Adam Thielen | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
College: Minnesota State-Mankato
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Adam Thielen caught 12-of-15 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Packers.
Dec 24 - 4:15 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN145675854.113.523111.811.00010080
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014MIN1681378.617.10100.0.000033000
2015MIN16121449.012.0004895.622.30000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN45413.5000.0000000
2Sep 18GB44110.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@CAR3299.7000.0000000
4Oct 3NYG22110.5000.0000000
5Oct 9HOU712718.1100.0000000
7Oct 23@PHI25226.0000.0000000
8Oct 31@CHI34013.3000.0000040
9Nov 6DET46817.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@WAS3217.0111111.0000000
11Nov 20ARZ56513.0100.0000000
12Nov 24@DET8536.6000.0000000
13Dec 1DAL78612.3000.00100-50
14Dec 11@JAC410125.3000.0000090
15Dec 18IND00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@GB1220216.82144.00019000
17Jan 1CHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Shaun Hill
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Asiata
3Bishop Sankey
4Adrian Peterson
GLB1Matt Asiata
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Adrian Peterson
FB1Zach Line
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Jarius Wright
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
WR31Cordarrelle Patterson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2Rhett Ellison
3David Morgan
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Zac Kerin
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Willie Beavers
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
K1Kai Forbath
 

 