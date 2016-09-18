Jahleel Addae | Defensive Back | #37 Team: Los Angeles Chargers Age / DOB: (27) / 1/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 195 College: Central Michigan Contract: view contract details [x] 3/7/2017: Signed a four-year, $22 million contract. The deal contains $8 million guaranteed. Share: Tweet

Chargers re-signed SS Jahleel Addae to a four-year, $22 million contract. it contains $8 million guaranteed. Addae, 27, missed more than half of last season with a broken collarbone, but returned late in the year and provided a big boost to the Bolts' defense, showing well both in pass coverage and against the run. The Chargers have a promising secondary with Addae and starting CBs Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett coming back from a torn ACL. Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter

ESPN's Field Yates reports the Chargers are expected to re-sign SS Jahleel Addae to a four-year contract. Addae missed 10 weeks with a broken collarbone last season, but when he was on the field, Addae received ultra-strong marks for both his pass coverage and run defense from Pro Football Focus. At 27 years old, he looks like an immediate-future building block as the Bolts transition to Los Angeles. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Chargers SS Jahleel Addae suffered a broken left collarbone Week 2 against the Jaguars. Addae took the worst of a big hit with Denard Robinson deep into the fourth quarter of the blowout. He was able to walk off the field on his own, but he had to ride the cart into the locker room in apparent pain. Addae will need surgery to repair the issue and should be sidelined at least a month. Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter