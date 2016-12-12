Player Page

Matt Tobin | Guard | #64

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/5/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 290
College: Iowa
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks acquired T/G Matt Tobin and a 2018 seventh-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick.
Seattle is scrambling for tackle options after losing George Fant. Tobin started at right guard for the 2015 Eagles, showing promise as a run blocker but getting destroyed in pass protection. He was demoted into a deep reserve role last season. Tobin should only be viewed as depth for the Seahawks. Aug 21 - 5:21 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013PHI10000.00.0000000000000
2014PHI130000.00.0000000000000
2015PHI161010.00.0000000000000
2016PHI120000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Jermaine Kearse
3Kasen Williams
4Tanner McEvoy
5David Moore
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Rodney Smith
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Marcus Lucas
5Tyrone Swoopes
LT1Rees Odhiambo
2Darrell Brown
3Tyrus Thompson
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Matt Tobin
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Mark Glowinski
2Oday Aboushi
3Will Pericak
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 