Mychal Rivera | Tight End | #81 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (26) / 9/8/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 245 College: Tennessee Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (184) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 3/22/2017: Signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract. The deal contains $750,000 guaranteed, including a $500,000 signing bonus. 2017: $1.25 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2018: $1.25 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mychal Rivera is seeing "starter-level snaps" at Jaguars OTAs. "He's a player that makes the plays he should make," coach Doug Marrone said of Rivera. The Florida Times Union suggests Rivera will be the pass-catching complement to blocker Marcedes Lewis. Rivera caught 58 passes for the no-talent 2014 Raiders, then flamed out due to severe athletic and blocking limitations. He runs a molasses-slow 4.81 forty at a smallish 6-foot-3, 242. Ben Koyack and Neal Sterling would be higher-upside in-house options. Source: Florida Times Union

Jaguars signed TE Mychal Rivera to a two-year, $6.75 million contract. The second year of the deal is a team option. Rivera also had interest from the Jets and Colts. Jacksonville is a solid landing spot after moving on from Julius Thomas. Rivera could open the season as the Jaguars' top receiving tight end, but he is unlikely to have much of a box-score impact. Source: Jeff Darlington on Twitter

Free agent TE Mychal Rivera is scheduled to visit the Colts. Rivera met with the Jets on Monday, but he left without a deal. Not a dynamic threat as a receiver, Rivera is unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact no matter where he lands, but New York would at least offer a good shot at targets. Source: Peter Schrager on Twitter