Spencer Ware | Running Back | #32

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/23/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 229
College: LSU
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (194) / SEA
Spencer Ware will undergo an MRI on his sore ribs Monday morning.
It is unclear how serious the injury is after Ware recorded 62 yards on 13 carries against the Broncos Sunday night and played nearly a full complement of snaps. The Chiefs still could jump up to the No. 2 seed with a win and Raiders loss this weekend, but they could decide to rest Ware to get him ready for the playoffs. Dec 26 - 9:56 AM
Source: Kansas City Star
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC1421492165.84.3133344731.913.51230000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013SEA23105.03.30000.0.00000000
2015KC117240336.65.61665.5.800014000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11SD11706.41712918.4000000
2Sep 18@HOU10575.7024824.0010000
3Sep 25NYJ20753.80188.0010000
4Oct 2@PIT13826.3011414.0010000
6Oct 16@OAK241315.5123216.0000000
7Oct 23NO17774.5025427.0100000
8Oct 30@IND7192.7022814.0000000
10Nov 13@CAR13614.703113.7000000
11Nov 20TB17694.102168.0000000
12Nov 27@DEN17643.8023216.0000000
13Dec 4@ATL14292.113237.7100000
14Dec 8OAK20562.80177.0000000
15Dec 18TEN18693.803258.3000000
16Dec 25DEN13624.8022010.0000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Knile Davis
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Knile Davis
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3Demarcus Robinson
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Bryan Witzmann
LG1Zach Fulton
C1Mitch Morse
2Mike Person
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Jah Reid
K1Cairo Santos
 

 