Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
Aaron Dobson
(WR)
Krishawn Hogan
(WR)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(WR)
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Chris Hubert
(WR)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
John Brown
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
James Summers
(RB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
David Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
Trevor Knight
(QB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Larry Clark
(WR)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jaron Brown | Wide Receiver | #13
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/8/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 205
College:
Clemson
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.275 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Bruce Arians said Jaron Brown is the Cardinals' No. 2 receiver.
Arians added a "right now," but Brown has taken hold of the job while John Brown (quad) has been nursing a quad strain for the past three weeks. A fifth-year possession-type receiver, Brown hasn't gotten many opportunities, but he was pushing at the No. 2 gig last season when Michael Floyd was scuffling. Brown ended up tearing his ACL in October. He's been all systems go in camp.
Aug 16 - 11:03 AM
Source:
azcardinals.com
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians indicated he is optimistic about WR Jaron Brown's (ACL) health.
Brown was poised to assert himself into a bigger 2016 role before tearing his ACL late last October. The Cardinals liked him enough to sign Brown to a one-year extension less than a month later, ensuring he spent another year with the club. "We’re keeping him out of team drills because I don’t want to see him cut, but he’s running routes full speed," Arians said. "He looks great. Actually, his computer numbers are faster than they’ve ever been."
May 25 - 12:31 AM
Source:
azcardinals.com
Cardinals WR Jaron Brown (knee) is participating in individual drills at OTAs.
Brown tore his ACL in October and remains on track in his recovery. He should be ready to roll for the most part once training camp opens. A coaches' pet, Brown will battle for one of the Cardinals' final receiver jobs.
May 24 - 2:23 PM
Source:
Kyle Odegard on Twitter
Cardinals signed WR Jaron Brown to a one-year extension through 2017.
Brown is on I.R. with a torn ACL he suffered last month. It's a good-faith move on behalf of the Cardinals, who clearly have faith in Brown's recovery. With Michael Floyd set to become a free agent, Brown provides quality depth.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 12:58:00 PM
Source:
Kent Somers on Twitter
Arians says Jaron Brown is Cardinals No. 2 WR
Aug 16 - 11:03 AM
Arians optimistic about Jaron Brown progress
May 25 - 12:31 AM
Jaron Brown (knee) doing individual drills
May 24 - 2:23 PM
Cardinals sign WR Jaron Brown through 2017
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 12:58:00 PM
More Jaron Brown Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
ARZ
16
10
127
7.9
12.7
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
ARZ
16
22
229
14.3
10.4
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
16
11
144
9.0
13.1
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
7
11
187
26.7
17.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jaron Brown's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jaron Brown's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jaron Brown's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jaron Brown's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
1
18
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
2
78
39.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
3
49
16.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
4
35
8.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Blaine Gabbert
4
Trevor Knight
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Chris Johnson
3
Kerwynn Williams
4
Andre Ellington
5
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Chris Johnson
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
3
Brittan Golden
4
Marquis Bundy
5
Krishawn Hogan
WR2
1
John Brown
Sidelined
Speaking Tuesday, John Brown (quad) made it clear he's not 100 percent and has no plans to "rush back."
Coach Bruce Arians intimated earlier in the day that Brown was ready to practice in full, but Brown isn't yet capable. "My body is different than others'," Brown said. "They expect me to come back fast, but I can’t. I’m all right, but I’m not where I want to be at." Brown remains more day-to-day than the week-to-week he has been for the past 2.5 weeks, but he's doubtful to play in the second preseason game. It's just another reminder how fragile and slow to recover Brown has been dating back to last year at this time. He's more of a high-ceiling, low-floor WR4.
Aug 15
2
J.J. Nelson
3
Chad Williams
4
Jeremy Ross
5
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
J.J. Nelson
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
4
Hakeem Valles
5
Ricky Seals-Jones
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Will Holden
3
Jonathan McLaughlin
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
John Wetzel
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
Sidelined
Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley is recovering from "core" surgery, but is expected to be ready for training camp.
The operation repaired a "lingering" issue. The Cardinals' starting pivot, Shipley played all but five snaps in 2016. Now 31, Shipley will be ready for Week 1.
Jun 1
2
Cole Toner
RG
1
Evan Boehm
2
Dorian Johnson
3
Kaleb Johnson
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Ulrick John
3
Givens Price
K
1
Phil Dawson
