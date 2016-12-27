Rick Wagner | Tackle | #71

Per the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, "there seems to be a confidence level among team officials" that they'll find a "serviceable and cheaper replacement" for Wagner. Wagner, 27, enjoyed a bounce-back 2016 campaign following a rough 2015, particularly excelling in pass protection. Wagner figures to command a contract in the same range as Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz, who landed a five-year, $33 million deal last offseason.

Wagner just finished out his rookie contract. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 4 pass-blocking right tackle this season and has missed just two games in four seasons. Wagner was PFF's No. 1 overall right tackle in 2014. The Ravens wouldn't pay LG Kelechi Osemele last offseason and don't appear prepared to do so with Wagner. He'll likely command $6-7 million per year.

RT Rick Wagner (concussion) is expected to miss the Ravens' regular season finale against the Bengals in Week 17.

He's likely headed to injured reserve. Wagner suffered a concussion in the second half of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. James Hurst took over for him at right tackle and should draw the start there in Week 17. Wagner played reasonably well this year, grading out as PFF's No. 21 tackle out of 75 qualifiers. He'll be a free agent this offseason.