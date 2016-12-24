Jack Doyle | Tight End | #84 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (26) / 5/5/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 267 College: Western Kentucky Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Colts GM Ryan Grigson said he "definitely" wants to re-sign impending free agent TE Jack Doyle. This, of course, assumes Grigson will still be the general manager, but it looks like he is safe at this point. Doyle had a breakout 2016, hauling in 59 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns. All three numbers eclipsed his career totals entering the year. Doyle is not the type of dynamic receiving threat which commands big dollars on the open market, but he should be looking for more than the three-year, $13-million deal Brent Celek landed last January. Source: Indianapolis Star

Jack Doyle caught 2-of-5 targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Jaguars. That closes the books on an out-of-nowhere breakout campaign for the fifth-year UDFA. Each of Doyle's 59 catches, 584 yards and five touchdowns were new career highs by significant margins. Doyle soundly out-played and produced a much more hyped Dwayne Allen. Looking like one of Andrew Luck's favorite targets, the soon-to-be 27-year-old Doyle has some TE2/3 appeal in Dynasty leagues.

Jack Doyle caught 5-of-7 targets for 46 yards in Week 16 against the Raiders. Doyle saw the most targets behind T.Y. Hilton (9). He didn't have any notable plays despite the Colts trailing the entire game. Even if Donte Moncrief (shoulder) misses time, Doyle will remain a low-end TE2.