Demetrius Harris | Tight End | #84

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
Segedin's go-ahead HR leads Italy over Cubs
Semien: 3-for-3 with 4 RBI in 21-13 slugfest
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) plays intrasquad gm
Kershaw again delivers hitless Cactus start
Seager (back) ups activity; out until weekend
Matt Carpenter (back) a week away from games
Scherzer (finger) could pitch in a game next
MRI on Scott Kazmir's hip comes back clean
Jose Iglesias exits game with neck contusion
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
OAK not that interested in Adrian Peterson?
Joe Mixon runs 4.43 at Oklahoma Pro Day
Rapsheet: Glennon to the Bears 'all but done'
Report: 49ers, Jets showing interest in Hoyer
Report: Bills favorite to land FA FB Juszczyk
Chargers keep SS Addae with 4-year, $22M deal
Chiefs TE Harris arrested for pot possession
Giants ink Brandon Marshall for 2 years, $12M
Report: Redskins, Jaguars after FA SS Church
Report: Dontari Poe a 'top target' for Skins
Report: Patriots only want D-Jax on discount
Report: Seahawks not in on Adrian Peterson
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
J.J. Barea (calf) says he'll play on Friday
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 29 vs. Suns
Ian Mahinmi goes off for big line, 7 steals
Eric Bledsoe drops 30 points in loss to WAS
Alan Williams double-doubles w/ 15 and 10
Julius Randle triple-doubles in blowout loss
Dirk Alert: Nowitzki joins 30,000 point club
Victor Oladipo scores 16 points w/ four treys
Russell Westbrook scores a career-high 58 pts
George Hill (toe) questionable for Wednesday
Derrick Favors (knee) ruled out Wednesday
Ivica Zubac (bruised quad) is active Tuesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Getzlaf gets 3 points in win over Preds
Vladimir Tarasenko scores GWG vs. MIN
H. Lundqvist moves into 10th all-time in wins
Thomas Vanek scores first goal as a Panther
Joshua Ho-Sang scores first NHL goal
Gustav Nyquist scores twice in loss to TOR
James van Riemsdyk ends 14-game goal drought
Jack Eichel extends point streak to 11 games
Radko Gudas explodes for 3 pts in win vs BUF
Sergei Bobrovsky posts 3rd straight shutout
Matt Dumba won't face Blues on Tuesday
Ryan Murray out with lower-body injury
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Michael Annett: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Cole Custer: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ryan Reed: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Bubba Wallace: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Aric Almirola is riding a no top-10 streak
Mid-20s expected for DiBenedetto at Vegas
J. Earnhardt will struggle for Vegas top-30
McLeod returns to driving duties at Vegas
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel returns for Valspar title defense
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Fournette 'head and shoulders' over other RBs
Scout: RB Dalvin Cook is 'everything'
Joe Mixon met with four teams on Tuesday
Yancey glides through pro day 40 in 4.46 sec.
John Franklin III practices as wide receiver
Rang: Kizer's drill inaccuracy 'frightening'
Wimbush to receive 60% of first-team reps
Report: At least one team has Adams as No. 1
Danny Etling the early leader for LSU QB gig
FSU hires ex-LSU WR coach Dameyune Craig
Troy HC Brown rewarded with 4-year extension
Scout 'wants' to compare Trubisky to Favre
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho bemoans Rostov's shredded pitch
Ibrahimovic accepts three game suspension
Bournemouth to appeal long ban for Mings
Southampton back scoring but need new blood
Henderson all but ruled out of game v Burnley
Hammers to hold contract talks with Obiang
Costa stresses training row "was nothing"
Arsenal stomped by Bayern again in UCL
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Ross Travis
(TE)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Seantavius Jones
(WR)
Will Ratelle
(RB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Kenny Cook
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Darrin Reaves
(RB)
C.J. Spiller
(RB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
Joel Stave
(QB)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Trey Millard
(RB)
Cairo Santos
(K)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
James Winchester
(TE)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Demetrius Harris | Tight End | #84
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/29/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 230
College:
Milwaukee
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/8/2016: Signed a three-year, $6.3 million contract. The deal included a $600,000 signing bonus. Harris is eligible for annual $50,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $1 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2018: $1.75 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and paraphernalia in Bates County, Mo. on Monday.
No other details are known, but Harris was booked on Monday afternoon and has already been released from jail. The former basketball player at UW-Milwaukee appeared in all 16 games last season, catching a career-best 17 passes for 123 yards and a score. Harris signed a three-year deal last January.
Mar 8 - 9:48 AM
Source:
KMBC Kansas City
Demetrius Harris caught 6-of-9 targets for 37 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' Week 16 win over the Broncos.
Harris's nine targets were the second-most on the team behind Travis Kelce's 12. The Chiefs made a clear point to attack the middle of the Broncos' defense. Harris' two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter came on a jump-pass from NT Dontari Poe. You read that right. Kansas City ran the trick play to jump out to a 33-10 lead. Harris entered the game with 21 targets on the season.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:57:00 AM
Chiefs signed TE Demetrius Harris to a three-year, $6.3 million contract extension.
Harris' contract was set to expire after the playoffs, and he was scheduled for restricted free agency. The new deal should at very least buy out Harris' RFA year. Harris, 24, is a college basketball player who stands 6-foot-6, 237 and appeared in all 16 games (nine starts) this season, catching seven passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. He'll likely battle James O'Shaughnessy to back up Travis Kelce in 2016.
Fri, Jan 8, 2016 02:26:00 PM
Source:
Buddy Baker on Twitter
Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris (foot) returned to practice on Sunday.
He's been activated from the PUP list. Harris has broken the same foot twice over the past two seasons. He'll now try to put heat on impressive fifth-round pick James O'Shaughnessy behind locked-in starter Travis Kelce.
Sun, Aug 30, 2015 05:05:00 PM
Chiefs TE Harris arrested for pot possession
Mar 8 - 9:48 AM
Chiefs No. 2 TE Harris catches touchdown
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:57:00 AM
Chiefs sign Demetrius Harris to extension
Fri, Jan 8, 2016 02:26:00 PM
Demetrius Harris resumes practicing
Sun, Aug 30, 2015 05:05:00 PM
More Demetrius Harris Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3043)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2935)
3
M. Glennon
FA
(2869)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2764)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2287)
6
B. Marshall
NYG
(2100)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1912)
8
D. Jackson
WAS
(1902)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1831)
10
T. Taylor
BUF
(1801)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
KC
16
17
123
7.7
7.2
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
KC
8
3
20
2.5
6.7
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
KC
16
7
74
4.6
10.6
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
KC
16
17
123
7.7
7.2
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
LAC
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
NYJ
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@PIT
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@OAK
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NO
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
19
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@IND
3
13
4.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ATL
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
DEN
6
37
6.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
3
Tyler Bray
4
Joel Stave
RB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3
Darrin Reaves
4
C.J. Spiller
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Trey Millard
3
Will Ratelle
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
De'Anthony Thomas
4
Kenny Cook
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Demarcus Robinson
4
Seantavius Jones
WR3
1
Tyreek Hill
TE
1
Travis Kelce
Sidelined
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Travis Kelce recently underwent shoulder surgery, but he should be ready for training camp.
"He’ll probably miss some time throughout the offseason," Reid said, "but he’ll be ready, I believe, for camp." Kelce was listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue in Week 13, but that was the only mention of an injury all season. If he was dealing with a shoulder issue, it did not appear to affect him on the field as Kelce recorded 736 yards over the final eight games including the playoffs. As long as his recovery goes smoothly, he will enter 2017 as a top-two fantasy tight end.
Mar 1
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Isaiah Battle
LG
1
Parker Ehinger
Sidelined
Chiefs placed LG Parker Ehinger on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
The No. 105 overall pick of the draft, Ehinger suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Colts. He missed two games earlier this season with a concussion. Ehinger was performing at an acceptable level across the board, but he was dominating in the run game. Provided he's healthy, he'll be in the mix for a 2017 starting job. Zach Fulton is the next man up on the depth chart.
Nov 1
2
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Zach Fulton
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Jah Reid
3
Jordan Devey
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Josh James
3
Joseph Cheek
K
1
Cairo Santos
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
OAK not that interested in Adrian Peterson?
»
Joe Mixon runs 4.43 at Oklahoma Pro Day
»
Rapsheet: Glennon to the Bears 'all but done'
»
Report: 49ers, Jets showing interest in Hoyer
»
Report: Bills favorite to land FA FB Juszczyk
»
Chargers keep SS Addae with 4-year, $22M deal
»
Chiefs TE Harris arrested for pot possession
»
Giants ink Brandon Marshall for 2 years, $12M
»
Report: Redskins, Jaguars after FA SS Church
»
Report: Dontari Poe a 'top target' for Skins
»
Report: Patriots only want D-Jax on discount
»
Report: Seahawks not in on Adrian Peterson
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved