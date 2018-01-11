Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings 3
Apr 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 2
Dose: The Final Stretch
Apr 2
Specialists: Isaac's Impact
Apr 2
Apr. 1 Waiver Wired Podcast
Apr 1
Dose: Wall Returns in Style
Apr 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 25
Apr 1
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Mar 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevon Looney (illness) doubtful for Tuesday
Andre Iguodala (knee) doubtful for Tuesday
Durant, Thompson probable for Tuesday
Lonzo Ball (knee) doubtful for Tuesday
Brandon Ingram (concussion) out Tuesday
Dario Saric (elbow) ruled out for Tuesday
Report: Jimmy Butler goes through 5-on-5 work
Gary Harris (knee) out Tuesday vs. Indiana
Wilson Chandler (nose) questionable Tuesday
Terry Rozier (ankle) says he'll play Tuesday
Chris Paul (hip) listed as questionable Tues
Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn done for season
Player Page
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(TE)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Darius Victor
(RB)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
David Johnson
(RB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Brice Butler | Wide Receiver | #19
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/29/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 220
College:
San Diego State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 7 (209) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals signed WR Brice Butler, formerly of the Cowboys, to a two-year contract.
At this stage of free agency, this is about as good as it gets when it comes to a signing. Butler has long been intriguing dating back to his Raiders days as a former seventh-rounder. He's big (6'3/220) with deep speed (4.37 forty) and averaged 17.3 yards per catch the last two seasons with the Cowboys, though he was criminally underused. With not much going on outside in Arizona, Butler should be given a real chance to carve out a prominent offensive role.
Apr 2 - 7:04 PM
Source:
James Jones on Twitter
Free agent WR Brice Butler is visiting the Cardinals on Monday.
Despite being underused in Dallas, Butler recorded 31 catches for 536 yards (17.3 YPR) and six touchdowns over the last two seasons. Desperate for receiver help, Butler would be a good flier for the Cardinals.
Apr 2 - 12:28 PM
Source:
Josh Weinfuss on Twitter
Free agent WR Brice Butler has visits lined up with the Bears, Seahawks, Jaguars, and Cardinals over the next two weeks.
Butler's market has been nonexistent to this point despite averaging 21.1 yards per catch last season. The problem was he caught just 15 balls in a minuscule role with the Cowboys, who for some reason refused to play him significant snaps. Butler is long on talent. We'd love to see him in a more prominent offensive role with an aggressive coach and quarterback.
Mar 26 - 6:45 PM
Source:
Jane Slater on Twitter
Impending free agent Brice Butler says he won't re-sign with the Cowboys unless he's promised a starting job.
"With Dallas, the situation has to be right for me to go back," Butler said on FOX Sports 1 Thursday. "I have to be a starter. If I'm not starting, I'm not going back." Pressed by Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd on why he didn't play more in 2017, Butler was largely miffed, attributing it to Terrance Williams' new contract. That's as good of a guess as any. When he was on the field, the speed demon was productive, turning a measly 15 catches into 317 yards (21.1 YPC). He has six touchdowns on 31 catches over the past two seasons.
Jan 11 - 4:16 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Cards sign up WR Brice Butler via 2-year deal
Apr 2 - 7:04 PM
Brice Butler visiting the Cardinals on Monday
Apr 2 - 12:28 PM
FA Brice Butler to visit CHI, SEA, JAX, ARZ
Mar 26 - 6:45 PM
Butler: I'll only be back in DAL if starting
Jan 11 - 4:16 PM
More Brice Butler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
O. Beckham
NYG
(3613)
2
D. Bryant
DAL
(3210)
3
K. Wright
MIN
(2432)
4
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2427)
5
M. King
FA
(2403)
6
G. Smith
LAC
(2326)
7
T. Rawls
NYJ
(2306)
8
C. Kessler
JAC
(1773)
9
C. Walford
NYJ
(1667)
10
J. Allen
CLG
(1664)
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DAL
13
15
317
24.4
21.1
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
OAK
10
9
103
10.3
11.4
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
OAK
15
21
280
18.7
13.3
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
7
12
258
36.9
21.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
16
16
219
13.7
13.7
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
DAL
13
15
317
24.4
21.1
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
NYG
1
30
30.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@DEN
1
18
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@ARZ
2
90
45.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
LAR
2
12
6.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
GB
2
57
28.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
KC
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@ATL
1
30
30.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
PHI
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
LAC
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Nov 30
WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@PHI
2
50
25.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Mike Glennon
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Elijhaa Penny
3
D.J. Foster
4
T.J. Logan
5
Bronson Hill
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Elijhaa Penny
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
D.J. Foster
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Chad Williams
3
Cobi Hamilton
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
Carlton Agudosi
3
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Chad Williams
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
Sidelined
Jermaine Gresham caught 3-of-3 targets for 24 yards before tearing his Achilles' in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks.
It's the worst possible ending to a season that saw Gresham start strong and then fade. Thankfully for the eight-year veteran, he signed a new contract that included $13 million guaranteed last March. He will be back in Arizona but will be highly questionable for Week 1. Gresham turns 30 in June. He has not cleared 400 yards receiving since 2014, his final year in Cincinnati.
Dec 31
2
Ricky Seals-Jones
3
Gabe Holmes
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Sidelined
Cardinals placed LT D.J. Humphries on injured reserve with an MCL injury and dislocated kneecap, ending his season.
They'll go forward with Jared Veldheer at left tackle and John Wetzel on the right side. Humphries has been a bust as the 24th pick in the 2015 draft, struggling with injuries and effectiveness on the rare occasions he has cracked the lineup. Arizona may have to go back to the drawing board at left tackle this offseason. Veldheer has considered retirement in recent years.
Nov 13
2
John Wetzel
3
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Daniel Munyer
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Evan Boehm
3
Josh Allen
RT
1
Andre Smith
2
Will Holden
K
1
Phil Dawson
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 2
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Broncos' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
