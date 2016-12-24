Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Carr
(QB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Latavius Murray | Running Back | #28
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 230
College:
UCF
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 6 (181) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
6/6/2013: Signed a four-year, $2.266 million contract. The deal included a $106,200 signing bonus. 2016: $675,000, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio implied that Latavius Murray hasn't been getting enough work.
"Latavius has only five carries. How does that happen?" Del Rio asked after Sunday's loss to Denver. Murray has had a bizarre season. He began the year in a committee with Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, got injured, ascended to workhorse status upon his return and then lost work to Washington again late in the season. Del Rio's frustration at Murray's workload is an obvious jab at OC Bill Musgrave. Look for Murray to get the squeaky wheel treatment in Saturday's Wild Card game against Houston.
Jan 2 - 7:26 PM
Source:
Vic Tafur on Twitter
Latavius Murray rushed five times for 11 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards Week 17 against the Broncos.
The Raiders could get nothing going on the ground with the Broncos giving no respect to the passing attack. The Texans are set up to play similarly next week at home, and Murray looks to be in a true timeshare with DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. He will be nothing more than a tournament dart-throw in the Wild Card round.
Jan 1 - 7:59 PM
Latavius Murray rushed 15 times for 40 yards in Week 16 against the Colts.
He added two catches for 11 yards. Murray lost significant work to Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for the second straight week. He led Oakland in carries, but was the least effective back. There's some concern over Murray's workload going into Week 17. The Raiders should have a run-heavy gamescript with Matt McGloin starting.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 07:45:00 PM
Latavius Murray rushed 13 times for 81 yards and caught his lone target for 11 yards in the Raiders' Week 15 win over the Chargers.
Murray has been a touchdown-scoring machine lately, but he was buried twice at the goal line in the second half before Sebastian Janikowski banged through what amounted to the game-winning field goal. Expect Murray to rebound in Week 16 against the Colts' leaky run defense, which will be visiting The Black Hole.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 07:58:00 PM
Del Rio wants more work for Latavius Murray
Jan 2 - 7:26 PM
Latavius Murray held to 25 total yards Wk 17
Jan 1 - 7:59 PM
Murray loses significant work vs Colts
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 07:45:00 PM
Murray totals 92 yards against Chargers
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 07:58:00 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
OAK
14
195
788
56.3
4.0
2
12
33
264
18.9
8.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
OAK
15
82
424
28.3
5.2
1
2
17
143
9.5
8.4
0
0
0
429
0
0
0
2015
OAK
16
266
1066
66.6
4.0
2
6
41
232
14.5
5.7
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
13
190
777
59.8
4.1
2
12
32
250
19.2
7.8
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NO
14
59
4.2
1
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
ATL
8
57
7.1
1
6
44
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TEN
10
37
3.7
1
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@BAL
8
19
2.4
0
2
5
2.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@JAC
18
59
3.3
2
2
4
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
11
48
4.4
0
5
23
4.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DEN
20
114
5.7
3
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
12
33
2.8
0
5
59
11.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
19
45
2.4
1
3
43
14.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
BUF
20
82
4.1
2
3
23
7.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
@KC
22
103
4.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@SD
13
81
6.2
0
1
11
11.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
15
40
2.7
0
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
5
11
2.2
0
1
14
14.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt McGloin
Sidelined
When asked if Matt McGloin (shoulder) would be able to start Saturday's Wild Card game against the Texans, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said, "We'll see how the week goes."
Del Rio said McGloin underwent an MRI and is still feeling sore after leaving Sunday's game early. He also thought McGloin was pressing before his injury. Meanwhile McGloin's replacement, fourth-round rookie Connor Cook, admitted he was unprepared for some of the plays that were called in the loss to Denver. The Raiders are a shell of themselves without Derek Carr and are limping into the postseason. McGloin will be the favorite to start if healthy, but it's still too early to make that determination.
Jan 2
2
Connor Cook
3
Garrett Gilbert
Out of FB
Raiders signed QB Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.
The move suggests there is real concern about Matt McGloin's (shoulder) availability for the Wild Card round. Connor Cook closed out the Week 17 loss with McGloin sidelined, and he would get the start if McGloin cannot play this week.
Jan 2
RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
Questionable
Jalen Richard rushed three times for three yards and "added" one catch for -5 yards Week 17 against the Broncos.
The junior member of a three-man committee in the Raiders' backfield, Richard cannot be trusted even in tournaments for the Wild Card round.
Jan 1
4
Taiwan Jones
Questionable
Taiwan Jones is in the league's concussion protocol.
He'll need to pass multiple tests before returning to practice. Jones surprisingly got three touches in Week 1, but is behind Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for backup duties.
Sep 14
GLB
1
Latavius Murray
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
Questionable
Amari Cooper caught 4-of-8 targets for 39 yards and a touchdown Week 17 against the Broncos.
Cooper was headed for a dreadful game before he went into beast mode late in the third quarter. Working against Chris Harris, Cooper held off the corner with his left arm before coming down with a nice throw from Connor Cook, breaking a tackle, and make an athletic move up the sideline to avoid Aqib Talib and reach out for the pylon. It could have been an even bigger day, but Matt McGloin missed Cooper on what would have been a long touchdown in the first half. Cooper has now failed to top 60 yards in seven of his last eight games, and things will not get much easier in Houston next week.
Jan 1
2
Andre Holmes
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
Questionable
Michael Crabtree caught 5-of-8 targets for 47 yards Week 17 against the Broncos.
His 47 yards actually paced the team on a day where the offense could get nothing going against a swarming defense. Crabtree looked to be bothered by an ankle injury late in the game, but he still was able to do enough to surpass 1,000 yards for the first time since 2012. With an unsettled quarterback situation, things will not get much easier next week in Houston.
Jan 1
2
Seth Roberts
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Clive Walford
2
Mychal Rivera
LT
1
Donald Penn
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Vadal Alexander
C
1
Rodney Hudson
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Denver Kirkland
RT
1
Menelik Watson
Sidelined
Raiders declared RT Menelik Watson, QB Connor Cook, CB Dexter McDonald, DB Antonio Hamilton, OT Matt McCants, TE Ryan O'Malley and DL Stacy McGee inactive for Week 8 against the Bucs.
This will be Watson's fifth straight missed game. The 2013 second-rounder has been highly injury prone.
Oct 30
2
Austin Howard
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Ryan McDowell discusses the fate of a number of NFL coaches and the latest fantasy football developments in Monday's Daily Dose.
