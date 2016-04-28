Player Page

Brandon Williams | Tight End | #85

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/13/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 260
College: Oregon
Contract: view contract details
Colts TE Brandon Williams was forced from Thursday's game against the Broncos with a head injury.
Blocking on a punt, Williams knocked helmets with Deiontrez Mount and appeared to immediately go unconscious. Mount realized something was amiss, and eased off before finishing the hit. It's scary because Williams was already forced to give up football once because of a pre-existing spinal condition. He has been sent to the hospital. Dec 14 - 9:13 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017IND13131219.39.30000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013CAR900.0.00000.0.00000000
2014CAR144443.111.00000.0.000036000
2015MIA600.0.00000.0.00000000
2016SEA162362.318.00000.0.000012000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@LAR00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17ARZ12020.0000.0000000
3Sep 24CLE177.0000.0000000
4Oct 1@SEA13232.0000.0000000
5Oct 8SF3175.7000.0000000
6Oct 16@TEN00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22JAC166.0000.0000000
8Oct 29@CIN00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5@HOU22010.0000.0000000
10Nov 12PIT00.0000.0000000
12Nov 26TEN00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3@JAC2115.5000.0000000
14Dec 10@BUF284.0000.0000000
15Dec 14DEN00.0000.0000000
16Dec 23@BALGame scheduled for 12/23 4:30 PM ET
17Dec 31HOUGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jacoby Brissett
2Scott Tolzien
RB1Frank Gore
2Marlon Mack
3Matt Jones
GLB1Frank Gore
2Marlon Mack
3RB1Frank Gore
2Marlon Mack
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Kamar Aiken
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
WR31Kamar Aiken
TE1Jack Doyle
2Brandon Williams
3Ross Travis
4Jason Vander Laan
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Denzelle Good
3Tyreek Burwell
LG1Jeremy Vujnovich
C1Ryan Kelly
2Mike Person
RG1Le'Raven Clark
RT1Joe Haeg
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 