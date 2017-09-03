Player Page

Weather | Roster

Micah Hyde | Defensive Back | #33

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/31/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 197
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (159) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bills signed CB/S Micah Hyde to a five-year, $30 million contract with $14 million guaranteed.
26-year-old Hyde got burned routinely at slot corner in Green Bay last year, but teams are high on his ability to contribute in a variety of ways. He is a game-breaking punt returner and can play safety. Ideally, Hyde would't play the slot at all. He would match up with tight ends and play in sub-packages. The fact that the Bills are signing him days after cutting Nickell Robey-Coleman suggests they will be using Hyde in the slot, however. Mar 9 - 4:39 PM
More Micah Hyde Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB 164711581.066.031100009000640
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013GB 164114551.01010.00000012053102961
2014GB 164614601.077.0290000709602212
2015GB 15514551.033.033602006018701570
2016GB 164711581.066.031100009000640
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@MIN2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25DET83110.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9NYG3251.066.0000000100000
6Oct 16DAL3030.00.0000000000000
7Oct 20CHI3140.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@ATL2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6IND3030.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@TEN3030.00.0000000000020
11Nov 20@WAS2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 28@PHI1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4HOU3140.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11SEA5160.00.01110000100000
15Dec 18@CHI3030.00.0100000300020
16Dec 24MIN2240.00.00000001000400
17Jan 1@DET3030.00.01000001000200

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Cardale Jones
3Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Jonathan Williams
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Kolby Listenbee
WR21Walter Powell
2Dezmin Lewis
WR31Dezmin Lewis
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Blake Annen
4Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
LG1Richie Incognito
2Patrick Lewis
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Seantrel Henderson
2Cyrus Kouandjio
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 