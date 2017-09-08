Player Page

Marquess Wilson | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 206
College: Washington State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (236) / CHI
Eagles released WR Marquess Wilson.
The once-hyped former seventh-rounder has not appeared in a regular season game since 2016. He has nine catches since 2015. Getting cut at this stage of training camp — the very beginning — bodes poorly for his NFL future. Wilson turns 26 in September. Jul 24 - 4:09 PM
Source: Jeff McLane on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013CHI92131.46.50000.0.00000000
2014CHI71714020.08.20100.0.00000000
2015CHI112846442.216.61100.0.00000000
2016CHI3916053.317.81100.0.00000000
