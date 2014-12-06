Brandon McManus | Place Kicker | #8

Sidelined

Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports the 49ers would have interest in trading for Trevor Siemian if the Broncos land Tony Romo.

There was a similar report regarding Texans QB Tom Savage, suggesting Romo will set off a domino effect wherever he lands. Siemian was a respectable starter during his first year on the job in 2016, and he played much of the season with a shoulder injury which ultimately required surgery. He would be a quality addition for a team which should be taking as many swings as possible at quarterback.