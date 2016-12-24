Latavius Murray | Running Back | #28 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (26) / 1/18/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 230 College: UCF Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (181) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 6/6/2013: Signed a four-year, $2.266 million contract. The deal included a $106,200 signing bonus. 2016: $675,000, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio implied that Latavius Murray hasn't been getting enough work. "Latavius has only five carries. How does that happen?" Del Rio asked after Sunday's loss to Denver. Murray has had a bizarre season. He began the year in a committee with Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, got injured, ascended to workhorse status upon his return and then lost work to Washington again late in the season. Del Rio's frustration at Murray's workload is an obvious jab at OC Bill Musgrave. Look for Murray to get the squeaky wheel treatment in Saturday's Wild Card game against Houston. Source: Vic Tafur on Twitter

Latavius Murray rushed five times for 11 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards Week 17 against the Broncos. The Raiders could get nothing going on the ground with the Broncos giving no respect to the passing attack. The Texans are set up to play similarly next week at home, and Murray looks to be in a true timeshare with DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. He will be nothing more than a tournament dart-throw in the Wild Card round.

Latavius Murray rushed 15 times for 40 yards in Week 16 against the Colts. He added two catches for 11 yards. Murray lost significant work to Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for the second straight week. He led Oakland in carries, but was the least effective back. There's some concern over Murray's workload going into Week 17. The Raiders should have a run-heavy gamescript with Matt McGloin starting.