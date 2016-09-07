Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Caleb Sturgis
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Caleb Sturgis | Place Kicker | #6
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 8/9/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 192
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 5 (166) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.05 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles placed K Caleb Sturgis (quad) on injured reserve.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Sturgis will be a candidate for return, but he'll be out at least eight weeks. If Jake Elliott performs well in Sturgis' absence, the Eagles may not bother activating him. Sturgis was one of the league's better kickers in 2016, but the Eagles could end up with bigger I.R./return fish to fry.
Sep 12 - 1:17 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Eagles K Caleb Sturgis will "miss several weeks with a quad strain in his plant leg."
It is unlikely the Eagles will burn a roster spot on a kicker if he is going to miss multiple games, so it is possible he is sent to injured reserve with the intent to bring him back later in the season. Philly will work out kickers this week.
Sep 11 - 12:55 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Eagles coach Doug Pederson is not sure Caleb Sturgis (hip) will be able to play Week 2.
The Eagles will work out kickers this week just in case. Sturgis converted all three of his attempts and was 1-for-2 on extra points in the opener.
Sep 11 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Zach Berman on Twitter
Eagles signed K Caleb Sturgis to a one-year extension through 2017.
Sturgis, despite suffering a concussion in the preseason, beat out Cody Parkey for the job. He made 18-of-22 field goals and 35-of-37 extra points in 2015.
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 09:04:00 AM
Eagles send K Sturgis to I.R., sign Elliott
Sep 12 - 1:17 PM
Caleb Sturgis out 'several weeks' with quad
Sep 11 - 12:55 PM
Caleb Sturgis questionable with hip injury
Sep 11 - 12:13 PM
Eagles give K Sturgis one-year extension
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 09:04:00 AM
More Caleb Sturgis Player News
Caleb Sturgis
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2017
PHI
1
0 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 1
1 - 1
3
3
100.0
1
2
50.0
2
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2013
MIA
16
5 - 5
10 - 12
8 - 10
3 - 7
26
34
76.5
33
33
100.0
38
2014
MIA
16
13 - 13
7 - 8
6 - 10
3 - 6
29
37
78.4
41
41
100.0
37
2015
PHI
13
4 - 4
8 - 10
4 - 4
2 - 4
18
22
81.8
35
37
94.6
39
2016
PHI
16
12 - 12
12 - 12
7 - 11
4 - 6
35
41
85.4
30
31
96.8
46
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 10
@WAS
0 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 1
1 - 1
3
3
100.0
1
2
50.0
2
2
Sep 17
@KC
Game scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3
Sep 24
NYG
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
@LAC
Game scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5
Oct 8
ARZ
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 12
@CAR
Game scheduled for 10/12 8:25 PM ET
7
Oct 23
WAS
Game scheduled for 10/23 8:30 PM ET
8
Oct 29
SF
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
DEN
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
@DAL
Game scheduled for 11/19 8:30 PM ET
12
Nov 26
CHI
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@SEA
Game scheduled for 12/3 8:30 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@LAR
Game scheduled for 12/10 4:25 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@NYG
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 25
OAK
Game scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
DAL
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
5
Corey Clement
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Wendell Smallwood
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Mack Hollins
3
Shelton Gibson
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Marcus Johnson
WR3
1
Nelson Agholor
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Jason Peters
Sidelined
Eagles LT Jason Peters exited Week 1 against the Redskins with a groin injury.
Peters left in the second quarter and came back out after halftime but quickly left again. He remains on the sideline in a helmet, suggesting it's not too serious. Halapoulivaati Vaitai is in the game on Carson Wentz's blind side.
Sep 10
2
Victor Salako
Out of FB
Eagles signed Oklahoma State OT Victor Salako.
Undrafted QB Jerod Evans was waived/injured to make room for him. Salako (6’6/316) spent his first two college seasons at now-defunct UAB and his final two with the Cowboys, starting all four and earning second-team All-Big 12 from the conference’s coaches as a senior. Salako offers plus arm length (34 ¼") but sub-first-percentile athleticism and wasn’t invited to February’s Combine, a bad sign for a four-year starter. Salako’s lack of functional movement skills show up in pass protection on tape. He’s a major NFL long shot.
May 14
LG
1
Isaac Seumalo
2
Chance Warmack
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
I.L.
Eagles placed K Caleb Sturgis (quad) on injured reserve.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Sturgis will be a candidate for return, but he'll be out at least eight weeks. If Jake Elliott performs well in Sturgis' absence, the Eagles may not bother activating him. Sturgis was one of the league's better kickers in 2016, but the Eagles could end up with bigger I.R./return fish to fry.
Sep 12
2
Jake Elliott
