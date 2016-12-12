Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Stevie Donatell
(TE)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Tyrone Swoopes
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Darreus Rogers
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Tobin | Guard | #64
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/5/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 290
College:
Iowa
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $850,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks acquired T/G Matt Tobin and a 2018 seventh-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick.
Seattle is scrambling for tackle options after losing George Fant. Tobin started at right guard for the 2015 Eagles, showing promise as a run blocker but getting destroyed in pass protection. He was demoted into a deep reserve role last season. Tobin should only be viewed as depth for the Seahawks.
Aug 21 - 5:21 PM
Eagles placed G/T Matt Tobin on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season.
Tobin made one start this season, playing a total of 101 snaps between left and right tackle. He was beat by Redskins OLB Ryan Kerrigan on the play that ended the Eagles' chances late in the fourth quarter in Week 14.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 07:44:00 PM
Eagles signed G/T Matt Tobin to a two-year contract through 2017.
Tobin had been slated to make $1.67 million under a restricted free agent tender. The new deal likely kicks a little guaranteed money his way while locking up his rights for 2017. Tobin started 13 games at right guard last season, but will open 2016 as a reserve.
Mon, May 16, 2016 03:22:00 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Eagles signed OG Matt Tobin to a one-year, $1.67 million contract.
A restricted free agent, Tobin was offered an original-round tender prior to free agency. Tobin started 13 games at right guard last season, but he will return to a reserve role after the Eagles added Brandon Brooks and Stefen Wisniewski in free agency.
Mon, Apr 4, 2016 10:16:00 AM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Eagles trade G/T Matt Tobin to Seahawks
Aug 21 - 5:21 PM
Eagles send backup G/T Tobin to IR
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 07:44:00 PM
Matt Tobin signs new two-year contract
Mon, May 16, 2016 03:22:00 PM
Eagles OG Matt Tobin signs 1-year, RFA tender
Mon, Apr 4, 2016 10:16:00 AM
More Matt Tobin Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
PHI
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PHI
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Matt Tobin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Matt Tobin's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Matt Tobin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Matt Tobin's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
Sidelined
Thomas Rawls will miss Friday's preseason game with a "minor" ankle issue.
Eddie Lacy will start in his place. Rawls has been running ahead of Lacy with the first-team offense for over a week, but this gives Lacy a big opportunity to move back out in front. Rawls has earned universally positive reviews this summer, but any ankle issue is a concern after the catastrophic injury that ended Rawls' 2015.
Aug 17
2
Eddie Lacy
3
C.J. Prosise
4
Chris Carson
5
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Marcel Reece
2
Tre Madden
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Jermaine Kearse
3
Kasen Williams
4
Tanner McEvoy
Sidelined
Seahawks WR Tanner McEvoy suffered a toe injury that recently required surgery.
McEvoy now has a slimmer chance to crack the 53-man roster after missing the past few weeks with a bone removal in his big toe. With Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, and McEvoy missing time, third-year WR Kasen Williams has worked with the first team alongside Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson. McEvoy and Williams are competing for one of the final roster spots.
Jun 15
5
David Moore
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
2
Tyler Lockett
3
Amara Darboh
4
Kenny Lawler
5
Rodney Smith
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Marcus Lucas
5
Tyrone Swoopes
LT
1
Rees Odhiambo
2
Darrell Brown
3
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Matt Tobin
3
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Mark Glowinski
2
Oday Aboushi
3
Will Pericak
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Ethan Pocic
K
1
Blair Walsh
