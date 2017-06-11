Player Page

Mychal Rivera | Tight End | #81

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 245
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (184) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Mychal Rivera is seeing "starter-level snaps" at Jaguars OTAs.
"He's a player that makes the plays he should make," coach Doug Marrone said of Rivera. The Florida Times Union suggests Rivera will be the pass-catching complement to blocker Marcedes Lewis. Rivera caught 58 passes for the no-talent 2014 Raiders, then flamed out due to severe athletic and blocking limitations. He runs a molasses-slow 4.81 forty at a smallish 6-foot-3, 242. Ben Koyack and Neal Sterling would be higher-upside in-house options. Jun 11 - 8:03 PM
Source: Florida Times Union
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013OAK163840725.410.70400.0.00003000
2014OAK165853433.49.21400.0.00010000
2015OAK163228017.58.80100.0.00000000
2016OAK131819214.810.70100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
4Oct 2@BAL111.0000.0000000
5Oct 9LAC00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16KC11616.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@JAC11313.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@TB33612.0100.0000000
9Nov 6DEN166.0000.0000000
11Nov 21HOU00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27CAR2136.5000.0000000
13Dec 4BUF35719.0000.0000000
14Dec 8@KC3268.7000.0000000
15Dec 18@LAC11515.0000.0000000
16Dec 24IND00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@DEN294.5000.0000000
 

 