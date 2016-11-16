Player Page

Jaron Brown | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
College: Clemson
Contract: view contract details
Coach Bruce Arians said Jaron Brown is the Cardinals' No. 2 receiver.
Arians added a "right now," but Brown has taken hold of the job while John Brown (quad) has been nursing a quad strain for the past three weeks. A fifth-year possession-type receiver, Brown hasn't gotten many opportunities, but he was pushing at the No. 2 gig last season when Michael Floyd was scuffling. Brown ended up tearing his ACL in October. He's been all systems go in camp. Aug 16 - 11:03 AM
Source: azcardinals.com
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013ARZ16101277.912.70100.0.00000000
2014ARZ162222914.310.40200.0.00000000
2015ARZ16111449.013.10100.0.00000000
2016ARZ71118726.717.00100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE11818.0000.0000000
2Sep 18TB27839.0100.0000000
3Sep 25@BUF34916.3000.0000000
4Oct 2LAR177.0000.0000000
5Oct 6@SF00.0000.0000000
6Oct 17NYJ4358.8000.0000000
7Oct 23SEA00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Blaine Gabbert
4Trevor Knight
RB1David Johnson
2Chris Johnson
3Kerwynn Williams
4Andre Ellington
5Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Chris Johnson
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
4Marquis Bundy
5Krishawn Hogan
WR21John Brown
2J.J. Nelson
3Chad Williams
4Jeremy Ross
5Aaron Dobson
WR31J.J. Nelson
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
5Ricky Seals-Jones
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Will Holden
3Jonathan McLaughlin
LG1Mike Iupati
2John Wetzel
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Cole Toner
RG1Evan Boehm
2Dorian Johnson
3Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
3Givens Price
K1Phil Dawson
 

 