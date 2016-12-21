Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Justin Forsett
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Mekale McKay
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Zac Brooks
(RB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
C.J. Anderson | Running Back | #22
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/10/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 224
College:
California
Contract:
view contract details
3/10/2016: Signed a four-year, $18 million contract. The deal contains $10 million guaranteed -- a $5.25 million signing bonus, all of Anderson's first-year base salary, and $1.7 million of Anderson's second-year salary. 2017: $2.9 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2018-2019: $4.5 million, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
104.3 The Fan in Denver's Cecil Lammey reports C.J. Anderson is expected to be cleared from his meniscus tear in two weeks.
Anderson originally expected to be cleared by the end of February, but he isn't known to have encountered any setbacks, and there was nothing to gain by rushing back so early in the offseason. Still only 26, Anderson will be learning a new offense under OC Mike McCoy, who is expected to install more power-blocking concepts. Anderson remains the favorite to start over Devontae Booker.
Feb 27 - 3:51 PM
Source:
104.3 The Fan Denver
C.J. Anderson (knee surgery) expects to be fully cleared later this month.
"I ran 100 percent full out (Tuesday)," Anderson said. "I’m pushing toward playing, no problems. Pretty much doing everything except for cutting." Anderson is four months removed from a torn meniscus. He remains on track for OTAs.
Feb 1 - 6:01 PM
Source:
9 News Denver
C.J. Anderson (knee) expects to be ready for training camp.
Anderson is three months removed from a torn meniscus. He was recently cleared to run and could get in some work at OTAs. Anderson averaged 4.0 YPC in seven games last year, but should be back at his $2.9 million salary.
Jan 13 - 8:02 PM
Source:
ESPN
Broncos coach Gary Kubiak admitted Wednesday that it's unlikely C.J. Anderson (knee, I.R.) will return this season.
Kubiak expects Anderson to resume running in about two weeks. If he can avoid setbacks, Anderson should be fully recovered by February, putting him on track for the start of OTAs. Denver's running game has been a disaster in his absence with rookie Devontae Booker proving to be ill-equipped for the starting role. Booker has split carries with Justin Forsett the last two weeks.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 05:29:00 PM
Source:
Denver Post
C.J. Anderson (knee) to be cleared in 2 weeks
Feb 27 - 3:51 PM
C.J. Anderson expects to be cleared soon
Feb 1 - 6:01 PM
C.J. Anderson (knee) on track with rehab
Jan 13 - 8:02 PM
C.J. Anderson unlikely to return this year
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 05:29:00 PM
More C.J. Anderson Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
7
110
437
62.4
4.0
1
4
16
128
18.3
8.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
DEN
4
7
38
9.5
5.4
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DEN
15
179
849
56.6
4.7
2
8
34
324
21.6
9.5
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DEN
15
152
720
48.0
4.7
2
5
25
183
12.2
7.3
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2016
DEN
7
110
437
62.4
4.0
1
4
16
128
18.3
8.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
CAR
20
92
4.6
1
4
47
11.8
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
IND
20
74
3.7
1
3
19
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CIN
14
37
2.6
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@TB
19
49
2.6
1
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
ATL
11
41
3.7
0
3
21
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
@LAC
10
37
3.7
0
4
34
8.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
HOU
16
107
6.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
Sidelined
Trevor Siemian (shoulder surgery) said he expects to be ready for OTAs.
Siemian underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in January. "I am out of the sling and everything is going really well so far," Siemian said. "I should be good for OTAs but we'll see." Even if he is "ready" for OTAs, Brandon Stokley of 104.3 The Fan Denver reports Siemian is unlikely to practice in full until training camp. Siemian will compete with 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch if the Broncos do not add anyone else this offseason.
Feb 25
2
Paxton Lynch
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
Sidelined
104.3 The Fan in Denver's Cecil Lammey reports C.J. Anderson is expected to be cleared from his meniscus tear in two weeks.
Anderson originally expected to be cleared by the end of February, but he isn't known to have encountered any setbacks, and there was nothing to gain by rushing back so early in the offseason. Still only 26, Anderson will be learning a new offense under OC Mike McCoy, who is expected to install more power-blocking concepts. Anderson remains the favorite to start over Devontae Booker.
Feb 27
2
Devontae Booker
3
Kapri Bibbs
4
Bernard Pierce
5
Zac Brooks
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Mekale McKay
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Kalif Raymond
4
Hunter Sharp
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Steven Scheu
LT
1
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Sam Brenner
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos C Matt Paradis underwent the second of two scheduled offseason hip surgeries on Tuesday.
This procedure was on his left hip after he had his right hip repaired in early January. Paradis hopes to be ready for the start of the season, but he will almost certainly begin training camp on the PUP list. The Broncos likely will have to replace both tackles and may be looking for upgrades at guard as well, so getting Paradis healthy is of the utmost importance.
Feb 16
2
James Ferentz
3
Dillon Day
RG
1
Michael Schofield
2
Billy Turner
3
Connor McGovern
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Justin Murray
K
1
Brandon McManus
