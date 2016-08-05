Player Page

Cobi Hamilton | Wide Receiver | #83

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 201
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (197) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Cobi Hamilton corralled both of his targets for 72 yards and a touchdown Friday in the Steelers’ preseason win over the Giants.
Hamilton was the star in this one, beating ex-Steeler Valentino Blake for a 44-yard gain in the second quarter and later dusting him again on a 28-yard touchdown reception just prior to halftime. A former practice-squadder, Hamilton played a surprising number of snaps last season but will likely have his role scaled back now that Martavis Bryant is back from serving a one-year suspension. Aug 11 - 10:16 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT111723421.313.80200.0.000083000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
6Oct 16@MIA23618.0100.0000000
7Oct 23NE33612.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@BAL00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13DAL13939.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@CLE2115.5000.0000000
12Nov 24@IND155.0000.0000000
13Dec 4NYG2115.5000.0000000
14Dec 11@BUF11515.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@CIN12121.0000.0000000
16Dec 25BAL166.0000.00039000
17Jan 1CLE35418.0100.00044000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
4Bart Houston
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3Knile Davis
4Fitzgerald Toussaint
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
4Cobi Hamilton
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Martavis Bryant
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2David Johnson
3Xavier Grimble
4Phazahn Odom
5Jake McGee
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Matt Feiler
3Jake Rodgers
LG1Ramon Foster
2Jerald Hawkins
3B.J. Finney
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Kyle Friend
3Lucas Crowley
RG1David DeCastro
2Ethan Cooper
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
4Keavon Milton
K1Chris Boswell
 

 