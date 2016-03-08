Abry Jones | Defensive Lineman | #95 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (25) / 9/8/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 318 College: Georgia Contract: view contract details [x] 2/15/2017: Signed a four-year, $16 million contract. The deal contains $6.5 million guaranteed. Share: Tweet

Jaguars re-signed DT Abry Jones to a four-year, $16 million contract. Multiple media sources reported the deal being hammered out on Tuesday, but it's now final. Jones is a 25-year-old former UDFA out of Georgia who is clearly on the rise in Jacksonville. He became a permanent fixture in the defensive line rotation at the end of September last season and was a key member of an underrated run defense. Despite playing just 463 snaps, which is 300-500 fewer than most starting defensive tackles, Jones was PFF's No. 10 interior lineman against the run out of 73 qualifiers. Jones' emergence will likely make DT Roy Miller expendable. Source: Mike Kaye on Twitter

The Florida Times Union reports the Jaguars are closing in on an extension with free agent DT Abry Jones. The situational lineman took a big step forward as a run stuffer in 2016. The former UDFA was playing under a second-round tender as a restricted free agent. Jones turned 25 in September. Source: Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter

Jaguars re-signed restricted free agent DT Abry Jones to a one-year, $2.553 million contract. He received a second-round RFA tender. Jones, 24, stands 6-foot-3, 313 and was somewhat effective in a rotational role last season, drawing passable PFF grades for his run defense and pass rush. The Jags likely view him as an ascending player. Jones won't turn 25 years old until this September.