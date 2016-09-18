Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jahleel Addae | Defensive Back | #37

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195
College: Central Michigan
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chargers re-signed SS Jahleel Addae to a four-year, $22 million contract.
it contains $8 million guaranteed. Addae, 27, missed more than half of last season with a broken collarbone, but returned late in the year and provided a big boost to the Bolts' defense, showing well both in pass coverage and against the run. The Chargers have a promising secondary with Addae and starting CBs Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett coming back from a torn ACL. Mar 8 - 9:57 AM
Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter
More Jahleel Addae Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAC8437500.00.01901000400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAC16335381.01010.0000000300000
2014LAC113513481.066.0000102000000
2015LAC135510651.01212.0000100400000
2016LAC8437500.00.01901000400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC4150.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18JAC6060.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@HOU6280.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4TB82100.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@CAR4260.00.0000000200000
15Dec 18OAK8080.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CLE3030.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1KC4040.00.01901000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Mike Bercovici
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3Kenneth Farrow
4Andre Williams
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Keenan Allen
2Dontrelle Inman
3Geremy Davis
4Da'Ron Brown
5Jamaal Jones
WR21Tyrell Williams
2Travis Benjamin
3Isaiah Burse
4Javontee Herndon
WR31Dontrelle Inman
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
5Jake McGee
LT1King Dunlap
2Chris Hairston
3Tyler Johnstone
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
3Brett Boyko
C1Matt Slauson
RG1Max Tuerk
2Spencer Pulley
3Donavon Clark
RT1Joe Barksdale
2Tyreek Burwell
K1Josh Lambo
 

 