Spencer Ware | Running Back | #32 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (25) / 11/23/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 229 College: LSU Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (194) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/31/2016: Signed a three-year, $4.2 million contract. The deal contains $1.6 million guaranteed -- a $1 million signing bonus and Ware's first-year base salary. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $700,000, 2018: $1.45 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Spencer Ware will undergo an MRI on his sore ribs Monday morning. It is unclear how serious the injury is after Ware recorded 62 yards on 13 carries against the Broncos Sunday night and played nearly a full complement of snaps. The Chiefs still could jump up to the No. 2 seed with a win and Raiders loss this weekend, but they could decide to rest Ware to get him ready for the playoffs. Source: Kansas City Star

Spencer Ware rushed 18 times for 70 yards in the Chiefs' Week 15 loss to the Titans. He added three catches for 25 yards on three targets. Ware's goal-line sequence in the first half proved to be a dagger in Kansas City's hearts, as Ware failed to score on back-to-back carries from the one-yard line on third- and fourth-and-goal. Ware has been in a massive slump since returning from his late-October concussion, and it's fair to wonder if he's simply worn out in his first season as the unquestioned No. 1 back. Ware has a plus matchup at home against the Broncos next Sunday night, but he'll be nothing more than a back-end RB2.

Spencer Ware rushed 20 times for 56 yards in the Chiefs' Week 14 win over the Raiders, adding a seven-yard reception. Ware's slump continues. It was a complete no-show against a Raiders run defense that entered the evening allowing 4.9 yards per carry. The Raiders had permitted 15 ground scores in 12 games. Ware is now averaging 3.20 yards per carry over his past four games, with his YPC falling each of the past four weeks. It's fair to wonder if he's hitting a wall because of his heavy usage. Ware got vultured this evening by Charcandrick West, who could get more involved for the stretch run. Ware will be an RB2 against the Titans in Week 15.