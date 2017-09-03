Micah Hyde | Defensive Back | #33

26-year-old Hyde got burned routinely at slot corner in Green Bay last year, but teams are high on his ability to contribute in a variety of ways. He is a game-breaking punt returner and can play safety. Ideally, Hyde would't play the slot at all. He would match up with tight ends and play in sub-packages. The fact that the Bills are signing him days after cutting Nickell Robey-Coleman suggests they will be using Hyde in the slot, however.

He hasn't received an offer from Green Bay. Hyde is a versatile defender with experience at both safety and slot corner. He won't be on the market long.

Impending free agent DB Micah Hyde said Green Bay is "the best place for me."

"I would love to be back in Green Bay," Hyde said. "The people there, the organization, the coaches, my teammates. It’s been a blessing to be there." Hyde added he has not really been in contact with Green Bay about a new deal, but his agent and Packers contract negotiator Russ Ball met at the Combine on Friday. Considering their issues in the secondary, the Packers should be looking to re-sign Hyde, but it is possible the jack-of-all-trades defensive back is priced out of their market.