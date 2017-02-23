Player Page

Weather | Roster

A.J. Bouye | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
College: UCF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

MMQB's Albert Breer was told impending free agent A.J. Bouye will be the "clear king" of the cornerback class.
The fourth corner on his own team this time last year, injuries gave Bouye the opportunity to show what he can do, and he did not disappoint. Now the 25-year-old is an ascending star heading to the open market with plenty of teams desperate for corner help. It will not be surprising if he betters the five-year, $62.5-million deal Janoris Jenkins landed last March. Feb 23 - 12:01 PM
Source: MMQB
More A.J. Bouye Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU154815631.066.01000001600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013HOU62020.00.0000000000000
2014HOU14527590.00.0312011011000000
2015HOU15151160.00.0290000600000
2016HOU154815631.066.01000001600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI3031.066.0000000100000
2Sep 18KC3140.00.0000000200000
3Sep 22@NE0110.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2TEN1230.00.0000000300000
5Oct 9@MIN2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16IND3140.00.0000000000000
7Oct 24@DEN92110.00.0000000200000
8Oct 30DET5050.00.0000000100000
11Nov 21@OAK1120.00.0100000100000
12Nov 27LAC5270.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4@GB3140.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@IND1230.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18JAC1120.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24CIN9090.00.0000000300000
17Jan 1@TEN2130.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Akeem Hunt
4Tyler Ervin
5Kenny Hilliard
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Akeem Hunt
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
3Jaelen Strong
4Tevin Jones
WR21Will Fuller
2Braxton Miller
3Wendall Williams
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Stephen Anderson
3Rashaun Allen
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
3David Quessenberry
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Tony Bergstrom
C1Greg Mancz
2Nick Martin
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
3Chad Slade
RT1Chris Clark
2Derek Newton
3Laurence Gibson
K1Ka'imi Fairbairn
2Cory Carter
 

 