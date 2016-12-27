Player Page

Rick Wagner | Tackle | #71

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 310
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (168) / BAL
The Ravens are expected to prioritize re-signing NT Brandon Williams over fellow free agent RT Rick Wagner.
Per the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, "there seems to be a confidence level among team officials" that they'll find a "serviceable and cheaper replacement" for Wagner. Wagner, 27, enjoyed a bounce-back 2016 campaign following a rough 2015, particularly excelling in pass protection. Wagner figures to command a contract in the same range as Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz, who landed a five-year, $33 million deal last offseason. Feb 12 - 11:35 PM
Source: Baltimore Sun
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL150000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013BAL160000.00.0000000000000
2014BAL150000.00.0000000000000
2015BAL161010.00.0000000000000
2016BAL150000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Kenny Bell
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kaelin Clay
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jarrod Pughsley
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2John Urschel
3Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 