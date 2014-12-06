Player Page

Brandon McManus | Place Kicker | #8

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 201
College: Temple
Contract: view contract details
Broncos tendered restricted free agent K Brandon McManus at the second-round level.
The second-round tender is worth $2.746 million. It's an aggressive move for a kicker, but the Broncos didn't want to let McManus get away after he converted at least 85 percent of his field goals each of the past two years. Kickers are at more of a premium with the longer extra point. McManus also has a big leg, draining 8-of-13 kicks from 50-plus yards the past two seasons. Mar 7 - 3:12 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2016DEN169 - 910 - 107 - 93 - 6293485.3323397.050
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2014DEN155 - 52 - 32 - 30 - 291369.24141100.064
2015DEN1612 - 128 - 85 - 85 - 7303585.7353697.256
2016DEN169 - 910 - 107 - 93 - 6293485.3323397.050
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 8CAR0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.033100.03
2Sep 18IND1 - 12 - 21 - 10 - 14580.022100.06
3Sep 25@CIN1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.02366.74
4Oct 2@TB1 - 11 - 10 - 00 - 022100.033100.04
5Oct 9ATL0 - 01 - 12 - 20 - 033100.011100.02
6Oct 13@LAC1 - 10 - 01 - 10 - 12366.711100.01
7Oct 24HOU1 - 11 - 10 - 00 - 022100.033100.03
8Oct 30LAC2 - 20 - 00 - 00 - 022100.033100.04
9Nov 6@OAK0 - 00 - 01 - 11 - 122100.022100.02
10Nov 13@NO1 - 11 - 10 - 11 - 13475.022100.04
12Nov 27KC0 - 01 - 11 - 10 - 12366.733100.05
13Dec 4@JAC0 - 01 - 11 - 10 - 022100.022100.03
14Dec 11@TEN0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.011100.01
15Dec 18NE0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.000.01
16Dec 25@KC0 - 00 - 00 - 01 - 111100.011100.02
17Jan 1OAK1 - 10 - 00 - 10 - 01250.033100.05

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Kapri Bibbs
4Bernard Pierce
5Zac Brooks
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Mekale McKay
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Kalif Raymond
4Hunter Sharp
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Steven Scheu
LT1Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Sam Brenner
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Dillon Day
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
3Connor McGovern
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 