Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jack Doyle | Tight End | #84

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/5/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 267
College: Western Kentucky
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Colts GM Ryan Grigson said he "definitely" wants to re-sign impending free agent TE Jack Doyle.
This, of course, assumes Grigson will still be the general manager, but it looks like he is safe at this point. Doyle had a breakout 2016, hauling in 59 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns. All three numbers eclipsed his career totals entering the year. Doyle is not the type of dynamic receiving threat which commands big dollars on the open market, but he should be looking for more than the three-year, $13-million deal Brent Celek landed last January. Jan 21 - 10:01 AM
Source: Indianapolis Star
More Jack Doyle Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND165958436.59.90500.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013IND145191.43.80000.0.00000000
2014IND16181187.46.60200.0.00000000
2015IND1612724.56.00100.0.000022000
2016IND165958436.59.90500.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET33511.7200.0000000
2Sep 18@DEN4379.3000.0000000
3Sep 25SD66510.8000.0000000
4Oct 2@JAC166.0000.0000000
5Oct 9CHI284.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@HOU45313.3100.0000000
7Oct 23@TEN9788.7100.0000000
8Oct 30KC23618.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@GB56112.2000.0000000
11Nov 20TEN177.0000.0000000
12Nov 24PIT22512.5000.0000000
13Dec 5@NYJ4307.5000.0010000
14Dec 11HOU55511.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@MIN4328.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@OAK5469.2000.0000000
17Jan 1JAC2105.0100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Josh Ferguson
4Jordan Todman
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Jack Doyle
3Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
LG1Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
3Kristjan Sokoli
RG1Denzelle Good
2Joe Haeg
RT1Joe Reitz
2Le'Raven Clark
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 