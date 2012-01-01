Player Page

Benny Cunningham | Running Back | #30

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 217
College: Middle Tennessee State
Contract: view contract details
Bears RB Benny Cunnigham was carted off the field with an ankle injury in Week 1.
He went down early in the second quarter after receiving zero touches in the early going. Cunningham's loss would mean more playing time for Tarik Cohen. Sep 10 - 1:52 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAR144726118.65.6116594.29.8001299000
2014LAR166624615.43.7034535222.07.8012963000
2015LAR16371408.83.8002625015.69.6000714000
2016LAR11211019.24.80016918.35.7000599000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ATL00.0000.00023000
2Sep 17@TBGame scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3Sep 24PITGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Sep 28@GBGame scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5Oct 9MINGame scheduled for 10/9 8:30 PM ET
6Oct 15@BALGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22CARGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@NOGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12GBGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19DETGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@PHIGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3SFGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@CINGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16@DETGame scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16Dec 24CLEGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@MINGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Jordan Howard
2Benny Cunningham
3Tarik Cohen
4Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Benny Cunningham
3RB1Benny Cunningham
2Tarik Cohen
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Kevin White
2Markus Wheaton
WR21Deonte Thompson
2Kendall Wright
3Tre McBride
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Dion Sims
2Zach Miller
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Kyle Long
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 