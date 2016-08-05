Welcome,
date 2016-08-05
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
James Conner
(RB)
Bart Houston
(QB)
Jake McGee
(TE)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Josh Dobbs
(QB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Phazahn Odom
(TE)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cobi Hamilton | Wide Receiver | #83
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/13/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 201
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 6 (197) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $540,000, 2018: Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cobi Hamilton corralled both of his targets for 72 yards and a touchdown Friday in the Steelers’ preseason win over the Giants.
Hamilton was the star in this one, beating ex-Steeler Valentino Blake for a 44-yard gain in the second quarter and later dusting him again on a 28-yard touchdown reception just prior to halftime. A former practice-squadder, Hamilton played a surprising number of snaps last season but will likely have his role scaled back now that Martavis Bryant is back from serving a one-year suspension.
Aug 11 - 10:16 PM
Steelers re-signed WR Cobi Hamilton to a one-year, $540,000 contract.
Hamilton was an exclusive rights free agent the Steelers decided to get out of the way early. A 2013 sixth-round pick of the Bengals, Hamilton caught the first 17 passes of his career in 2016, and saw snaps in all three playoff games. Despite the early re-up, Hamilton will be far from assured of making the 53-man roster.
Jan 26 - 9:41 PM
Source:
Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Steelers WR Cobi Hamilton caught 3-of-4 targets for 54 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers' Week 17 win over the Browns.
Hamilton caught the game-winning 26-yard score in OT, the third touchdown pass by Landry Jones. The Steelers rested all their key starters, leading to more run for Hamilton out wide. He's been operating as the No. 3/4 receiver in recent weeks, but Darrius Heyward-Bey and Sammie Coates are now healthy.
Jan 1 - 7:41 PM
Steelers signed WR Cobi Hamilton.
Hamilton was waived from Carolina last month. He's not more than a depth signing, but has practice squad eligibility.
Fri, Aug 5, 2016 05:10:00 PM
Hamilton chips in with game-high 72 yards
Aug 11 - 10:16 PM
Steelers keep WR Hamilton with one-year deal
Jan 26 - 9:41 PM
Cobi Hamilton catches game-winning TD in W17
Jan 1 - 7:41 PM
Steelers sign WR Cobi Hamilton
Fri, Aug 5, 2016 05:10:00 PM
More Cobi Hamilton Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
11
17
234
21.3
13.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
83
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
6
Oct 16
@MIA
2
36
18.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
3
36
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
1
39
39.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CIN
1
21
21.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
BAL
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
39
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
3
54
18.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
44
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Josh Dobbs
4
Bart Houston
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3
Knile Davis
4
Fitzgerald Toussaint
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Sidelined
JuJu Smith-Schuster exited Friday's preseason opener with a concussion.
Smith-Schuster came out late in the first quarter. The second-round rookie looked spry in the early going, nabbing a screen pass for a four-yard pick-up while later gaining nine yards on an end-around. He is done for the day.
Aug 11
4
Cobi Hamilton
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Martavis Bryant has been cleared for all preseason activities.
Bryant can now practice and play in preseason games. He's not fully reinstated, but it puts him on track to be before Week 1. Bryant should immediately replace Justin Hunter in the first-team offense.
Aug 9
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
Steelers WR Sammie Coates (knee scope) expects to miss at least two weeks of practice.
Coates could end up missing 3-4 weeks, which would put him in danger of missing the entire preseason. It's the last thing Coates needed after a dismal 2016 that saw him deal with injury and extreme ineffectiveness. The Steelers tend to work in young receivers slowly, but Coates' injury provides an opening for second-rounder JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Jul 27
4
Justin Hunter
5
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
David Johnson
3
Xavier Grimble
4
Phazahn Odom
5
Jake McGee
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Matt Feiler
3
Jake Rodgers
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
B.J. Finney
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Kyle Friend
3
Lucas Crowley
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Ethan Cooper
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
4
Keavon Milton
K
1
Chris Boswell
