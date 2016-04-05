Player Page

Bradley McDougald | Defensive Back | #30

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 209
College: Kansas
Contract: view contract details
The Browns hosted free agent SS Bradley McDougald.
With Derrick Kindred and Ed Reynolds currently sitting atop the depth chart, the Browns need help at safety. They missed on Tony Jefferson in wave one of free agency. McDougald is a 26-year-old box safety with man-coverage experience against tight ends. He's been a starter in Tampa Bay the past two-plus years. Mar 20 - 5:21 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB 167813910.00.023201001000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013TB 40000.00.0000000000000
2014TB 154010500.00.0100000700000
2015TB 166620860.00.0210000400000
2016TB 167813910.00.023201001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL5050.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18@ARZ4040.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25LAR1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2DEN8080.00.0000000000000
5Oct 10@CAR6280.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23@SF5270.00.0100000100000
8Oct 30OAK8080.00.0000000100000
9Nov 3ATL5270.00.0000000200000
10Nov 13CHI3030.00.0000100000000
11Nov 20@KC6060.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27SEA5050.00.01320000200000
13Dec 4@LAC5160.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11NO4150.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18@DAL5380.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NO2130.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CAR6170.00.0000000000000

