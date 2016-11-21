Ryan Schraeder | Tackle | #73 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (28) / 5/4/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 300 College: Valdosta State Contract: view contract details [x] 11/21/2016: Signed a five-year, $32 million extension. The deal contains $7.5 million guaranteed, including a $500,000 signing bonus. 2017: $1 million (+ $6 million roster bonus), 2018: $5 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2019: $6.25 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2020: $5.75 million (+ $300,000 roster bonus), 2021: $6 million (+ $300,000 roster bonus), 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Falcons RT Ryan Schraeder tore a ligament in his ankle in Super Bowl 51. Schraeder hopped off the field late in the game. He was able to walk around on the sideline, but remained in clear pain. Schraeder is expected to avoid surgery and be all systems go in "probably a good month," per beat writer Vaughn McClure. Turning 29 in May, Schraeder has emerged as one of the NFL's sturdiest right tackles since going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2013. Source: Vaughn McClure on Twitter

Falcons signed RT Ryan Schraeder to a five-year, $32 million extension through 2021. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the deal includes $12.5 million guaranteed. It is a good reward for a player who has been outstanding the last three seasons after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013. With Schraeder, C Alex Mack, LG Andy Levitre, and LT Jake Matthews under contract for at least another season, the Falcons have the makings of a top-tier offensive line. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Falcons re-signed RT Ryan Schraeder to a one-year, $2.553 million contract. Schraeder looked for offers after being hit with a second-round tender by the Falcons, but it was always unlikely he would find a team willing to give up a second-round pick for his services. Schraeder has played extremely well the last two seasons, and the Falcons should look to lock him up to a long-term deal in the near future. Source: ESPN