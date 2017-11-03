Player Page

Ryan Griffin | Tight End | #84

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/11/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 265
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (201) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Texans re-signed TE Ryan Griffin to a three-year, $9 million contract with $3.25 million guaranteed.
Griffin was linked to Detroit, but otherwise didn't draw much free-agent interest. He'll return as the No. 2 tight end behind C.J. Fiedorowicz. With Brock Osweiler gone, Griffin is unlikely to repeat the 74 targets he saw in 2016. Mar 11 - 6:31 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU165044227.68.80200.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013HOU151924416.312.80100.0.00000000
2014HOU1610915.79.10100.0.00000000
2015HOU92025127.912.60200.0.00000000
2016HOU165044227.68.80200.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI2178.5000.0000000
2Sep 18KC155.0000.0000000
3Sep 22@NE8526.5000.0000000
4Oct 2TEN35418.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@MIN284.0000.0000000
6Oct 16IND33110.3000.0000000
7Oct 24@DEN2136.5000.0000000
8Oct 30DET33411.3000.0000000
10Nov 13@JAC372.3100.0000000
11Nov 21@OAK33210.7000.0000000
12Nov 27LAC4369.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@GB4358.8100.0010000
14Dec 11@IND22311.5000.0000000
15Dec 18JAC88510.6000.0000000
16Dec 24CIN00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@TEN2105.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Akeem Hunt
4Tyler Ervin
5Kenny Hilliard
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Akeem Hunt
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
3Jaelen Strong
4Tevin Jones
WR21Will Fuller
2Braxton Miller
3Wendall Williams
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Rashaun Allen
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
3David Quessenberry
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Tony Bergstrom
C1Greg Mancz
2Nick Martin
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
3Chad Slade
RT1Chris Clark
2Derek Newton
3Laurence Gibson
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
3Cory Carter
 

 