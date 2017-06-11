Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Mychal Rivera
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Tim Cook
(RB)
Chad Henne
(QB)
I'Tavius Mathers
(RB)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Kenneth Walker III
(WR)
Caleb Bluiett
(TE)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Larry Pinkard
(WR)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Marquez Williams
(RB)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Jamal Robinson
(WR)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mychal Rivera | Tight End | #81
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/8/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 245
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 6 (184) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/22/2017: Signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract. The deal contains $750,000 guaranteed, including a $500,000 signing bonus. 2017: $1.25 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2018: $1.25 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mychal Rivera is seeing "starter-level snaps" at Jaguars OTAs.
"He's a player that makes the plays he should make," coach Doug Marrone said of Rivera. The Florida Times Union suggests Rivera will be the pass-catching complement to blocker Marcedes Lewis. Rivera caught 58 passes for the no-talent 2014 Raiders, then flamed out due to severe athletic and blocking limitations. He runs a molasses-slow 4.81 forty at a smallish 6-foot-3, 242. Ben Koyack and Neal Sterling would be higher-upside in-house options.
Jun 11 - 8:03 PM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Jaguars signed TE Mychal Rivera to a two-year, $6.75 million contract.
The second year of the deal is a team option. Rivera also had interest from the Jets and Colts. Jacksonville is a solid landing spot after moving on from Julius Thomas. Rivera could open the season as the Jaguars' top receiving tight end, but he is unlikely to have much of a box-score impact.
Mar 22 - 4:50 PM
Source:
Jeff Darlington on Twitter
Free agent TE Mychal Rivera is scheduled to visit the Colts.
Rivera met with the Jets on Monday, but he left without a deal. Not a dynamic threat as a receiver, Rivera is unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact no matter where he lands, but New York would at least offer a good shot at targets.
Mar 20 - 10:09 PM
Source:
Peter Schrager on Twitter
Free agent Mychal Rivera will visit the Jets on Monday.
Tight end has been a black hole for the Jets in recent years, and Austin Seferian-Jenkins was recently hit with a two-game substance-abuse suspension. Rivera caught just 18 passes for 192 yards last year in Oakland while grading poorly as a run-blocker. He wouldn't be much of an upgrade in New York.
Mar 17 - 11:11 AM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
Mychal Rivera seeing starter snaps with Jags
Jun 11 - 8:03 PM
Jaguars add pass-catching TE Mychal Rivera
Mar 22 - 4:50 PM
Mychal Rivera off to visit the Colts
Mar 20 - 10:09 PM
Mychal Rivera visiting Jets on Monday
Mar 17 - 11:11 AM
More Mychal Rivera Player News
Mychal Rivera
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
OAK
16
38
407
25.4
10.7
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
2014
OAK
16
58
534
33.4
9.2
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
OAK
16
32
280
17.5
8.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
13
18
192
14.8
10.7
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mychal Rivera's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mychal Rivera's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mychal Rivera's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Mychal Rivera's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
4
Oct 2
@BAL
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
KC
1
16
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@JAC
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
3
36
12.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DEN
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
BUF
3
57
19.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
@KC
3
26
8.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@LAC
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
3
Chris Ivory
4
Corey Grant
5
I'Tavius Mathers
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
T.J. Yeldon
2
Leonard Fournette
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
2
Marquez Williams
3
Tim Cook
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Marqise Lee
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Dede Westbrook
5
Larry Pinkard
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
2
Rashad Greene
3
Shane Wynn
4
Amba Etta-Tawo
5
Jamal Robinson
WR3
1
Marqise Lee
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Mychal Rivera
3
Ben Koyack
4
Neal Sterling
5
Caleb Bluiett
LT
1
Branden Albert
2
Jeremiah Poutasi
LG
1
Cam Robinson
2
Earl Watford
3
Chris Reed
4
Avery Gennesy
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Luke Bowanko
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Tyler Shatley
3
Patrick Omameh
4
Nila Kasitati
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
