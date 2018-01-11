Player Page

Brice Butler | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
College: San Diego State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (209) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals signed WR Brice Butler, formerly of the Cowboys, to a two-year contract.
At this stage of free agency, this is about as good as it gets when it comes to a signing. Butler has long been intriguing dating back to his Raiders days as a former seventh-rounder. He's big (6'3/220) with deep speed (4.37 forty) and averaged 17.3 yards per catch the last two seasons with the Cowboys, though he was criminally underused. With not much going on outside in Arizona, Butler should be given a real chance to carve out a prominent offensive role. Apr 2 - 7:04 PM
Source: James Jones on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017DAL131531724.421.10300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013OAK10910310.311.40000.0.00000000
2014OAK152128018.713.30200.0.00000000
2015DAL71225836.921.50000.0.00000000
2016DAL161621913.713.70300.0.00000000
2017DAL131531724.421.10300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10NYG13030.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@DEN11818.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@ARZ29045.0100.0000000
4Oct 1LAR2126.0100.0000000
5Oct 8GB25728.5000.0000000
7Oct 22@SF00.0000.0000000
8Oct 29@WAS00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5KC166.0000.0000000
10Nov 12@ATL13030.0000.0000000
11Nov 19PHI2199.5000.0000000
12Nov 23LAC155.0000.0000000
13Nov 30WAS00.0000.0000000
17Dec 31@PHI25025.0100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Mike Glennon
RB1David Johnson
2Elijhaa Penny
3D.J. Foster
4T.J. Logan
5Bronson Hill
GLB1David Johnson
2Elijhaa Penny
3RB1David Johnson
2D.J. Foster
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Chad Williams
3Cobi Hamilton
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Carlton Agudosi
3Rashad Ross
WR31Chad Williams
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Ricky Seals-Jones
3Gabe Holmes
LT1D.J. Humphries
2John Wetzel
3Vinston Painter
LG1Mike Iupati
2Daniel Munyer
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Max Tuerk
RG1Justin Pugh
2Evan Boehm
3Josh Allen
RT1Andre Smith
2Will Holden
K1Phil Dawson
 

 