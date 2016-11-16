Jaron Brown | Wide Receiver | #13

Sidelined

Speaking Tuesday, John Brown (quad) made it clear he's not 100 percent and has no plans to "rush back."

Coach Bruce Arians intimated earlier in the day that Brown was ready to practice in full, but Brown isn't yet capable. "My body is different than others'," Brown said. "They expect me to come back fast, but I can’t. I’m all right, but I’m not where I want to be at." Brown remains more day-to-day than the week-to-week he has been for the past 2.5 weeks, but he's doubtful to play in the second preseason game. It's just another reminder how fragile and slow to recover Brown has been dating back to last year at this time. He's more of a high-ceiling, low-floor WR4.