Cobi Hamilton | Wide Receiver | #83 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (26) / 11/13/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 201 College: Arkansas Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (197) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $540,000, 2018: Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Cobi Hamilton corralled both of his targets for 72 yards and a touchdown Friday in the Steelers’ preseason win over the Giants. Hamilton was the star in this one, beating ex-Steeler Valentino Blake for a 44-yard gain in the second quarter and later dusting him again on a 28-yard touchdown reception just prior to halftime. A former practice-squadder, Hamilton played a surprising number of snaps last season but will likely have his role scaled back now that Martavis Bryant is back from serving a one-year suspension.

Steelers re-signed WR Cobi Hamilton to a one-year, $540,000 contract. Hamilton was an exclusive rights free agent the Steelers decided to get out of the way early. A 2013 sixth-round pick of the Bengals, Hamilton caught the first 17 passes of his career in 2016, and saw snaps in all three playoff games. Despite the early re-up, Hamilton will be far from assured of making the 53-man roster. Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter

Steelers WR Cobi Hamilton caught 3-of-4 targets for 54 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers' Week 17 win over the Browns. Hamilton caught the game-winning 26-yard score in OT, the third touchdown pass by Landry Jones. The Steelers rested all their key starters, leading to more run for Hamilton out wide. He's been operating as the No. 3/4 receiver in recent weeks, but Darrius Heyward-Bey and Sammie Coates are now healthy.