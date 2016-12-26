Demetrius Harris | Tight End | #84 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (25) / 7/29/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 230 College: Milwaukee Contract: view contract details [x] 1/8/2016: Signed a three-year, $6.3 million contract. The deal included a $600,000 signing bonus. Harris is eligible for annual $50,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $1 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2018: $1.75 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and paraphernalia in Bates County, Mo. on Monday. No other details are known, but Harris was booked on Monday afternoon and has already been released from jail. The former basketball player at UW-Milwaukee appeared in all 16 games last season, catching a career-best 17 passes for 123 yards and a score. Harris signed a three-year deal last January. Source: KMBC Kansas City

Demetrius Harris caught 6-of-9 targets for 37 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' Week 16 win over the Broncos. Harris's nine targets were the second-most on the team behind Travis Kelce's 12. The Chiefs made a clear point to attack the middle of the Broncos' defense. Harris' two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter came on a jump-pass from NT Dontari Poe. You read that right. Kansas City ran the trick play to jump out to a 33-10 lead. Harris entered the game with 21 targets on the season.

Chiefs signed TE Demetrius Harris to a three-year, $6.3 million contract extension. Harris' contract was set to expire after the playoffs, and he was scheduled for restricted free agency. The new deal should at very least buy out Harris' RFA year. Harris, 24, is a college basketball player who stands 6-foot-6, 237 and appeared in all 16 games (nine starts) this season, catching seven passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. He'll likely battle James O'Shaughnessy to back up Travis Kelce in 2016. Source: Buddy Baker on Twitter