Paul Worrilow | Linebacker | #50

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DFS
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 22
Daily Dose: Juan Gone
May 22
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 21
Top 10 Prospects: May 21
May 21
Daily Dose: Just Dingers
May 21
Trading Tips: May 20
May 20
Daily Dose: National News
May 20
Rosario Spotlighted
May 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Elvis Andrus (elbow) cleared to swing a bat
NYM reportedly working on deal with Bautista
Steven Souza (pectoral) placed back on DL
Cash says Willy Adames only up for 2-3 days
Madison Bumgarner (finger) throws sim game
Tyler O'Neill starting in CF against Royals
Dee Gordon placed on DL with fractured toe
Gleyber Torres goes deep twice vs. Rangers
Twins DFA Phil Hughes, eating $22 million
Machado hits 15th homer, O's top White Sox
Berrios fans nine over eight innings vs. DET
Mikolas throws shutout, ERA down to 2.24
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The No-Shows
May 22
Podcast: Best Ball Advice
May 21
NFL's Best GMs 2018
May 18
Dynasty: Rookie Draft Recap
May 17
Rankings Tease
May 15
Superior Strength of Schedule
May 15
2018 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 14
Bump & Run: Mailbag Edition
May 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders' Melifonwu (hip) not close to return
Jets trade wasted-pick Hackenberg to Raiders
New Eagles LB Paul Worrilow has torn ACL
CB Conley (shin) practicing in full at OTAs
Eagles release starting LB Mychal Kendricks
Jadeveon Clowney (knee) sitting out OTAs
Mack absent for start of voluntary OTAs
Leonard Fournette reports 'a bit slimmer'
Julian Edelman gets in limited work at OTAs
Deshaun Watson (knee) throwing during OTAs
Report: Pryor suffered another ankle injury
Hackenberg distant fourth option during OTAs
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
May 22nd NBA Fantasy Podcast
May 22
Draft Point Guard Rankings
May 22
Draft Shooting Guard Rankings
May 22
Dose: LeBron's 44 wins Game 4
May 22
Dose: 30-plus Curry
May 21
Dose: Cavs Cruise In Game 3
May 20
NBA Combine: Measurements
May 18
NBA Coaching Carousel
May 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andre Iguodala upgraded to questionable
Jaylen Brown scores 25 as Celtics drop Game 4
Kyle Korver comes up big off bench in win
LeBron James scores 44, Cavaliers even series
Andre Iguodala (knee) doubtful for Game 4
Chris Paul struggles, HOU loses Game 3 rout
HOU loses by franchise playoff-record 41 pts
Draymond Green grabs 17 boards in blowout
Stephen Curry scores 35, Warriors win Game 3
LeBron James has 27/5/12 line in blowout win
Al Horford scores seven points in Game 3 loss
Report: No Laker is untouchable in trades
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Capitals Force Game 7
May 22
Vegas Going to the Stanley Cup
May 21
What Went Wrong: DET, VAN
May 20
Lightning Edge Towards Finals
May 20
Golden Knights Edge Out Jets
May 19
Lightning Even Series
May 18
Pod: Vegas is Rockin'
May 17
Vegas Golden once again
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Charlie Coyle has surgery on both wrists
Montreal re-signs goaltender Antti Niemi
Isles name Lamoriello President of Hockey Ops
Braden Holtby shuts out Bolts in GM 6 win
T.J. Oshie scores twice, Caps force Game 7
Ryan Miller underwent wrist surgery
Minnesota names Paul Fenton as new GM
Andre Burakovsky draws back in for Game 6
Jakub Vrana slated to play on second line
M-A Fleury backstops VGK to Cup Final berth
Vegas' Ryan Reaves eliminates hometown Jets
Patrick Kane claims MVP honor for 2018 WHC
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Fantasy Live: Coke 600
May 22
Wrap-up: Charlotte (All-Star)
May 20
5 Bad Fantasy NASCAR Values
May 19
Coke 600 Cheat Sheet
May 17
Power Ranking After: KC 400
May 15
Wrap-up: Kansas Speedway
May 13
Weekend Update: Kansas
May 12
Start or Park: Masterpiece 400
May 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Houff returns to ARCA with MMM at Charlotte
Chase Elliott in select XFINITY races for GMS
Brandon Hightower joins JP Motorsports
NY Racing and Yeley sign multi-year deal
Derek Thorn: Runner-up in K&N West points
Derek Kraus 5th at Orange Show, 3rd in points
Rouse: 3rd at San Bernardino, 4th in points
Camirand: Runner-up in Pinty's Series points
Kyle Larson: getting stronger at Charlotte
D.J. Kennington: 4th at CTMP, 4th in points
Kevin Lacroix: Lap-leader in Clarington 200
Ryan Newman has had a tough month +
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Ft. Worth Invitational Preview
May 21
Rookie Wise wins Byron Nelson
May 21
BMW PGA Champs Preview
May 21
The Roundup: Wise hooks Leish
May 19
The Roundup: Leish still leads
May 18
The Roundup: Off the Leish
May 17
DFS Dish: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kisner slumps ahead of Colonial title defense
Noren returns to scene of BMW PGA triumph
Schwartzel WDs ahead of Fort Worth Invite
Mitchell bogey-free 63 for T3 at Byron Nelson
Spaun bogey-free 63; second top 3 of season
Grace day-low 62 for season-best T3 at AT&T
Leishman R4 68; settles for runner-up at AT&T
Rookie Wise breaks through @ the Byron Nelson
Otaegui wins the inaugural Belgian Knockout
Storms delay final round of AT&T Byron Nelson
Gay drops back at Byron Nelson w/ Round 3 72
Walk-off double bogey-6 spoils Walker's round
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Draft Decisions: NFC East
May 18
Post-Spring Top 25
May 14
Draft Decisions: NFC South
May 7
Podcast: Day Two Recap
Apr 30
Podcast: Day One Recap
Apr 30
2019 NFL mock draft
Apr 30
Nystrom’s Snap Draft Grades
Apr 28
Best available UDFAs
Apr 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tulane extends HC Willie Fritz through 2023
Report: Seminoles starting LT Ball suspended
Five-star 2019 LB Smith commits to Penn State
Hunter Johnson to transfer from Clemson
Alabama G Warmack transferring to Oregon
Nebraska C Decker retiring from football
USC confirms CB Jones ineligible for 2018
Five-star RB Devyn Ford commits to Penn State
Report: Ohio State QB Burrow transfers to LSU
Alabama reels in four-star DT Antonio Alfano
Fromm hits hospital due to fishhook incident
Tagovailoa eyed transfer before title game
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Lessons from FPL Draft Year 1
May 17
Team News - Week 38
May 13
Sean's Super Subs - Week 38
May 11
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 11
Stag's Take - Gameweek 38
May 10
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 10
The Bargain Hunter - Week 38
May 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Seagulls swoop in for a new centre-back
Batshuayi battling his way back from injury
Harry Kane to captain the Three Lions
Pellegrini makes his Premier League return
Can could make surprise return for UCL final
Cazorla leaves Arsenal after six seasons
Leicester agree terms for Portugal defender
Chelsea contingent won't be playing at the WC
Gylfi going to the World Cup despite injury
Cazorla could be on his way out of Arsenal
Wilshere weighing up a potential move to PSG
Hazard penalty wins Chelsea the cup
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Josh Adams
(RB)
Rashard Davis
(WR)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Greg Ward
(WR)
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Jeremiah Briscoe
(QB)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Anthony Mahoungou
(WR)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Billy Brown
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Tim Wilson
(WR)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Dallas Goedert
(TE)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Adam Zaruba
(TE)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Paul Worrilow | Linebacker | #50
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/1/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 230
College:
Delaware
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
4/3/2018: Signed a one-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles LB Paul Worrilow has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the 2018 season.
Worrilow was a mere depth signing in April, but his loss is a blow for a team that just released Mychal Kendricks on Tuesday. Worrilow, who was a part-time player for the Lions last season, turned 28 earlier this month. The Eagles should be in the market for linebacker help.
May 22 - 4:14 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Eagles LB Paul Worrilow was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury during Tuesday's practice.
Worrilow's leg was placed in an air cast on the field before he was carted off. We do not know for sure, but it looks like he suffered a serious injury. Worrilow was signed to a one-year deal in April.
May 22 - 12:52 PM
Source:
Zach Berman on Twitter
Eagles signed LB Paul Worrilow, formerly of the Lions, to a one-year contract.
Worrilow had a relatively successful one-year stop in Detroit, recording 30 tackles across 274 snaps as a rotational linebacker. He should serve as depth with the Eagles.
Apr 3 - 11:08 AM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Lions WLB Paul Worrilow will be sidelined 2-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Worrilow has started two of the Lions' first four games, playing a modest 67 snaps. His loss thins the Lions' depth, but shouldn't derail their upstart defense.
Mon, Oct 2, 2017 01:34:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
New Eagles LB Paul Worrilow has torn ACL
May 22 - 4:14 PM
Paul Worrilow carted off with knee injury
May 22 - 12:52 PM
Eagles add former Lions LB Paul Worrilow
Apr 3 - 11:08 AM
Paul Worrilow out 2-4 weeks with sprained MCL
Mon, Oct 2, 2017 01:34:00 PM
More Paul Worrilow Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Bryant
FA
(2617)
2
D. Johnson
ARZ
(2415)
3
O. Beckham
NYG
(2407)
4
J. Jones
ATL
(2350)
5
R. Foster
SF
(2334)
6
T. Williams
DAL
(2138)
7
C. Godwin
TB
(1865)
8
R. Penny
SEA
(1839)
9
A. Abdullah
DET
(1802)
10
T. Cohen
CHI
(1749)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
ATL
16
79
48
127
2.0
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
ATL
16
84
59
143
2.0
11
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ATL
15
67
30
97
0.0
0
.0
2
22
0
1
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
12
14
7
21
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2017
DET
13
20
10
30
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Paul Worrilow's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Paul Worrilow's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Paul Worrilow's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Paul Worrilow's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
ARZ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
ATL
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@MIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
CLE
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@CHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
MIN
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@BAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@TB
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 16
CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CIN
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
GB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Brandon Graham
Sidelined
Eagles LE Brandon Graham (ankle) is expected to report to the team's facility for the start of OTAs on Monday.
Graham won't actually practice—he underwent right ankle surgery on May 1 and remains in a walking boot—but it's a good sign that he plans on being around the team, even as he seeks an extension. The Eagles are hoping Graham will be ready for the start of training camp in two months. The 30-year-old defensive end is entering the final year of a four-year, $26 million contract.
May 19
2
Michael Bennett
3
Derek Barnett
4
Chris Long
5
Josh Sweat
DT
1
Fletcher Cox
2
Haloti Ngata
3
Destiny Vaeao
4
Elijah Qualls
5
Timmy Jernigan
Sidelined
ESPN reports Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan (back surgery) is questionable for Week 1.
The surgery was reported earlier this week, but this is the first timetable to surface. Jernigan will reportedly be sidelined 4-6 months, putting his availability for Week 1 in serious doubt and making him a candidate to open the season on the PUP list. If he does, he will miss the first six games of the season. In response to the injury, the Eagles guaranteed Jernigan's base salary this season, but his next three contract years were all converted to options.
May 3
MLB
1
Jordan Hicks
Sidelined
Eagles MLB Jordan Hicks (Achilles) remains without a timetable to return.
Hicks is ahead of schedule, but his status for training camp is still up in the air. After missing the final nine games of 2017 and the entire postseason, the Eagles plan to move him slowly. Hicks has durability concerns, but should return to an every-down role when healthy.
May 18
2
Paul Worrilow
I.L.
Eagles LB Paul Worrilow has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the 2018 season.
Worrilow was a mere depth signing in April, but his loss is a blow for a team that just released Mychal Kendricks on Tuesday. Worrilow, who was a part-time player for the Lions last season, turned 28 earlier this month. The Eagles should be in the market for linebacker help.
May 22
3
Joe Walker
WLB
1
Nigel Bradham
2
Corey Nelson
3
Nate Gerry
SLB
1
Kamu Grugier-Hill
2
LaRoy Reynolds
CB
1
Ronald Darby
2
Jalen Mills
3
Rasul Douglas
4
Sidney Jones
5
Avonte Maddox
FS
1
Rodney McLeod
2
Chris Maragos
SS
1
Malcolm Jenkins
2
Tre Sullivan
P
1
Cam Johnston
Headlines
The No-Shows
May 22
Not a game, not a game ... Jesse Pantuosco talks about practice in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
The No-Shows
May 22
»
Podcast: Best Ball Advice
May 21
»
NFL's Best GMs 2018
May 18
»
Dynasty: Rookie Draft Recap
May 17
»
Rankings Tease
May 15
»
Superior Strength of Schedule
May 15
»
2018 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 14
»
Bump & Run: Mailbag Edition
May 8
NFL Headlines
»
Raiders' Melifonwu (hip) not close to return
»
Jets trade wasted-pick Hackenberg to Raiders
»
New Eagles LB Paul Worrilow has torn ACL
»
CB Conley (shin) practicing in full at OTAs
»
Eagles release starting LB Mychal Kendricks
»
Jadeveon Clowney (knee) sitting out OTAs
»
Mack absent for start of voluntary OTAs
»
Leonard Fournette reports 'a bit slimmer'
»
Julian Edelman gets in limited work at OTAs
»
Deshaun Watson (knee) throwing during OTAs
»
Report: Pryor suffered another ankle injury
»
Hackenberg distant fourth option during OTAs
NFL Links
»
Try Best Ball fantasy football on DRAFT
»
Quickly build DFS lineups from your phone!
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved