Tony Jefferson | Defensive Back | #22 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (25) / 1/27/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 212 College: Oklahoma Contract: 2017: Free Agent

The Arizona Republic's Kent Somers reports the Cardinals are in "serious negotiations" with impending free agent FS Tony Jefferson. Jefferson made 14 starts last season before landing on I.R. with a sprained MCL. He's healthy now and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 6 safety among 91 qualifiers, excelling in run defense. The former UDFA turned 25 in January and will likely end up as free agency's top safety once Eric Berry gets tagged or extended. Arizona will have to make a serious big-money offer to keep Jefferson. Source: Arizona Republic

Cardinals placed S Tony Jefferson on injured reserve with a sprained MCL, ending his season. Jefferson has a "grade two" sprain, but should be ready for the offseason program. CBS puts his recovery at 4-6 weeks. Playing on an "original-pick" tender as a restricted free agent, Jefferson is headed back to free agency. The 24 year old played 930 excellent snaps this season. An unrealistic candidate for the franchise tag, he could have a nice market. Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter

Restricted free agent S Tony Jefferson said he is likely staying with the Cardinals. Arizona offered Jefferson an original-round tender, meaning it would cost no draft compensation for another team to acquire him via an offer sheet. He has yet to see significant interest, however, and is likely best suited playing out his one-year tender before hitting the open market in 2017. With Rashad Johnson gone to Nashville and Tyrann Mathieu (ACL) questionable at best for Week 1, Jefferson is on track to play heavy snaps. Source: Arizona Sports