Adam Thielen | Wide Receiver | #19 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (26) / 8/22/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200 College: Minnesota State-Mankato Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $600,000, 2017: Restricted Free Agent

Adam Thielen caught 12-of-15 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Packers.

Adam Thielen said he feels "fine" after suffering a neck injury against the Colts in Week 15. He's practicing Tuesday fully expects to play Saturday against Green Bay. Before his injury-shortened game in Week 15, Thielen had averaged a respectable 76.3 yards over his previous four outings. He'll be on the WR3/4 radar in a good matchup against the Packers. Source: Chris Tomasson on Twitter

Adam Thielen is done for the day in Week 15 with a neck injury. Thielen suffered the injury early in the third quarter and will not return after being taken into concussion protocol. Charles Johnson has taken over alongside Stefon Diggs and Cordarrelle Patterson in three-receiver sets. Before exiting, Thielen was held catch-less with just one target.