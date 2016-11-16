Player Page

Nickell Robey-Coleman | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/17/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 165
College: USC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Bills released CB Nickell Robey-Coleman.
The Bills have also cut K Dan Carpenter, LS Garrison Sanborn, TE Gerald Christian and S Phillip Thomas. The Bills' slot corner since 2013, Robey-Coleman was benched in November. Releasing him creates $1.65 million in cap space. Still only 25, Robey-Coleman has put some good football on film, but stands in at just 5-foot-8. He will be a part of someone's 53-man roster in 2017, and quite possibly a starting slot man. Mar 6 - 2:53 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF16332350.00.02441111600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013BUF16309393.0237.711911011000000
2014BUF16389471.022.0000200800000
2015BUF16397461.00.0000000500000
2016BUF16332350.00.02441111600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 15NYJ5050.00.0000110000000
3Sep 25ARZ2020.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NE2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@LAR1010.00.02441000200000
6Oct 16SF4040.00.0000001100000
7Oct 23@MIA1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30NE1120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 7@SEA1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CIN2130.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27JAC1010.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4@OAK2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11PIT4040.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18CLE2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIA2020.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@NYJ3030.00.0000000100000

