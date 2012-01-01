Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Benny Cunningham | Running Back | #30
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 217
College:
Middle Tennessee State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/21/2017: Signed a one-year, $855,000 contract. The deal includes an $80,000 signing bonus. 2017: $775,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears RB Benny Cunnigham was carted off the field with an ankle injury in Week 1.
He went down early in the second quarter after receiving zero touches in the early going. Cunningham's loss would mean more playing time for Tarik Cohen.
Sep 10 - 1:52 PM
Bears signed RB Benny Cunningham, formerly of the Rams, to a one-year contract.
It's a solid, under-the-radar signing for the Bears. Cunningham is a dependable pass-catching and pass-protecting runner out of the backfield who didn't get many opportunities behind Todd Gurley in L.A. Cunningham can also return kickoffs; he has a 27.1 average on 95 career returns. His addition could spell trouble for Jeremy Langford and/or Ka'Deem Carey behind Jordan Howard.
Mar 21 - 9:04 PM
Free agent RB Benny Cunningham will visit the Bears on Tuesday.
Cunningham met with the Jets earlier this month, but he did not land a deal. The Bears appear set in the backfield with Jordan Howard, Jeremy Langford, and Ka'Deem Carey, but Cunningham can contribute as a kick returner.
Mar 21 - 10:12 AM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Free agent RB Benny Cunningham will visit the Jets.
The Jets want backfield depth after releasing Khiry Robinson. Cunningham didn't see a ton of work in Los Angeles behind Todd Gurley, but he's shown that he can be a factor when called upon, particularly in the passing game. In New York, he'd be the No. 3 back behind Matt Forte and Bilal Powell.
Mar 9 - 5:14 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Bears' Cunningham carted off w/ ankle injury
Sep 10 - 1:52 PM
Bears ink RB Benny Cunningham to 1-year deal
Mar 21 - 9:04 PM
Benny Cunningham visiting the Bears Tuesday
Mar 21 - 10:12 AM
Benny Cunningham visiting Jets
Mar 9 - 5:14 PM
More Benny Cunningham Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
LAR
14
47
261
18.6
5.6
1
1
6
59
4.2
9.8
0
0
1
299
0
0
0
2014
LAR
16
66
246
15.4
3.7
0
3
45
352
22.0
7.8
0
1
2
963
0
0
0
2015
LAR
16
37
140
8.8
3.8
0
0
26
250
15.6
9.6
0
0
0
714
0
0
0
2016
LAR
11
21
101
9.2
4.8
0
0
16
91
8.3
5.7
0
0
0
599
0
0
0
Benny Cunningham's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Benny Cunningham's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Benny Cunningham's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Benny Cunningham's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
ATL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
23
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@TB
Game scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3
Sep 24
PIT
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Sep 28
@GB
Game scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5
Oct 9
MIN
Game scheduled for 10/9 8:30 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@BAL
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
CAR
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@NO
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
GB
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
DET
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@PHI
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
SF
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@CIN
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 16
@DET
Game scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
CLE
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@MIN
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Benny Cunningham
Sidelined
Bears RB Benny Cunnigham was carted off the field with an ankle injury in Week 1.
He went down early in the second quarter after receiving zero touches in the early going. Cunningham's loss would mean more playing time for Tarik Cohen.
Sep 10
3
Tarik Cohen
4
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Benny Cunningham
3RB
1
Benny Cunningham
2
Tarik Cohen
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Kevin White
2
Markus Wheaton
Questionable
Markus Wheaton (finger) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 1 game against the Falcons.
Wheaton returned to practice this week after suffering a broken finger early on in training camp. He's on the mend but it's looking like he won't be game-ready for at least another week. Kevin White and Kendall Wright will operate as the Bears' lead receivers in Sunday's opener.
Sep 10
WR2
1
Deonte Thompson
2
Kendall Wright
3
Tre McBride
WR3
1
Kendall Wright
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Zach Miller
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
LG
1
Kyle Long
Questionable
Bears LG Kyle Long (ankle) is inactive for Week 1 against the Falcons.
As expected. Long recently admitted his health is "not where I want to be" after dealing with an ankle injury for the last several weeks. Wheaton's inactivity means the Bears' three-receiver set will involve Kevin White, Kendall Wright, and Deonte Thompson. The rest of the Bears' Week 1 inactives are CB Prince Amukamara, DT John Jenkins, WR Tre McBride, RB Taquan Mizzell, and QB Mark Sanchez.
Sep 10
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Tom Compton
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
K
1
Connor Barth
