Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jason Avant
(WR)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Nick Foles
(QB)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Ross Travis
(TE)
James Winchester
(TE)
Kenny Cook
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Spencer Ware | Running Back | #32
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/23/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 229
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 6 (194) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/31/2016: Signed a three-year, $4.2 million contract. The deal contains $1.6 million guaranteed -- a $1 million signing bonus and Ware's first-year base salary. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $700,000, 2018: $1.45 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Recent News
Recent News
Spencer Ware will undergo an MRI on his sore ribs Monday morning.
It is unclear how serious the injury is after Ware recorded 62 yards on 13 carries against the Broncos Sunday night and played nearly a full complement of snaps. The Chiefs still could jump up to the No. 2 seed with a win and Raiders loss this weekend, but they could decide to rest Ware to get him ready for the playoffs.
Dec 26 - 9:56 AM
Source:
Kansas City Star
Spencer Ware rushed 18 times for 70 yards in the Chiefs' Week 15 loss to the Titans.
He added three catches for 25 yards on three targets. Ware's goal-line sequence in the first half proved to be a dagger in Kansas City's hearts, as Ware failed to score on back-to-back carries from the one-yard line on third- and fourth-and-goal. Ware has been in a massive slump since returning from his late-October concussion, and it's fair to wonder if he's simply worn out in his first season as the unquestioned No. 1 back. Ware has a plus matchup at home against the Broncos next Sunday night, but he'll be nothing more than a back-end RB2.
Dec 18 - 5:06 PM
Spencer Ware rushed 20 times for 56 yards in the Chiefs' Week 14 win over the Raiders, adding a seven-yard reception.
Ware's slump continues. It was a complete no-show against a Raiders run defense that entered the evening allowing 4.9 yards per carry. The Raiders had permitted 15 ground scores in 12 games. Ware is now averaging 3.20 yards per carry over his past four games, with his YPC falling each of the past four weeks. It's fair to wonder if he's hitting a wall because of his heavy usage. Ware got vultured this evening by Charcandrick West, who could get more involved for the stretch run. Ware will be an RB2 against the Titans in Week 15.
Dec 9 - 12:21 AM
Spencer Ware rushed 14 times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' Week 13 win over the Falcons, adding three receptions for 23 additional yards and another score.
Ware could have had a much bigger day, but Alex Smith flat missed him on a gimme 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was an odd afternoon, with Ware's scores masking an otherwise extremely pedestrian day. Ware is averaging just 48 yards rushing over his past five games, totaling a modest 110 receiving yards in the process. His workloads remain voluminous, but he'll be a bottom-end RB1 against the Raiders in Week 14.
Dec 4 - 4:42 PM
Spencer Ware heading for MRI on sore ribs
Dec 26 - 9:56 AM
Spencer Ware totals 95 yards in Week 15 loss
Dec 18 - 5:06 PM
Spencer Ware no-shows against Raiders on TNF
Dec 9 - 12:21 AM
Spencer Ware finds end zone twice in Atlanta
Dec 4 - 4:42 PM
More Spencer Ware Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
KC
14
214
921
65.8
4.3
1
3
33
447
31.9
13.5
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
SEA
2
3
10
5.0
3.3
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
KC
11
72
403
36.6
5.6
1
6
6
5
.5
.8
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
SD
11
70
6.4
1
7
129
18.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@HOU
10
57
5.7
0
2
48
24.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
NYJ
20
75
3.8
0
1
8
8.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@PIT
13
82
6.3
0
1
14
14.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@OAK
24
131
5.5
1
2
32
16.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NO
17
77
4.5
0
2
54
27.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@IND
7
19
2.7
0
2
28
14.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@CAR
13
61
4.7
0
3
11
3.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TB
17
69
4.1
0
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@DEN
17
64
3.8
0
2
32
16.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ATL
14
29
2.1
1
3
23
7.7
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
OAK
20
56
2.8
0
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TEN
18
69
3.8
0
3
25
8.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
DEN
13
62
4.8
0
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SD
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
Questionable
Nick Foles (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The injury is to his right (throwing) arm. With Alex Smith returning this week, Foles' status isn't a Week 10 concern.
Nov 9
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Spencer Ware
Questionable
Spencer Ware will undergo an MRI on his sore ribs Monday morning.
It is unclear how serious the injury is after Ware recorded 62 yards on 13 carries against the Broncos Sunday night and played nearly a full complement of snaps. The Chiefs still could jump up to the No. 2 seed with a win and Raiders loss this weekend, but they could decide to rest Ware to get him ready for the playoffs.
Dec 26
2
Charcandrick West
3
Knile Davis
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Knile Davis
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
Demarcus Robinson
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Bryan Witzmann
LG
1
Zach Fulton
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Mike Person
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Jah Reid
K
1
Cairo Santos
