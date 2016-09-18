Welcome,
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Colts, Jags, Browns after RG Zeitler
Ravens, Eagles most likely spots for Torrey?
OAK not that interested in Adrian Peterson?
Joe Mixon runs 4.43 at Oklahoma Pro Day
Rapsheet: Glennon to the Bears 'all but done'
Report: 49ers, Jets showing interest in Hoyer
Report: Bills favorite to land FA FB Juszczyk
Chargers keep SS Addae with 4-year, $22M deal
Chiefs TE Harris arrested for pot possession
Giants ink Brandon Marshall for 2 years, $12M
Report: Redskins, Jaguars after FA SS Church
Report: Dontari Poe a 'top target' for Skins
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Mike Bercovici
(QB)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Jake McGee
(TE)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Da'Ron Brown
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jahleel Addae | Defensive Back | #37
Team:
Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/24/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 195
College:
Central Michigan
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2017: Signed a four-year, $22 million contract. The deal contains $8 million guaranteed.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chargers re-signed SS Jahleel Addae to a four-year, $22 million contract.
it contains $8 million guaranteed. Addae, 27, missed more than half of last season with a broken collarbone, but returned late in the year and provided a big boost to the Bolts' defense, showing well both in pass coverage and against the run. The Chargers have a promising secondary with Addae and starting CBs Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett coming back from a torn ACL.
Mar 8 - 9:57 AM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
ESPN's Field Yates reports the Chargers are expected to re-sign SS Jahleel Addae to a four-year contract.
Addae missed 10 weeks with a broken collarbone last season, but when he was on the field, Addae received ultra-strong marks for both his pass coverage and run defense from Pro Football Focus. At 27 years old, he looks like an immediate-future building block as the Bolts transition to Los Angeles.
Mar 8 - 8:16 AM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Chargers SS Jahleel Addae suffered a broken left collarbone Week 2 against the Jaguars.
Addae took the worst of a big hit with Denard Robinson deep into the fourth quarter of the blowout. He was able to walk off the field on his own, but he had to ride the cart into the locker room in apparent pain. Addae will need surgery to repair the issue and should be sidelined at least a month.
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 08:38:00 PM
Source:
Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Chargers S Jahleel Addae was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Chargers' Week 2 win with a shoulder injury.
Addae took the worst of a big hit on Denard Robinson deep in the fourth quarter. He was able to walk off the field after staying down on the turf for several minutes, but he had to be carted from the sidelines to the locker room.
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 07:27:00 PM
Chargers keep SS Addae with 4-year, $22M deal
Mar 8 - 9:57 AM
Report: Chargers expected to keep SS Addae
Mar 8 - 8:16 AM
Jahleel Addae suffered broken collarbone Wk 2
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 08:38:00 PM
Jahleel Addae (shoulder) carted to lockers
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 07:27:00 PM
More Jahleel Addae Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3043)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2935)
3
M. Glennon
FA
(2869)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2764)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2287)
6
B. Marshall
NYG
(2100)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1912)
8
D. Jackson
WAS
(1902)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1831)
10
T. Taylor
BUF
(1801)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
LAC
8
43
7
50
0.0
0
.0
1
90
1
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
LAC
16
33
5
38
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
LAC
11
35
13
48
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAC
13
55
10
65
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAC
8
43
7
50
0.0
0
.0
1
90
1
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
8
2
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
OAK
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
KC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
1
90
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Mike Bercovici
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
Sidelined
ESPN's Eric Williams said restricted free agent Branden Oliver "has a good shot" to be back with the Chargers next season.
Coming off an Achilles' tear, Oliver likely will not take more than the lowest tender to retain, and that would be a smart investment for the Chargers with Danny Woodhead set to hit free agency. If Woodhead leaves and the Chargers do not add anyone of note in the draft, Oliver could play an important role behind starter Melvin Gordon in 2017.
Jan 17
3
Kenneth Farrow
4
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Keenan Allen
Sidelined
Chargers GM Tom Telesco said Keenan Allen (ACL) is "on track" in his recovery.
Telesco did not give a timetable for Allen's return, but he did say they will have a clearer idea by April. Considering he suffered the injury in Week 1, Allen should be close to 100 percent by the time training camp opens, especially if he really is "on track."
Mar 2
2
Dontrelle Inman
3
Geremy Davis
4
Da'Ron Brown
5
Jamaal Jones
WR2
1
Tyrell Williams
2
Travis Benjamin
Sidelined
Travis Benjamin underwent right arthroscopic knee surgery last week.
He played through a PCL issue for much of 2016. The injury helped make the $6-million-per-year wideout a disaster his first season in San Diego. Benjamin caught only 47 balls in 14 games, and was plagued by mental mistakes. Benjamin turned 27 last month. He is clearly behind Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams in San Diego, and finished 2016 behind Dontrelle Inman, as well.
Jan 31
3
Isaiah Burse
4
Javontee Herndon
WR3
1
Dontrelle Inman
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
5
Jake McGee
LT
1
King Dunlap
2
Chris Hairston
3
Tyler Johnstone
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
2
Kenny Wiggins
3
Brett Boyko
C
1
Matt Slauson
RG
1
Max Tuerk
2
Spencer Pulley
3
Donavon Clark
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
2
Tyreek Burwell
K
1
Josh Lambo
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Colts, Jags, Browns after RG Zeitler
»
Ravens, Eagles most likely spots for Torrey?
»
OAK not that interested in Adrian Peterson?
»
Joe Mixon runs 4.43 at Oklahoma Pro Day
»
Rapsheet: Glennon to the Bears 'all but done'
»
Report: 49ers, Jets showing interest in Hoyer
»
Report: Bills favorite to land FA FB Juszczyk
»
Chargers keep SS Addae with 4-year, $22M deal
»
Chiefs TE Harris arrested for pot possession
»
Giants ink Brandon Marshall for 2 years, $12M
»
Report: Redskins, Jaguars after FA SS Church
»
Report: Dontari Poe a 'top target' for Skins
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
