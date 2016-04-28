Welcome,
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Chris Briggs
(TE)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Marlon Mack
(RB)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Ross Travis
(TE)
George Winn
(RB)
Darrell Daniels
(TE)
Krishawn Hogan
(WR)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Brandon Williams | Tight End | #85
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 10/13/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 260
College:
Oregon
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/21/2017: Signed a one-year, $855,000 contract. The deal includes an $80,000 signing bonus. 2017: $775,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts TE Brandon Williams was forced from Thursday's game against the Broncos with a head injury.
Blocking on a punt, Williams knocked helmets with Deiontrez Mount and appeared to immediately go unconscious. Mount realized something was amiss, and eased off before finishing the hit. It's scary because Williams was already forced to give up football once because of a pre-existing spinal condition. He has been sent to the hospital.
Dec 14 - 9:13 PM
Colts signed TE Brandon Williams, formerly of the Seahawks.
Going on 30, the 2012 UDFA appeared in all 16 games as the No. 3 tight end for the Seahawks last season. In Indy, he'll be a body behind Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope. Williams has six career catches.
Mar 20 - 3:24 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Free agent TE Brandon Williams will visit the Colts.
Williams logged 149 snaps as the Seahawks' third-string tight end last season. The Colts are looking for depth behind Jack Doyle after trading Dwayne Allen to the Patriots. The 29-year-old has caught just six passes over four NFL seasons.
Mar 19 - 1:00 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Seahawks signed TE Brandon Williams.
Williams is a shorts and t-shirts All Pro, but has made little on-field impact between injuries. He doesn't have youth on his side, as he turns 29 in October. Williams is probably just a body for the Seahawks' 90-man roster.
Thu, Apr 28, 2016 02:06:00 PM
Source:
Angelo Wright on Twitter
Colts TE Williams stretchered after scary hit
Dec 14 - 9:13 PM
Colts sign TE Brandon Williams
Mar 20 - 3:24 PM
Brandon Williams to visit Indianapolis
Mar 19 - 1:00 PM
Seahawks sign TE Brandon Williams
Thu, Apr 28, 2016 02:06:00 PM
More Brandon Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Z. Ertz
PHI
(9397)
2
A. Rodgers
GB
(9006)
3
A. Kamara
NO
(8617)
4
C. Hogan
NE
(7523)
5
J. Mixon
CIN
(7489)
6
A. Cooper
OAK
(7092)
7
R. Woods
LAR
(6973)
8
A. Peterson
ARZ
(6956)
9
D. Lewis
NE
(6573)
10
T. Taylor
BUF
(6516)
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
IND
13
13
121
9.3
9.3
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
CAR
9
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CAR
14
4
44
3.1
11.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
36
0
0
0
2015
MIA
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
16
2
36
2.3
18.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
ARZ
1
20
20.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
CLE
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@SEA
1
32
32.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
SF
3
17
5.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
JAC
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@HOU
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@JAC
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@BUF
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 14
DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 23
@BAL
Game scheduled for 12/23 4:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
HOU
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jacoby Brissett
2
Scott Tolzien
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Marlon Mack
3
Matt Jones
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Marlon Mack
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Marlon Mack
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Kamar Aiken
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
Sidelined
Colts declared WR Donte Moncrief, C Ryan Kelly, CB Rashaan Melvin, CB Nate Hairston, TE Darrell Daniels, OT Tyreek Burwell and RB Matt Jones inactive for Week 15 against the Broncos.
Moncrief also missed Week 14. He has just 26 catches in what's been a lost season. The 2014 third-rounder is headed to free agency in the offseason.
Dec 14
2
Chester Rogers
WR3
1
Kamar Aiken
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Brandon Williams
Sidelined
Colts TE Brandon Williams was forced from Thursday's game against the Broncos with a head injury.
Blocking on a punt, Williams knocked helmets with Deiontrez Mount and appeared to immediately go unconscious. Mount realized something was amiss, and eased off before finishing the hit. It's scary because Williams was already forced to give up football once because of a pre-existing spinal condition. He has been sent to the hospital.
Dec 14
3
Ross Travis
4
Jason Vander Laan
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Denzelle Good
3
Tyreek Burwell
LG
1
Jeremy Vujnovich
C
1
Ryan Kelly
Sidelined
Colts C Ryan Kelly (concussion) is out for Week 15 against the Broncos.
It will be his third straight absence. Donte Moncrief (ankle) and Rashaan Melvin (hand) were also ruled out for Thursday night.
Dec 13
2
Mike Person
RG
1
Le'Raven Clark
RT
1
Joe Haeg
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
