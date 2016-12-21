Player Page

C.J. Anderson | Running Back | #22

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/10/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 224
College: California
Contract: view contract details
104.3 The Fan in Denver's Cecil Lammey reports C.J. Anderson is expected to be cleared from his meniscus tear in two weeks.
Anderson originally expected to be cleared by the end of February, but he isn't known to have encountered any setbacks, and there was nothing to gain by rushing back so early in the offseason. Still only 26, Anderson will be learning a new offense under OC Mike McCoy, who is expected to install more power-blocking concepts. Anderson remains the favorite to start over Devontae Booker. Feb 27 - 3:51 PM
Source: 104.3 The Fan Denver
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN711043762.44.0141612818.38.00100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013DEN47389.55.40000.0.00000000
2014DEN1517984956.64.7283432421.69.50200000
2015DEN1515272048.04.7252518312.27.30020000
2016DEN711043762.44.0141612818.38.00100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR20924.6144711.8100000
2Sep 18IND20743.713196.3000000
3Sep 25@CIN14372.60144.0000000
4Oct 2@TB19492.61133.0000000
5Oct 9ATL11413.703217.0000000
6Oct 13@LAC10373.704348.5000000
7Oct 24HOU161076.7100.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Kapri Bibbs
4Bernard Pierce
5Zac Brooks
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Mekale McKay
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Kalif Raymond
4Hunter Sharp
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Steven Scheu
LT1Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Sam Brenner
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Dillon Day
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
3Connor McGovern
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 