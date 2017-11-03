Ryan Griffin | Tight End | #84

Griffin was linked to Detroit, but otherwise didn't draw much free-agent interest. He'll return as the No. 2 tight end behind C.J. Fiedorowicz. With Brock Osweiler gone, Griffin is unlikely to repeat the 74 targets he saw in 2016.

Griffin broke out somewhat as a pass catcher last season with 50 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns, and he has always been a solid blocker. In a weak tight end group, he could have a surprisingly robust market. Griffin will remain behind C.J. Fiedorowicz in the pecking order if he re-signs with the Texans.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans and impending free agent TE Ryan Griffin have "mutual interest."

Texans TE Ryan Griffin went catch-less on two targets in Saturday's Divisional Round loss to the Patriots.

Despite an increased late-season role, Griffin was nowhere to be found in Saturday's loss as C.J. Fiedorowicz dominated the Texans’ tight end work against the Patriots. Griffin was overthrown on a late Brock Osweiler interception. An impending free agent, Griffin should draw significant interest after his 50-reception contract year. Griffin turned 27 this month and has emerged as a legitimate pass-catching threat.