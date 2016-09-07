Caleb Sturgis | Place Kicker | #6

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Sturgis will be a candidate for return, but he'll be out at least eight weeks. If Jake Elliott performs well in Sturgis' absence, the Eagles may not bother activating him. Sturgis was one of the league's better kickers in 2016, but the Eagles could end up with bigger I.R./return fish to fry.

It is unlikely the Eagles will burn a roster spot on a kicker if he is going to miss multiple games, so it is possible he is sent to injured reserve with the intent to bring him back later in the season. Philly will work out kickers this week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Eagles K Caleb Sturgis will "miss several weeks with a quad strain in his plant leg."

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is not sure Caleb Sturgis (hip) will be able to play Week 2.

The Eagles will work out kickers this week just in case. Sturgis converted all three of his attempts and was 1-for-2 on extra points in the opener.