Patrick Omameh | Guard | #70

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 322
College: Michigan
Contract: view contract details
Giants waived OL Patrick Omameh.
This move means the Giants take on a $3.5 million dead money cap hit in 2019. The team could've saved $3 million by waiting until the offseason to waive Omameh, but the writing was on the wall once RG Jamon Brown got up to speed. Omameh signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Giants back in March and began the year as the team's starting right guard. He was promptly benched at the end of October for poor play in favor of backup interior lineman Spencer Pulley. Omameh didn't perform like the upgrade he was all cracked up to be in training camp, either. Nov 10 - 12:05 PM
Source: Art Stapleton on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2018NYG71010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014TB 163030.00.0000000000000
2015CHI143030.00.0000000000000
2016JAC101010.00.0000000000000
2017JAC131010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

