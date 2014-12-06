Welcome,
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Justin Forsett
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Mekale McKay
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Zac Brooks
(RB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Brandon McManus | Place Kicker | #8
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/25/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 201
College:
Temple
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Restricted Free Agent (Second-Round Tender)
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos tendered restricted free agent K Brandon McManus at the second-round level.
The second-round tender is worth $2.746 million. It's an aggressive move for a kicker, but the Broncos didn't want to let McManus get away after he converted at least 85 percent of his field goals each of the past two years. Kickers are at more of a premium with the longer extra point. McManus also has a big leg, draining 8-of-13 kicks from 50-plus yards the past two seasons.
Mar 7 - 3:12 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Broncos signed K Brandon McManus off their practice squad.
McManus was waived by the Broncos on Nov. 25 after missing 4-of-13 field goal attempts, but is being brought back to handle kickoffs. Connor Barth will continue to handle field goal duties. PR/WR Isaiah Burse was waived in a corresponding move.
Sat, Dec 6, 2014 01:38:00 PM
Broncos waived K Brandon McManus.
The Super Bowl-contending Broncos simply couldn't stick with McManus any longer, as he'd missed four of his first 13 field-goal attempts, including one in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. Only 23, McManus should spend at least a few more years hanging around the fringes of the league.
Tue, Nov 25, 2014 03:55:00 PM
Source:
Denver Post
The Broncos are considering a change at kicker.
Free agent Jay Feely will visit Denver on Tuesday. Brandon McManus missed another field goal in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, prompting disgust and disbelief on the Broncos' sideline. The second-year undrafted free agent is just 9-of-13 on the year. The Broncos foolishly let Matt Prater walk at the conclusion of his four-game suspension, leaving themselves with a kicking situation unbecoming of a title contender.
Mon, Nov 24, 2014 03:06:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Broncos place 2nd-round tender on K McManus
Mar 7 - 3:12 PM
Broncos promote K Brandon McManus
Sat, Dec 6, 2014 01:38:00 PM
Broncos waive inaccurate K Brandon McManus
Tue, Nov 25, 2014 03:55:00 PM
Report: Broncos could be changing kickers
Mon, Nov 24, 2014 03:06:00 PM
More Brandon McManus Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3219)
2
M. Glennon
FA
(2872)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2866)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2641)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2501)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2153)
7
J. Charles
FA
(2010)
8
B. Marshall
FA
(1981)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1847)
10
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1770)
Current Season Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2016
DEN
16
9 - 9
10 - 10
7 - 9
3 - 6
29
34
85.3
32
33
97.0
50
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2014
DEN
15
5 - 5
2 - 3
2 - 3
0 - 2
9
13
69.2
41
41
100.0
64
2015
DEN
16
12 - 12
8 - 8
5 - 8
5 - 7
30
35
85.7
35
36
97.2
56
2016
DEN
16
9 - 9
10 - 10
7 - 9
3 - 6
29
34
85.3
32
33
97.0
50
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 8
CAR
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
3
3
100.0
3
2
Sep 18
IND
1 - 1
2 - 2
1 - 1
0 - 1
4
5
80.0
2
2
100.0
6
3
Sep 25
@CIN
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
2
3
66.7
4
4
Oct 2
@TB
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
3
3
100.0
4
5
Oct 9
ATL
0 - 0
1 - 1
2 - 2
0 - 0
3
3
100.0
1
1
100.0
2
6
Oct 13
@LAC
1 - 1
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 1
2
3
66.7
1
1
100.0
1
7
Oct 24
HOU
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
3
3
100.0
3
8
Oct 30
LAC
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
3
3
100.0
4
9
Nov 6
@OAK
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 1
2
2
100.0
2
2
100.0
2
10
Nov 13
@NO
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 1
1 - 1
3
4
75.0
2
2
100.0
4
12
Nov 27
KC
0 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 1
2
3
66.7
3
3
100.0
5
13
Dec 4
@JAC
0 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
2
2
100.0
3
14
Dec 11
@TEN
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
1
1
100.0
1
15
Dec 18
NE
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
0
0
.0
1
16
Dec 25
@KC
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
1
1
100.0
1
1
100.0
2
17
Jan 1
OAK
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 0
1
2
50.0
3
3
100.0
5
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
Sidelined
Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports the 49ers would have interest in trading for Trevor Siemian if the Broncos land Tony Romo.
There was a similar report regarding Texans QB Tom Savage, suggesting Romo will set off a domino effect wherever he lands. Siemian was a respectable starter during his first year on the job in 2016, and he played much of the season with a shoulder injury which ultimately required surgery. He would be a quality addition for a team which should be taking as many swings as possible at quarterback.
Mar 7
2
Paxton Lynch
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
Sidelined
104.3 The Fan in Denver's Cecil Lammey reports C.J. Anderson is expected to be cleared from his meniscus tear in two weeks.
Anderson originally expected to be cleared by the end of February, but he isn't known to have encountered any setbacks, and there was nothing to gain by rushing back so early in the offseason. Still only 26, Anderson will be learning a new offense under OC Mike McCoy, who is expected to install more power-blocking concepts. Anderson remains the favorite to start over Devontae Booker.
Feb 27
2
Devontae Booker
3
Kapri Bibbs
4
Bernard Pierce
5
Zac Brooks
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Mekale McKay
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Kalif Raymond
4
Hunter Sharp
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Steven Scheu
LT
1
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Sam Brenner
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos C Matt Paradis underwent the second of two scheduled offseason hip surgeries on Tuesday.
This procedure was on his left hip after he had his right hip repaired in early January. Paradis hopes to be ready for the start of the season, but he will almost certainly begin training camp on the PUP list. The Broncos likely will have to replace both tackles and may be looking for upgrades at guard as well, so getting Paradis healthy is of the utmost importance.
Feb 16
2
James Ferentz
3
Dillon Day
RG
1
Michael Schofield
2
Billy Turner
3
Connor McGovern
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Justin Murray
K
1
Brandon McManus
