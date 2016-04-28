Brandon Williams | Tight End | #85 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (30) / 10/13/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 260 College: Oregon Contract: view contract details [x] 3/21/2017: Signed a one-year, $855,000 contract. The deal includes an $80,000 signing bonus. 2017: $775,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Colts TE Brandon Williams was forced from Thursday's game against the Broncos with a head injury. Blocking on a punt, Williams knocked helmets with Deiontrez Mount and appeared to immediately go unconscious. Mount realized something was amiss, and eased off before finishing the hit. It's scary because Williams was already forced to give up football once because of a pre-existing spinal condition. He has been sent to the hospital.

Colts signed TE Brandon Williams, formerly of the Seahawks. Going on 30, the 2012 UDFA appeared in all 16 games as the No. 3 tight end for the Seahawks last season. In Indy, he'll be a body behind Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope. Williams has six career catches. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

Free agent TE Brandon Williams will visit the Colts. Williams logged 149 snaps as the Seahawks' third-string tight end last season. The Colts are looking for depth behind Jack Doyle after trading Dwayne Allen to the Patriots. The 29-year-old has caught just six passes over four NFL seasons. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter