Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Adam Thielen | Wide Receiver | #19
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/22/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
College:
Minnesota State-Mankato
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $600,000, 2017: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Adam Thielen caught 12-of-15 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Packers.
Dec 24 - 4:15 PM
Adam Thielen said he feels "fine" after suffering a neck injury against the Colts in Week 15.
He's practicing Tuesday fully expects to play Saturday against Green Bay. Before his injury-shortened game in Week 15, Thielen had averaged a respectable 76.3 yards over his previous four outings. He'll be on the WR3/4 radar in a good matchup against the Packers.
Dec 20 - 12:52 PM
Source:
Chris Tomasson on Twitter
Adam Thielen is done for the day in Week 15 with a neck injury.
Thielen suffered the injury early in the third quarter and will not return after being taken into concussion protocol. Charles Johnson has taken over alongside Stefon Diggs and Cordarrelle Patterson in three-receiver sets. Before exiting, Thielen was held catch-less with just one target.
Dec 18 - 3:16 PM
Adam Thielen exited Sunday's Week 15 game with an apparent head/neck injury.
Thielen took a helmet directly to the head at the end of a contested pass by Colts CB Darius Butler. Thielen originally appeared fine, but later went to the locker room. The Vikings announced Thielen will go through concussion protocol.
Dec 18 - 2:47 PM
Adam Thielen erupts for 12/202/2 in Green Bay
Dec 24 - 4:15 PM
Adam Thielen expects to play in Week 16
Dec 20 - 12:52 PM
Vikings rule out WR Thielen with neck injury
Dec 18 - 3:16 PM
Adam Thielen suffers head/neck injury
Dec 18 - 2:47 PM
More Adam Thielen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(8547)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(7359)
3
M. Gordon
SD
(7245)
4
A. Green
CIN
(6812)
5
L. Miller
HOU
(6363)
6
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(5553)
7
A. Peterson
MIN
(5353)
8
T. Montgomery
GB
(5274)
9
L. Green
PIT
(5248)
10
M. Forte
NYJ
(4865)
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIN
14
56
758
54.1
13.5
2
3
1
11
.8
11.0
0
0
1
0
0
8
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
MIN
16
8
137
8.6
17.1
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
33
0
0
0
2015
MIN
16
12
144
9.0
12.0
0
0
4
89
5.6
22.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@TEN
4
54
13.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
GB
4
41
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CAR
3
29
9.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
NYG
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
HOU
7
127
18.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PHI
2
52
26.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
@CHI
3
40
13.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
4
0
9
Nov 6
DET
4
68
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@WAS
3
21
7.0
1
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
ARZ
5
65
13.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DET
8
53
6.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
DAL
7
86
12.3
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
-5
0
14
Dec 11
@JAC
4
101
25.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
9
0
15
Dec 18
IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@GB
12
202
16.8
2
1
4
4.0
0
0
19
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CHI
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
Questionable
Sam Bradford completed 32-of-42 passes for 291 yards and an interception in the Vikings' Week 15 loss to the Colts.
Bradford nearly threw a pick to a defensive lineman in the third quarter, but he was lucky it got negated by an unnecessary roughness penalty after the play. It's been one step forward, two steps back for Bradford almost all season. He'll be merely a two-quarterback-league consideration in Week 16 at Lambeau.
Dec 18
2
Shaun Hill
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Matt Asiata
3
Bishop Sankey
4
Adrian Peterson
Sidelined
Adrian Peterson (knee, groin) told ESPN's Josina Anderson he "potentially could play" Week 17 against the Bears.
Peterson said he is being held out this week because of an adductor (groin) strain. It is good he did not suffer a setback with his knee, but it still seems likely Peterson is done for the season. Even if he does suit up next week, he will not be a good fantasy play either in DFS or in leagues with a Week 17 finale. Peterson might have already played his final game with the Vikings.
Dec 24
GLB
1
Matt Asiata
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Adrian Peterson
FB
1
Zach Line
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
Questionable
Stefon Diggs (hip) is active for Week 16 against the Packers.
It is not a surprise after Diggs was upgraded to a full practice on Friday. That said, Diggs has not played well when injured this season and has not been very involved in the offense the last several weeks. He is nothing more than a WR3 even in a good matchup. Minnesota declared Adrian Peterson (knee, groin), Laquon Treadwell (ankle), FB Zach Line (concussion), RG Brandon Fusco (concussion), QB Taylor Heinicke, OG Willie Beavers, and DE Stephen Weatherly inactive for Week 16.
Dec 24
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Jarius Wright
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Charles Johnson
3
Laquon Treadwell
WR3
1
Cordarrelle Patterson
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
Rhett Ellison
3
David Morgan
Sidelined
Vikings signed No. 188 overall pick TE David Morgan to a four-year contract.
Morgan gets a $135,456 signing bonus at his draft slot. He showed well in agility drills in pre-draft workouts, but ran extremely slow at 5.02 in the forty. Morgan's ticket to the roster will be special teams and blocking skill.
May 4
LT
1
T.J. Clemmings
2
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Zac Kerin
C
1
Joe Berger
Questionable
Vikings C Joe Berger (concussion) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
Berger was hoping to suit up last week against Jacksonville but couldn't pass his final concussion test. He should have a better chance of playing this week against the Colts. Nick Easton has been spelling him at center.
Dec 14
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
Sidelined
Vikings RG Brandon Fusco suffered a concussion Week 14 against the Jaguars.
Fusco went down in the fourth quarter. It is his second concussion of the season and yet another offensive line injury for the comically banged-up Vikings. Zac Kerin replaced Fusco following the injury.
Dec 12
2
Willie Beavers
RT
1
Jeremiah Sirles
K
1
Kai Forbath
Headlines
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 16's top plays, including a returning Julio Jones.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
»
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
»
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
»
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
»
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
»
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 23
»
Week 16 NFL Chat
Dec 23
