Luke Willson | Tight End | #82 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (28) / 1/15/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 254 College: Rice Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (158) / SEA

Lions signed TE Luke Willson, formerly of the Seahawks, to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. After losing Darren Fells as a free agent and then cutting Eric Ebron to see him sign with the Colts, Willson is now penciled in as the Lions' No. 1 tight end. The 28-year-old caught 89 balls for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns in his five seasons with Seattle. There should be more opportunity in Detroit. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Free agent TE Luke Willson will visit the Lions on Saturday. He left his Carolina and Jacksonville visits without a deal. Willson has never been more than a No. 2 tight end, but he would give Detroit a proven veteran after moving on from Eric Ebron. Source: Bob Condotta on Twitter

Free agent TE Luke Willson will visit the Jaguars on Friday. He met with Carolina earlier this week. The Jaguars are also hosting ex-Jet Austin Seferian-Jenkins on Thursday. Wilson has never topped 400 receiving yards in a season and would likely serve as a blocking tight end in Jacksonville. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter