Josh Kline | Guard | #64

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 300
College: Kent State
Contract: view contract details
Titans re-signed RG Josh Kline to a four-year, $26 million contract.
This deal was reportedly close to done on Tuesday. Claimed off waivers from the Patriots in 2016, Kline started 32 of a possible 34 games, including the playoffs, the past two seasons. He's had bouts of uneven play, but the 28-year-old is expected to be a great fit in new OC Matt LaFleur's zone scheme. Mar 14 - 9:39 AM
Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013NE 70000.00.0000000000000
2014NE 120000.00.0000000000000
2015NE 141010.00.0000000000000
2016TEN141010.00.0000000000000
2017TEN160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Alex Tanney
3Tyler Ferguson
RB1Dion Lewis
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1Derrick Henry
2Dion Lewis
3RB1Dion Lewis
2Derrick Henry
WR11Corey Davis
2Tajae Sharpe
3Zach Pascal
WR21Rishard Matthews
2Taywan Taylor
3Darius Jennings
WR31Taywan Taylor
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jonnu Smith
3Phillip Supernaw
4Luke Stocker
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Tyler Marz
LG1Quinton Spain
2Cody Wichmann
C1Ben Jones
RG1Corey Levin
RT1Jack Conklin
2Dennis Kelly
 

 