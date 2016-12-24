Player Page

Latavius Murray | Running Back | #28

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
College: UCF
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (181) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio implied that Latavius Murray hasn't been getting enough work.
"Latavius has only five carries. How does that happen?" Del Rio asked after Sunday's loss to Denver. Murray has had a bizarre season. He began the year in a committee with Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, got injured, ascended to workhorse status upon his return and then lost work to Washington again late in the season. Del Rio's frustration at Murray's workload is an obvious jab at OC Bill Musgrave. Look for Murray to get the squeaky wheel treatment in Saturday's Wild Card game against Houston. Jan 2 - 7:26 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK1419578856.34.02123326418.98.00010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014OAK158242428.35.212171439.58.4000429000
2015OAK16266106666.64.0264123214.55.70010000
2016OAK1319077759.84.12123225019.27.80010000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO14594.2111313.0000000
2Sep 18ATL8577.116447.3000000
3Sep 25@TEN10373.71111.0000000
4Oct 2@BAL8192.40252.5000000
7Oct 23@JAC18593.32242.0000000
8Oct 30@TB11484.405234.6000000
9Nov 6DEN201145.7311313.0000000
11Nov 21HOU12332.8055911.8000000
12Nov 27CAR19452.4134314.3000000
13Dec 4BUF20824.123237.7000000
14Dec 8@KC221034.7100.0000000
15Dec 18@SD13816.2011111.0010000
16Dec 24IND15402.702115.5000000
17Jan 1@DEN5112.2011414.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt McGloin
2Connor Cook
3Garrett Gilbert
RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Andre Holmes
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Mychal Rivera
LT1Donald Penn
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
C1Rodney Hudson
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Denver Kirkland
RT1Menelik Watson
2Austin Howard
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 