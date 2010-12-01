Player Page

Weather | Roster

Rashaan Melvin | Defensive Back | #30

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 196
College: Northern Illinois
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are "in discussions" with free agent CB Rashaan Melvin.
The Raiders are running low on corners after letting each of T.J. Carrie, Sean Smith and David Amerson walk, and Melvin is one of the best players remaining in the picked-over corner market. A late-bloomer, 28-year-old Melvin is coming off a strong year in Indianapolis, though he missed six games with injury. Mar 15 - 10:25 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Rashaan Melvin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017IND10306360.00.032800001300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014BAL3134170.00.0000001100000
2015FA 95270.00.0000000000000
2016IND15528600.00.0000002700000
2017IND10306360.00.032800001300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@LAR6060.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17ARZ6170.00.0000000200000
3Sep 24CLE2020.00.02280000400000
4Oct 1@SEA2240.00.0000000100000
5Oct 8SF4150.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16@TEN3140.00.0000000300000
7Oct 22JAC0110.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@HOU2020.00.0000000100000
10Nov 12PIT5050.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26TEN0000.00.0100000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Randy Starks
2Jason Hatcher
3Charles Johnson
4Jared Odrick
5Eugene Sims
6Jeoffrey Pagan
7Derrick Shelby
8Chris Canty
9Wallace Gilberry
10Michael Buchanan
11Darryl Tapp
12Jaye Howard
13DeAngelo Tyson
14Chris Clemons
15Cory Redding
16Kendall Langford
17Ropati Pitoitua
18Quinton Coples
19Lawrence Sidbury
20Kenton Adeyemi
21Dylan Wynn
22Joe Kruger
23Kenny Horsley
24Emmanuel Dieke
25Josh Boyd
26Ed Stinson
27Justin Trattou
28David Moala
29Fili Moala
30Henry Melton
31Vaughn Martin
32Phillip Hunt
33George Uko
34Ray Drew
35B.J. McBryde
36Mehdi Abdesmad
37Keith Browner
38Scott Crichton
39Max Valles
40Ishaq Williams
41B.J. Larsen
42Dan Pettinato
DT1Ndamukong Suh
2Tyson Jackson
3Doug Worthington
4Ken Bishop
5Desmond Bryant
6Dwan Edwards
7Paul Soliai
8Markus Kuhn
9Colin Cole
10Glenn Foster
11Kenrick Ellis
12Ryan Carrethers
13Jerel Worthy
14Nick Williams
15Brandon Bair
16Mike Martin
17Alan Branch
18Charles Walker
19Khyri Thornton
20Lawrence Virgil
21Garrison Smith
22David Parry
23Eric Crume
24Jason Jones
25Sen'Derrick Marks
26Ego Ferguson
27Bobby Richardson
NT1Josh Chapman
2Jeremiah Ratliff
3Brodrick Bunkley
4Letroy Guion
5Dan Williams
6Louis Trinca-Pasat
7Xavier Williams
8Terry Williams
9Devaunte Sigler
10T.J. Barnes
11Jacobbi McDaniel
12Sione Fua
13Travian Robertson
14Iosia Iosia
15DeAngelo Brown
16Roy Miller
17C.J. Wilson
18Jerrell Powe
19Ricky Lumpkin
20Roy Philon
21Matt Conrath
22Cam Thomas
23Jasper Coleman
24William Campbell
25Alameda Ta'amu
26Christo Bilukidi
27Chigbo Anunoby
28Delvon Simmons
29Mike Thornton
30Tevita Finau
31David Carter
32Cameron Botticelli
33Chuka Ndulue
34Josh Watson
35Kyle Rose
36Demetris Anderson
37Chris Neild
38Isaako Aaitui
39Christian Tupou
40Luther Robinson
MLB1Dewey McDonald
2Rey Maualuga
3David Harris
4James Laurinaitis
5Jason Williams
6Allen Bradford
7Arthur Brown
8Nick Moody
9Deontae Skinner
10Uani' Unga
11Kenneth Olugbode
12Henry Coley
13Marshall McFadden
14Nate Boyer
15Andrew Hudson
16Michael Mauti
17Jerry Franklin
18Justin Durant
19Montese Overton
20Kache Palacio
21Jacob Lindsey
22Jack Lynn
23Terrance Plummer
24Tony Steward
25John Lotulelei
26Anthony Harrell
27Sam Barrington
28Chris Young
29Donnie Baggs
30Steven Daniels
WLB1DeAndre Levy
2Chris White
3Larry Dean
4James-Michael Johnson
5A.J. Hawk
6Keith Rivers
7Eric Pinkins
8Brandon Watts
9Jeremy Cash
10C.J. Johnson
11Darien Harris
12Darreon Herring
13Troy Davis
14Don Cherry
15Raphael Kirby
16Justin Horton
17Justin Anderson
18Dillon Lee
19Matthew Wells
20Alex Singleton
21Torrey Green
22Jerrell Harris
23Darius Eubanks
24Travis Long
25Marquis Spruill
26James Davidson
27Nick Usher
28Lucas Wacha
29Courtland Clavette
30Tyler Gray
31Jared Koster
32Abner Logan
33D.J. Lynch
SLB1Neville Hewitt
2Lawrence Timmons
3Victor Butler
4Ashlee Palmer
5James Gaines
6Jake Ganus
7Danny Lansanah
8J.T. Thomas
9Jo-Lonn Dunbar
10Quentin Groves
11Mike Mohamed
12Ronald Powell
13Tyler Starr
14Myke Tavarres
15Zeek Bigger
16Mike Moore
17Josh McNary
18Jared Barber
19Darius English
20Ladell Fleming
21Lamar Louis
22Keshaun Malone
23Travis Feeney
24Xzavier Dickson
25Markus Pierce-Brewster
26Justin Jackson
27Josh Kaddu
28Travis Lewis
29Bjoern Werner
30Jayson DiManche
31Matt Robinson
32Ivan McLennan
33Mister Alexander
34Gionni Paul
35Ka'Lial Glaud
36Antonio Longino
37Cameron Lawrence
ILB1Derrick Johnson
2Jerrell Freeman
3D'Qwell Jackson
4Curtis Lofton
5Nate Irving
6Daryl Washington
7Joe Thomas
8Ramik Wilson
9Glenn Carson
10Josh Mauga
11John Timu
12Erin Henderson
13Brad Jones
14Jeff Luc
15Kenny Demens
16David Hawthorne
17Jamari Lattimore
18Zaviar Gooden
19Neiron Ball
20Spencer Paysinger
21Ben Heeney
22Justin Tuggle
23Taiwan Jones
24Frank Shannon
25Kaelin Burnett
26Kevin Reddick
27Reggie Northrup
28Quentin Gause
29Sio Moore
OLB1Manny Lawson
2Willie Young
3Jarvis Jones
4Pernell McPhee
5Tamba Hali
6Gerald Rivers
7Randell Johnson
8Tony Washington
9Jonathan Newsome
10Dezman Moses
11Sage Harold
12Diaheem Watkins
13Corey Lemonier
14Jason Neill
15IK Enemkpali
16Dan Skuta
17Justin Staples
18Jarius Wynn
CB1Sean Smith
2Tracy Porter
3Leodis McKelvin
4Antonio Cromartie
5Keenan Lewis
6Jeremy Lane
7Brandon Flowers
8Chris Houston
9Ron Brooks
10Tim Jennings
11Cortland Finnegan
12Nolan Carroll
13Cortez Allen
14Darrelle Revis
15William Gay
16Mohammed Seisay
17Cariel Brooks
18Trey Caldwell
19Marcus Cooper
20Bill Bentley
21Adam Jones
22Justin Gilbert
23Delvin Breaux
24Zackary Bowman
25Alfonzo Dennard
26Bradley Fletcher
27R.J. Stanford
28Brandon Boykin
29Lardarius Webb
30Alan Ball
31Chris Cook
32Dax Swanson
33Jumal Rolle
34Darren Woodard
35Jaylen Watkins
36Ri'Shard Anderson
37Kyle Arrington
38Darrin Walls
39Isaiah Frey
40Antwon Blake
41Dwayne Gratz
FS1Dwight Lowery
2Isa Abdul-Quddus
3Ron Parker
4Tyrann Mathieu
5Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
6Robert Blanton
7Josh Furman
8Winston Guy
9Bacarri Rambo
10Travell Dixon
11Dion Bailey
12Quintin Demps
13Kenny Phillips
14Daimion Stafford
15Ed Reynolds
16Pierre Warren
17Ross Madison
18Christian Bryant
19Lonnie Ballentine
20Wes Miller
21Harold Jones-Quartey
22Tyrequek Zimmerman
23Ironhead Gallon
24Daniel Henry
25Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith
26Rahim Moore
27D.J. Campbell
28Jean Fanor
29Khalid Wooten
30Marcus Ball
31Ross Weaver
32Gerod Holliman
33Alex Gray
34Jordan Lomax
35Nate Ness
36Malcolm Bronson
37Stevie Brown
38Lee Hightower
39Marcus McWilson
40Durell Eskridge
41Josh Evans
42Landon Feichter
43Anthony Walters
44Ras-I Dowling
45Desmond Cooper
46Aaron Taylor
47Tyson Graham
48Justin Cox
49Chris Hackett
50Brandan Bishop
SS1William Moore
2Maurice Alexander
3Antrel Rolle
4Aaron Williams
5Kendrick Lewis
6Will Blackmon
7Cooper Taylor
8Brandon Browner
9Da'Norris Searcy
10Jimmy Wilson
11Duke Ihenacho
12Major Wright
13Taylor Mays
14Duke Williams
15Phillip Thomas
16Demarkus Perkins
17Lamarcus Brutus
18Floyd Raven
19Josh Aubrey
20Brandian Ross
21Shiloh Keo
22Robert Lester
23Otha Foster
24Akeem Davis
25Kimario McFadden
26Robert Smith
27Ray Vinopal
28Justin Halley
29K.J. Dillon
30Elijah Shumate
31Jered Bell
32Joe Powell
33Lorenzo Jerome
34Terrish Webb
35Dante Barnett
36Jarrod Harper
37Brian Randolph
38Omar Bolden
39Calvin Pryor
40Vinnie Sunseri
41B.J. Lowery
42Jordan Kovacs
43Jemea Thomas
44Anthony Cioffi
45Shamiel Gary
46Deron Washington
47Jadar Johnson
48A.J. Stamps
49Erick Dargan
50Brandon Person
51Cedric Thompson
52Anthony Jefferson
53Brian Blechen
54Ian Wild
55Michael Caputo
56Brian Suite
57Malik Smith
58Shak Randolph
59Jordan Sullen
P1Michael Koenen
2Drew Butler
3Matt Darr
4Steve Weatherford
5Brad Wing
6Dave Zastudil
7Tim Masthay
8Spencer Lanning
9Cody Mandell
10Kyle Christy
11Garrett Swanson
12Tom Hackett
13Taylor Symmank
14Kenny Allen
15Brandon Fields
16Steven Clark
17A.J. Hughes
18Toby Baker
19Ben LeCompte
20Kip Smith
21Robert Malone
22Swayze Waters
23Will Monday
24Richie Leone
25Peter Mortell
26Will Johnson
 

 