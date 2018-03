Chris Hubbard | Tackle | #74

Sidelined

Browns LT Joe Thomas said his decision on whether to continue playing will be based "purely" on health.

Thomas said he's been impressed by the Browns' recent moves but ultimately the team's trades for Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor and Damarious Randall will not affect his decision. "My decision will be based purely on my health," said the 33-year-old. "But I'm excited by the moves John [Dorsey] made." The 10-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn triceps last year, which ended his streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps.