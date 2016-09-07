Player Page

Caleb Sturgis | Place Kicker | #6

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/9/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 192
College: Florida
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (166) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Eagles placed K Caleb Sturgis (quad) on injured reserve.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Sturgis will be a candidate for return, but he'll be out at least eight weeks. If Jake Elliott performs well in Sturgis' absence, the Eagles may not bother activating him. Sturgis was one of the league's better kickers in 2016, but the Eagles could end up with bigger I.R./return fish to fry. Sep 12 - 1:17 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2017PHI10 - 01 - 11 - 11 - 133100.01250.02
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2013MIA165 - 510 - 128 - 103 - 7263476.53333100.038
2014MIA1613 - 137 - 86 - 103 - 6293778.44141100.037
2015PHI134 - 48 - 104 - 42 - 4182281.8353794.639
2016PHI1612 - 1212 - 127 - 114 - 6354185.4303196.846
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 10@WAS0 - 01 - 11 - 11 - 133100.01250.02
2Sep 17@KCGame scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3Sep 24NYGGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1@LACGame scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5Oct 8ARZGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 12@CARGame scheduled for 10/12 8:25 PM ET
7Oct 23WASGame scheduled for 10/23 8:30 PM ET
8Oct 29SFGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5DENGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19@DALGame scheduled for 11/19 8:30 PM ET
12Nov 26CHIGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@SEAGame scheduled for 12/3 8:30 PM ET
14Dec 10@LARGame scheduled for 12/10 4:25 PM ET
15Dec 17@NYGGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 25OAKGame scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17Dec 31DALGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2Darren Sproles
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
5Corey Clement
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Wendell Smallwood
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Shelton Gibson
WR21Torrey Smith
2Nelson Agholor
3Marcus Johnson
WR31Nelson Agholor
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Jason Peters
2Victor Salako
LG1Isaac Seumalo
2Chance Warmack
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
RG1Brandon Brooks
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
K1Caleb Sturgis
2Jake Elliott
 

 