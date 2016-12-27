Welcome,
Tony Jefferson | Defensive Back | #22
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Tony Jefferson | Defensive Back | #22
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/27/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 212
College:
Oklahoma
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Arizona Republic's Kent Somers reports the Cardinals are in "serious negotiations" with impending free agent FS Tony Jefferson.
Jefferson made 14 starts last season before landing on I.R. with a sprained MCL. He's healthy now and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 6 safety among 91 qualifiers, excelling in run defense. The former UDFA turned 25 in January and will likely end up as free agency's top safety once Eric Berry gets tagged or extended. Arizona will have to make a serious big-money offer to keep Jefferson.
Feb 17 - 11:10 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Cardinals placed S Tony Jefferson on injured reserve with a sprained MCL, ending his season.
Jefferson has a "grade two" sprain, but should be ready for the offseason program. CBS puts his recovery at 4-6 weeks. Playing on an "original-pick" tender as a restricted free agent, Jefferson is headed back to free agency. The 24 year old played 930 excellent snaps this season. An unrealistic candidate for the franchise tag, he could have a nice market.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 02:24:00 PM
Source:
Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Restricted free agent S Tony Jefferson said he is likely staying with the Cardinals.
Arizona offered Jefferson an original-round tender, meaning it would cost no draft compensation for another team to acquire him via an offer sheet. He has yet to see significant interest, however, and is likely best suited playing out his one-year tender before hitting the open market in 2017. With Rashad Johnson gone to Nashville and Tyrann Mathieu (ACL) questionable at best for Week 1, Jefferson is on track to play heavy snaps.
Sat, Apr 9, 2016 10:47:00 AM
Source:
Arizona Sports
The Cardinals extended an original pick tender to restricted free agent S Tony Jefferson.
It's the lowest possible tender, setting Jefferson's 2016 salary at $1.67 million. That assumes a safety-needy NFL team won't pursue signing Jefferson to an offer sheet. If that happens and the Cardinals fail to match, Steve Keim's club would get nothing in return. Jefferson is toward the top of this year's restricted free agent market. Arizona's oft-used third safety last season, Jefferson notched 78 tackles, two sacks, three picks, and two forced fumbles. He's a 24-year-old playmaker.
Wed, Mar 2, 2016 06:21:00 PM
Source:
Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Cardinals in 'serious' talks with S Jefferson
Feb 17 - 11:10 AM
Tony Jefferson (MCL) lands on injured reserve
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 02:24:00 PM
Tony Jefferson likely staying in Arizona
Sat, Apr 9, 2016 10:47:00 AM
Cardinals give Tony Jefferson low tender
Wed, Mar 2, 2016 06:21:00 PM
More Tony Jefferson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
15
78
18
96
2.0
15
7.5
0
0
0
2
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
ARZ
16
19
4
23
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
ARZ
16
69
8
77
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
16
58
20
78
2.0
12
6.0
2
26
1
0
0
3
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
15
78
18
96
2.0
15
7.5
0
0
0
2
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
9
2
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
6
3
9
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
9
0
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
5
2
7
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
7
3
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Zac Dysert
RB
1
David Johnson
Sidelined
David Johnson told
PFT Live
his "goal" is to record 1,000 yards both as a runner and a receiver.
The scary thing for opposing defenses is this goal is very attainable. Johnson came close with 1,239 yards on the ground and 879 yards through the air in 2016, and he thinks he was just a few mistakes away from a 1,000-1,000 season, which only Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk have done in NFL history. "The biggest thing is my route running," Johnson said. "I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year." With the knee injury he suffered in Week 17 thankfully not a long-term concern, Johnson is locked in as a top-two fantasy running back for 2017.
Feb 2
2
Kerwynn Williams
3
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
Sidelined
Cardinals signed WR Jaron Brown to a one-year extension through 2017.
Brown is on I.R. with a torn ACL he suffered last month. It's a good-faith move on behalf of the Cardinals, who clearly have faith in Brown's recovery. With Michael Floyd set to become a free agent, Brown provides quality depth.
Nov 16
3
Brittan Golden
4
Chris Hubert
5
Marvin Hall
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
John Brown
3
Marquis Bundy
4
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Darren Fells
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
4
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Givens Price
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Cole Toner
C
1
Evan Boehm
2
Daniel Munyer
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Kaleb Johnson
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Ulrick John
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
