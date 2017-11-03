Player Page

Marcus Cooper | Defensive Back | #41

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 192
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (252) / SF
Bears signed CB Marcus Cooper to a three-year contract.
It's a fallback signing after Chicago struck out on Stephon Gilmore and A.J. Bouye. Cooper has plus size (6'2/192) for DC Vic Fangio's scheme and had four interceptions as a 13-game starter in Arizona last year, but he got flamed in coverage. Out of 120 qualified cornerbacks at Pro Football Focus, only six had worse pass-coverage grades than Cooper. Ideally, Cooper would be the Bears' No. 4 corner behind Tracy Porter, Prince Amukamara, and Bryce Callahan. Mar 11 - 6:26 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ15636690.00.049510001100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013KC 16413440.00.033201112000000
2014KC 13210210.00.0000000300000
2015KC 92020.00.0000000000000
2016ARZ15636690.00.049510001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18TB5270.00.02831000300000
3Sep 25@BUF6170.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2LAR3030.00.0000000000000
5Oct 6@SF3030.00.01120000100000
6Oct 17NYJ1010.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23SEA8080.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CAR5160.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SF5160.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@MIN2020.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@ATL9090.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4WAS5160.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@MIA1010.00.0100000100000
15Dec 18NO7070.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@LAR3030.00.0000000200000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Connor Shaw
3David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4Bralon Addison
5David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Eddie Royal
4Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Josh Bellamy
4Rueben Randle
5Dres Anderson
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Daniel Brown
4Ben Braunecker
5MyCole Pruitt
LT1Charles Leno
2William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 