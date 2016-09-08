Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Jonnu Smith
(TE)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
Khalfani Muhammad
(RB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Zach Pascal
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
Tim Semisch
(TE)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Tyler Ferguson
(QB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Josh Kline | Guard | #64
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/29/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 300
College:
Kent State
Contract:
view contract details
2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Titans re-signed RG Josh Kline to a four-year, $26 million contract.
This deal was reportedly close to done on Tuesday. Claimed off waivers from the Patriots in 2016, Kline started 32 of a possible 34 games, including the playoffs, the past two seasons. He's had bouts of uneven play, but the 28-year-old is expected to be a great fit in new OC Matt LaFleur's zone scheme.
Mar 14 - 9:39 AM
Source:
Cameron Wolfe on Twitter
The Titans are closing in on a multi-year deal to retain free agent RG Josh Kline.
Kline is expected to command in the range of $7-8 million annually. Far from a dominant force in Tennessee's old power-blocking scheme, Kline is expected to be a better fit for the Titans' new zone-blocking system.
Mar 13 - 11:15 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports the Titans and free agent OG Josh Kline "aren't close to a deal."
The Titans have issues at guard with both Kline and Quinton Spain headed to free agency. Kline would seem to be the bigger priority, but it does not sound like they will be able to lock him up before free agency opens next week. Wolfe thinks Kline is looking for around $7.5 million per year on his next deal.
Mar 8 - 9:42 AM
Source:
ESPN
Titans claimed OL Josh Kline off waivers from the Patriots.
CB Cody Riggs was waived in a corresponding roster move. It ends a strange week for Kline, who was traded to the Eagles then simply returned to the Patriots. The Pats went on to waive Kline even though he started 13 games last season. Titans GM Jon Robinson knows Kline from his time in New England. He'll slide in as a reserve along the interior in Tennessee.
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 04:50:00 PM
Titans keep RG Josh Kline for 4 years, $26M
Mar 14 - 9:39 AM
Titans near deal with Josh Kline
Mar 13 - 11:15 PM
Titans, Josh Kline not close to an extension
Mar 8 - 9:42 AM
Titans claim Josh Kline off waivers
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 04:50:00 PM
More Josh Kline Player News
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TEN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
NE
7
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TEN
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
TEN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Alex Tanney
3
Tyler Ferguson
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
4
Khalfani Muhammad
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
Dion Lewis
3RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Derrick Henry
WR1
1
Corey Davis
2
Tajae Sharpe
3
Zach Pascal
WR2
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Taywan Taylor
3
Darius Jennings
WR3
1
Taywan Taylor
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Jonnu Smith
3
Phillip Supernaw
4
Luke Stocker
5
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Tyler Marz
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Cody Wichmann
C
1
Ben Jones
RG
1
Corey Levin
RT
1
Jack Conklin
Sidelined
Titans RT Jack Conklin (knee) will open training camp on the PUP list.
Conklin is less than a month removed from ACL surgery. The Titans are hoping he can return for the start of the season, but he's a strong candidate for reserve/PUP, costing him at least the first six weeks. Tennessee should add veteran depth behind Conklin this offseason.
Feb 17
2
Dennis Kelly
