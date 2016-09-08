Josh Kline | Guard | #64 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (28) / 12/29/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 300 College: Kent State Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Titans re-signed RG Josh Kline to a four-year, $26 million contract. This deal was reportedly close to done on Tuesday. Claimed off waivers from the Patriots in 2016, Kline started 32 of a possible 34 games, including the playoffs, the past two seasons. He's had bouts of uneven play, but the 28-year-old is expected to be a great fit in new OC Matt LaFleur's zone scheme. Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter

The Titans are closing in on a multi-year deal to retain free agent RG Josh Kline. Kline is expected to command in the range of $7-8 million annually. Far from a dominant force in Tennessee's old power-blocking scheme, Kline is expected to be a better fit for the Titans' new zone-blocking system. Source: ESPN.com

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports the Titans and free agent OG Josh Kline "aren't close to a deal." The Titans have issues at guard with both Kline and Quinton Spain headed to free agency. Kline would seem to be the bigger priority, but it does not sound like they will be able to lock him up before free agency opens next week. Wolfe thinks Kline is looking for around $7.5 million per year on his next deal. Source: ESPN