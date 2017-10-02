Paul Worrilow | Linebacker | #50

Latest News Recent News

Eagles LB Paul Worrilow has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the 2018 season. Worrilow was a mere depth signing in April, but his loss is a blow for a team that just released Mychal Kendricks on Tuesday. Worrilow, who was a part-time player for the Lions last season, turned 28 earlier this month. The Eagles should be in the market for linebacker help. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Eagles LB Paul Worrilow was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury during Tuesday's practice. Worrilow's leg was placed in an air cast on the field before he was carted off. We do not know for sure, but it looks like he suffered a serious injury. Worrilow was signed to a one-year deal in April. Source: Zach Berman on Twitter

Eagles signed LB Paul Worrilow, formerly of the Lions, to a one-year contract. Worrilow had a relatively successful one-year stop in Detroit, recording 30 tackles across 274 snaps as a rotational linebacker. He should serve as depth with the Eagles. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter