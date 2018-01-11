Brice Butler | Wide Receiver | #19 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (28) / 1/29/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220 College: San Diego State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (209) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Cardinals signed WR Brice Butler, formerly of the Cowboys, to a two-year contract. At this stage of free agency, this is about as good as it gets when it comes to a signing. Butler has long been intriguing dating back to his Raiders days as a former seventh-rounder. He's big (6'3/220) with deep speed (4.37 forty) and averaged 17.3 yards per catch the last two seasons with the Cowboys, though he was criminally underused. With not much going on outside in Arizona, Butler should be given a real chance to carve out a prominent offensive role. Source: James Jones on Twitter

Free agent WR Brice Butler is visiting the Cardinals on Monday. Despite being underused in Dallas, Butler recorded 31 catches for 536 yards (17.3 YPR) and six touchdowns over the last two seasons. Desperate for receiver help, Butler would be a good flier for the Cardinals. Source: Josh Weinfuss on Twitter

Free agent WR Brice Butler has visits lined up with the Bears, Seahawks, Jaguars, and Cardinals over the next two weeks. Butler's market has been nonexistent to this point despite averaging 21.1 yards per catch last season. The problem was he caught just 15 balls in a minuscule role with the Cowboys, who for some reason refused to play him significant snaps. Butler is long on talent. We'd love to see him in a more prominent offensive role with an aggressive coach and quarterback. Source: Jane Slater on Twitter