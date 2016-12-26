Player Page

Demetrius Harris | Tight End | #84

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 230
College: Milwaukee
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and paraphernalia in Bates County, Mo. on Monday.
No other details are known, but Harris was booked on Monday afternoon and has already been released from jail. The former basketball player at UW-Milwaukee appeared in all 16 games last season, catching a career-best 17 passes for 123 yards and a score. Harris signed a three-year deal last January. Mar 8 - 9:48 AM
Source: KMBC Kansas City
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC16171237.77.20100.0.000019000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014KC83202.56.70000.0.00000000
2015KC167744.610.60100.0.00000000
2016KC16171237.77.20100.0.000019000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC22010.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@HOU00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25NYJ2147.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@PIT11212.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@OAK11111.0000.0000000
7Oct 23NO11010.0000.00019000
8Oct 30@IND3134.3000.0000000
9Nov 6JAC00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@CAR00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20TB00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@DEN00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@ATL166.0000.0000000
14Dec 8OAK00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18TEN00.0000.0000000
16Dec 25DEN6376.2100.0000000
17Jan 1@LAC00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
4Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Darrin Reaves
4C.J. Spiller
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
2Trey Millard
3Will Ratelle
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3De'Anthony Thomas
4Kenny Cook
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Demarcus Robinson
4Seantavius Jones
WR31Tyreek Hill
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Isaiah Battle
LG1Parker Ehinger
2Bryan Witzmann
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Jah Reid
3Jordan Devey
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Josh James
3Joseph Cheek
K1Cairo Santos
 

 