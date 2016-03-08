Player Page

Abry Jones | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/8/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 318
College: Georgia
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars re-signed DT Abry Jones to a four-year, $16 million contract.
Multiple media sources reported the deal being hammered out on Tuesday, but it's now final. Jones is a 25-year-old former UDFA out of Georgia who is clearly on the rise in Jacksonville. He became a permanent fixture in the defensive line rotation at the end of September last season and was a key member of an underrated run defense. Despite playing just 463 snaps, which is 300-500 fewer than most starting defensive tackles, Jones was PFF's No. 10 interior lineman against the run out of 73 qualifiers. Jones' emergence will likely make DT Roy Miller expendable. Feb 15 - 11:32 AM
Source: Mike Kaye on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC15266320.00.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013JAC88190.50.0000000000000
2014JAC162316393.0134.3000001100000
2015JAC1589172.0147.0000101200000
2016JAC15266320.00.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAC0110.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25BAL0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2IND1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@CHI2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23OAK3030.00.0000000000000
8Oct 27@TEN2130.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@KC2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13HOU2020.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DET4150.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4DEN2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11MIN1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@HOU2130.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24TEN2130.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@IND3030.00.0000000000000
 

 