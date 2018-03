Ryan Jensen | Center | #66 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (26) / 5/27/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 319 College: Colorado State-Pueblo Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (203) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/16/2018: Signed a four-year, $42 million contract. The deal includes $22 million guaranteed. Share: Tweet

Bucs signed Ryan Jensen to a four-year, $42 million contract. The deal comes with $22 million guaranteed. Jensen graded as a top-10 center last year, but this is an overpay for a 27-year-old with one full season as a starter. The Bucs had one of the worst rushing offenses in the league in 2017, so Jensen will upgrade their interior run blocking. Jensen's signing should push Ali Marpet back to right guard. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Free agent C/G Ryan Jensen is visiting the Colts on Thursday. Jensen met with the Bucs on Wednesday. Both Tampa and Indy already have established centers, so it is possible Jensen is looking to play guard at his next stop. Jensen turns 27 in May. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Free agent C Ryan Jensen will visit the Buccaneers. He also has a meeting on the books with Indianapolis. Jensen didn't miss a snap as Baltimore's starting center last year and impressed as a run-blocker. Ali Marpet showed well at center for Tampa Bay last year, but the Bucs may be concerned about his health after he missed the final five games with a knee injury. In addition to playing center, the 26-year-old Jensen also has experience at both guard positions. Source: Jenna Laine on Twitter