Ryan Griffin | Tight End | #84

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sal Perez suffers scary knee injury in WBC
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bears land Kendall Wright on 1-year, $4M deal
Texans keep TE Griffin at 3 years, $9 million
Bears sign often-burned CB Marcus Cooper
Jaguars set to visit with Latavius Murray
Rex Burkhead visits the Falcons on Saturday
Packers pair Lance Kendricks with Martellus
Broncos beef up interior with Peko, Zach Kerr
David Johnson says he's back 'full throttle'
Browns targeting 3rd-rounder for Osweiler
Cowboys want to keep La'El Collins at guard?
'Major upset' if Cowboys able to trade Romo
RT Doug Free calls it quits after 10 seasons
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 11
Mar 11
Dose: Beal is Ballin'
Mar 11
Mailbag: Enter the Zubac
Mar 11
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chris Paul scores season-high 30 points
Kris Humphries starting for Dwight Howard
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) out, Powell to start
JaMychal Green starting, Wright to bench
Nerlens Noel (knee) hopeful to play Monday
Richaun Holmes scores career-high 24 points
Shaun, McCaw, Barnes and Looney starting
David Lee, Anderson and Mills are starting
Popovich 'hopeful' Kawhi Leonard plays Monday
Russell Westbrook scores 33 in 32nd trip-dub
Malcolm Brogdon, Teletovic both out Saturday
Brook Lopez (right ankle) probable vs. Knicks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
Leafs Top Flyers, Isles Win
Mar 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Murray leaves Sabres game early
Pastrnak's point streak reaches eight on Sat
Parenteau makes Predators debut Sat vs SJ
Anderson looks to extend win streak to six
Capitals switch up lines in practice Friday
Henrik Lundqvist (LBI) is out 2-3 weeks
Zach Werenski sets Jackets rookie record
Vladimir Tarasenko picks up 1G, 1A in win
Aleksander Barkov scores 1G, 1A in loss
Eric Staal scores 3 points in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar nets 2G, 1A in win over CHI
Sergei Bobrovsky wins fourth straight game
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Logano wins XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300
Ryan Blaney quickest in final Vegas practice
Martin Truex fastest in Vegas final practice
Stenhouse pancakes car in final practice
Tagliani adds Lowe's to 2017 Pinty's team
Kyle Busch on pole for XFINITY race in Vegas
Matt Kenseth 2nd-quick in Sat. a.m. practice
Elliott also quickest in Sat a.m. practice
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Sat. a.m. practice
Chase Elliott fastest in Sat a.m. practice
Ty Dillon advances to round two in quals
Kahne, Truex, Jones penalized in practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
Defender Schwartzel eight back heading to R4
Sean O'Hair WD (neck) prior to R3 of Valspar
Pigem in 3-way tie; 25 holes remain in India
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
Chia in 3-way tie for 36-hole lead in India
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UW CB Sidney Jones carted off at pro day
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
Defensive worries begin to grow for Karanka
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
Mesut Ozil questionable for FA Cup showdown
Davies back in contention for Hull City
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Kenny Hilliard
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Cory Carter
(K)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Tevin Jones
(WR)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Griffin | Tight End | #84
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/11/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 265
College:
Connecticut
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 6 (201) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/11/2017: Signed a three-year, $9 million contract. The deal contains $3.25 million guaranteed.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Texans re-signed TE Ryan Griffin to a three-year, $9 million contract with $3.25 million guaranteed.
Griffin was linked to Detroit, but otherwise didn't draw much free-agent interest. He'll return as the No. 2 tight end behind C.J. Fiedorowicz. With Brock Osweiler gone, Griffin is unlikely to repeat the 74 targets he saw in 2016.
Mar 11 - 6:31 PM
Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans and impending free agent TE Ryan Griffin have "mutual interest."
Griffin broke out somewhat as a pass catcher last season with 50 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns, and he has always been a solid blocker. In a weak tight end group, he could have a surprisingly robust market. Griffin will remain behind C.J. Fiedorowicz in the pecking order if he re-signs with the Texans.
Mar 7 - 9:24 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans TE Ryan Griffin went catch-less on two targets in Saturday's Divisional Round loss to the Patriots.
Despite an increased late-season role, Griffin was nowhere to be found in Saturday's loss as C.J. Fiedorowicz dominated the Texans’ tight end work against the Patriots. Griffin was overthrown on a late Brock Osweiler interception. An impending free agent, Griffin should draw significant interest after his 50-reception contract year. Griffin turned 27 this month and has emerged as a legitimate pass-catching threat.
Jan 15 - 12:13 AM
Ryan Griffin caught 3-of-4 targets for 29 yards in the Texans' Wild Card win over the Raiders.
Griffin and C.J. Fiedorowicz each saw four targets. The two have each been seeing plenty of playing time over the past month and have become two of Brock Osweiler's favorite targets over the middle as safety blankets.
Jan 7 - 9:00 PM
Texans keep TE Griffin at 3 years, $9 million
Mar 11 - 6:31 PM
Texans, Ryan Griffin have 'mutual interest'
Mar 7 - 9:24 AM
Ryan Griffin goes catch-less against Pats
Jan 15 - 12:13 AM
Ryan Griffin catches three passes in victory
Jan 7 - 9:00 PM
More Ryan Griffin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(4517)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(4201)
3
B. Cooks
NE
(3701)
4
A. Peterson
MIN
(3613)
5
D. Jackson
TB
(2996)
6
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2959)
7
K. Cousins
WAS
(2811)
8
S. Gilmore
NE
(2502)
9
A. Bouye
JAC
(2407)
10
T. Smith
PHI
(2405)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
16
50
442
27.6
8.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
HOU
15
19
244
16.3
12.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
16
10
91
5.7
9.1
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
9
20
251
27.9
12.6
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
16
50
442
27.6
8.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
2
17
8.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
8
52
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
3
54
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
3
31
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
3
34
11.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@JAC
3
7
2.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAC
4
36
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
4
35
8.8
1
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
2
23
11.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
8
85
10.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TEN
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Savage
2
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
Akeem Hunt
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Kenny Hilliard
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Akeem Hunt
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
3
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11
4
Tevin Jones
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Braxton Miller
3
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
4
Rashaun Allen
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Kendall Lamm
3
David Quessenberry
Sidelined
Texans waived OL David Quessenberry.
Houston is expected to place him on the Non-Football Injury list once he clears waivers. Quessenberry had hoped to resume his career this year after sitting out the last two seasons battling lymphoma, but it does not look like that will happen. We wish him the best in his recovery.
May 31
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Tony Bergstrom
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Nick Martin
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
He's expected to be ready for the start of OTAs. Signed to a four-year, $28 million deal last offseason, Allen graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 guard out of 77 qualifiers, getting blasted in run blocking.
Mar 10
2
Josh Walker
3
Chad Slade
RT
1
Chris Clark
Sidelined
Texans RT Chris Clark underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
It is viewed as a clean-up procedure, suggesting it won't hamper Clark too much this offseason. Clark started four games at left tackle and then 12 games at right tackle after Derek Newton went down with double patellar tendon tears. Clark graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 tackle out of 76 qualifiers. Owed a $2.75 million salary, Clark is a candidate for offseason release.
Jan 25
2
Derek Newton
Sidelined
ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) "will probably not play" in 2017.
It is a safe assumption after Newton tore the patellar tendon in both knees last October. Although he is reportedly making "solid progress" in his rehab, it is a gruesome injury which will at the very least alter Newton's career arc. The Texans would be wise to find a replacement, and Barshop believes it "would make sense" for them to "use a high draft pick" on a tackle.
Feb 23
3
Laurence Gibson
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
3
Cory Carter
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
NFL Headlines
»
Bears land Kendall Wright on 1-year, $4M deal
»
Texans keep TE Griffin at 3 years, $9 million
»
Bears sign often-burned CB Marcus Cooper
»
Jaguars set to visit with Latavius Murray
»
Rex Burkhead visits the Falcons on Saturday
»
Packers pair Lance Kendricks with Martellus
»
Broncos beef up interior with Peko, Zach Kerr
»
David Johnson says he's back 'full throttle'
»
Browns targeting 3rd-rounder for Osweiler
»
Cowboys want to keep La'El Collins at guard?
»
'Major upset' if Cowboys able to trade Romo
»
RT Doug Free calls it quits after 10 seasons
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved