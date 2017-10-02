Player Page

Paul Worrilow | Linebacker | #50

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 230
College: Delaware
Contract: view contract details
Eagles LB Paul Worrilow has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the 2018 season.
Worrilow was a mere depth signing in April, but his loss is a blow for a team that just released Mychal Kendricks on Tuesday. Worrilow, who was a part-time player for the Lions last season, turned 28 earlier this month. The Eagles should be in the market for linebacker help. May 22 - 4:14 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013ATL1679481272.073.5000000100000
2014ATL1684591432.0115.5000002300000
2015ATL156730970.00.02220101400000
2016ATL12147210.00.0000200200000
2017DET132010300.00.0000100100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ARZ0000.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18@NYG2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24ATL4040.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@MIN0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@GB0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12CLE3360.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@CHI2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23MIN5160.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@BAL2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@TB0330.00.0000000000000
15Dec 16CHI1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CIN0330.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31GB1010.00.0000100000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Brandon Graham
2Michael Bennett
3Derek Barnett
4Chris Long
5Josh Sweat
DT1Fletcher Cox
2Haloti Ngata
3Destiny Vaeao
4Elijah Qualls
5Timmy Jernigan
MLB1Jordan Hicks
2Paul Worrilow
3Joe Walker
WLB1Nigel Bradham
2Corey Nelson
3Nate Gerry
SLB1Kamu Grugier-Hill
2LaRoy Reynolds
CB1Ronald Darby
2Jalen Mills
3Rasul Douglas
4Sidney Jones
5Avonte Maddox
FS1Rodney McLeod
2Chris Maragos
SS1Malcolm Jenkins
2Tre Sullivan
P1Cam Johnston
 

 