14 - 5:25 PM
More Luke Willson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
SEA
16
15
153
9.6
10.2
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
42
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
SEA
16
20
272
17.0
13.6
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
2014
SEA
15
22
362
24.1
16.5
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
37
0
0
0
2015
SEA
14
17
213
15.2
12.5
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
11
15
129
11.7
8.6
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
SEA
16
15
153
9.6
10.2
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
42
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
SF
3
25
8.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@TEN
3
53
17.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
IND
1
6
6.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@NYG
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
WAS
1
10
10.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 9
@ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
ATL
2
-1
-.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@JAC
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
16
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
LAR
1
26
26.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@DAL
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
26
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Alek Torgersen
RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
LeGarrette Blount
3
Ameer Abdullah
4
Tion Green
5
Dwayne Washington
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Tion Green
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
Andy Jones
4
Dontez Ford
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
T.J. Jones
Sidelined
The Lions have tendered restricted free agent WR T.J. Jones at the original-round level.
It's worth $1.9 million. The Lions initially planned to let Jones walk. Capable of playing both inside and out, Jones is a solid No. 4 receiver. He's currently recovering from shoulder surgery.
Mar 14
3
Jace Billingsley
4
Bradley Marquez
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Michael Roberts
2
Hakeem Valles
3
Brandon Barnes
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Brian Mihalik
LG
1
Kenny Wiggins
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Emmett Cleary
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Corey Robinson
3
Dan Skipper
K
1
Matt Prater
