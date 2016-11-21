Player Page

Ryan Schraeder | Tackle | #73

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/4/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 300
College: Valdosta State
Contract: view contract details
Falcons RT Ryan Schraeder tore a ligament in his ankle in Super Bowl 51.
Schraeder hopped off the field late in the game. He was able to walk around on the sideline, but remained in clear pain. Schraeder is expected to avoid surgery and be all systems go in "probably a good month," per beat writer Vaughn McClure. Turning 29 in May, Schraeder has emerged as one of the NFL's sturdiest right tackles since going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2013. Feb 6 - 4:49 PM
Source: Vaughn McClure on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013ATL130000.00.0000000000000
2014ATL130000.00.0000000000000
2015ATL161010.00.0000000000000
2016ATL160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
WR11Julio Jones
2Taylor Gabriel
3Devin Fuller
4Anthony Dable
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Austin Hooper
2Josh Perkins
3D.J. Tialavea
4Brian Vogler
LT1Jake Matthews
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
2Trevor Robinson
RG1Ben Garland
RT1Ryan Schraeder
K1Matt Bryant
2Mike Meyer
 

 