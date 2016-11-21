Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Mike Meyer
(K)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Brian Vogler
(TE)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Jacob Tamme
(TE)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Anthony Dable
(WR)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
D.J. Tialavea
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Schraeder | Tackle | #73
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/4/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 300
College:
Valdosta State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
11/21/2016: Signed a five-year, $32 million extension. The deal contains $7.5 million guaranteed, including a $500,000 signing bonus. 2017: $1 million (+ $6 million roster bonus), 2018: $5 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2019: $6.25 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2020: $5.75 million (+ $300,000 roster bonus), 2021: $6 million (+ $300,000 roster bonus), 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons RT Ryan Schraeder tore a ligament in his ankle in Super Bowl 51.
Schraeder hopped off the field late in the game. He was able to walk around on the sideline, but remained in clear pain. Schraeder is expected to avoid surgery and be all systems go in "probably a good month," per beat writer Vaughn McClure. Turning 29 in May, Schraeder has emerged as one of the NFL's sturdiest right tackles since going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2013.
Feb 6 - 4:49 PM
Source:
Vaughn McClure on Twitter
Falcons signed RT Ryan Schraeder to a five-year, $32 million extension through 2021.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the deal includes $12.5 million guaranteed. It is a good reward for a player who has been outstanding the last three seasons after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013. With Schraeder, C Alex Mack, LG Andy Levitre, and LT Jake Matthews under contract for at least another season, the Falcons have the makings of a top-tier offensive line.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 12:33:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Falcons re-signed RT Ryan Schraeder to a one-year, $2.553 million contract.
Schraeder looked for offers after being hit with a second-round tender by the Falcons, but it was always unlikely he would find a team willing to give up a second-round pick for his services. Schraeder has played extremely well the last two seasons, and the Falcons should look to lock him up to a long-term deal in the near future.
Thu, Apr 7, 2016 12:17:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Falcons extended a second-round tender to restricted free agent RT Ryan Schraeder.
A 2013 undrafted free agent, Schraeder took off in first-year OC Kyle Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme last season and was arguably Atlanta's top offensive lineman. The second-round tender will pay Schraeder a $2.553 million salary.
Mon, Mar 7, 2016 10:56:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Falcons RT Schraeder tore ligament in ankle
Feb 6 - 4:49 PM
Falcons lock up RT Schraeder with 5-year deal
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 12:33:00 PM
Ryan Schraeder signs second-round tender
Thu, Apr 7, 2016 12:17:00 PM
Falcons give Schraeder second-round tender
Mon, Mar 7, 2016 10:56:00 AM
More Ryan Schraeder Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ATL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
ATL
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
ATL
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ATL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Devin Fuller
4
Anthony Dable
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Josh Perkins
3
D.J. Tialavea
4
Brian Vogler
LT
1
Jake Matthews
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Trevor Robinson
RG
1
Ben Garland
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
Sidelined
Falcons RT Ryan Schraeder tore a ligament in his ankle in Super Bowl 51.
Schraeder hopped off the field late in the game. He was able to walk around on the sideline, but remained in clear pain. Schraeder is expected to avoid surgery and be all systems go in "probably a good month," per beat writer Vaughn McClure. Turning 29 in May, Schraeder has emerged as one of the NFL's sturdiest right tackles since going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2013.
Feb 6
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
