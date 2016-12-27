Player Page

Tony Jefferson | Defensive Back | #22

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 212
College: Oklahoma
Contract: view contract details
The Arizona Republic's Kent Somers reports the Cardinals are in "serious negotiations" with impending free agent FS Tony Jefferson.
Jefferson made 14 starts last season before landing on I.R. with a sprained MCL. He's healthy now and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 6 safety among 91 qualifiers, excelling in run defense. The former UDFA turned 25 in January and will likely end up as free agency's top safety once Eric Berry gets tagged or extended. Arizona will have to make a serious big-money offer to keep Jefferson. Feb 17 - 11:10 AM
Source: Arizona Republic
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ157818962.0157.5000202500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013ARZ16194230.00.0000000000000
2014ARZ16698771.099.0000001100000
2015ARZ165820782.0126.02261003500000
2016ARZ157818962.0157.5000202500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE91100.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18TB92110.00.0000100000000
3Sep 25@BUF6391.077.0000001000000
4Oct 2LAR9090.00.0000000000000
5Oct 6@SF5270.00.0000000000000
6Oct 17NYJ2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23SEA4040.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@CAR4040.00.0000101100000
10Nov 13SF7070.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@MIN2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@ATL5271.088.0000000000000
13Dec 4WAS5270.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@MIA73100.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18NO4260.00.0000000200000
16Dec 24@SEA0000.00.0000000000000

