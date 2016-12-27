Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Rick Wagner | Tackle | #71
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/21/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 310
College:
Wisconsin
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 5 (168) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The Ravens are expected to prioritize re-signing NT Brandon Williams over fellow free agent RT Rick Wagner.
Per the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, "there seems to be a confidence level among team officials" that they'll find a "serviceable and cheaper replacement" for Wagner. Wagner, 27, enjoyed a bounce-back 2016 campaign following a rough 2015, particularly excelling in pass protection. Wagner figures to command a contract in the same range as Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz, who landed a five-year, $33 million deal last offseason.
Feb 12 - 11:35 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
The Ravens aren't expected to re-sign impending free agent RT Rick Wagner.
Wagner just finished out his rookie contract. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 4 pass-blocking right tackle this season and has missed just two games in four seasons. Wagner was PFF's No. 1 overall right tackle in 2014. The Ravens wouldn't pay LG Kelechi Osemele last offseason and don't appear prepared to do so with Wagner. He'll likely command $6-7 million per year.
Jan 6 - 11:37 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
RT Rick Wagner (concussion) is expected to miss the Ravens' regular season finale against the Bengals in Week 17.
He's likely headed to injured reserve. Wagner suffered a concussion in the second half of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. James Hurst took over for him at right tackle and should draw the start there in Week 17. Wagner played reasonably well this year, grading out as PFF's No. 21 tackle out of 75 qualifiers. He'll be a free agent this offseason.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:23:00 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens RT Rick Wagner exited Week 16 against the Steelers with a concussion.
Wagner was ruled out in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury earlier in the half. James Hurst replaced him at right tackle.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Ravens RT Wagner likely to hit open market
Feb 12 - 11:35 PM
Ravens not expected to re-sign RT Wagner
Jan 6 - 11:37 AM
Wagner (concussion) likely to be placed on I.R.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:23:00 AM
Rick Wagner exits Week 16 with concussion
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 07:17:00 PM
More Rick Wagner Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
BAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BAL
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BAL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Kenny Bell
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes retaining Ben Watson (Achilles') and Dennis Pitta "could be an either/or situation" for the Ravens.
The Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster and need cap space, but their "depth" at the position consists of injury-riddled and underwhelming talent, which makes moving on from both veterans difficult. Cutting Pitta would earn Baltimore slightly more room ($3.3 million vs. $3 million), but Watson is older and coming off an Achilles' tear. Unless Pitta is willing to take another pay cut, this will be a tough decision.
Feb 9
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jarrod Pughsley
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
John Urschel
3
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
2
Jarell Broxton
Out of FB
Jan 1
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 10
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
