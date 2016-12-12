Matt Tobin | Guard | #64

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks acquired T/G Matt Tobin and a 2018 seventh-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick. Seattle is scrambling for tackle options after losing George Fant. Tobin started at right guard for the 2015 Eagles, showing promise as a run blocker but getting destroyed in pass protection. He was demoted into a deep reserve role last season. Tobin should only be viewed as depth for the Seahawks.

Eagles placed G/T Matt Tobin on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. Tobin made one start this season, playing a total of 101 snaps between left and right tackle. He was beat by Redskins OLB Ryan Kerrigan on the play that ended the Eagles' chances late in the fourth quarter in Week 14.

Eagles signed G/T Matt Tobin to a two-year contract through 2017. Tobin had been slated to make $1.67 million under a restricted free agent tender. The new deal likely kicks a little guaranteed money his way while locking up his rights for 2017. Tobin started 13 games at right guard last season, but will open 2016 as a reserve. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter