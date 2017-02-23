A.J. Bouye | Defensive Back | #21

Latest News Recent News

MMQB's Albert Breer was told impending free agent A.J. Bouye will be the "clear king" of the cornerback class. The fourth corner on his own team this time last year, injuries gave Bouye the opportunity to show what he can do, and he did not disappoint. Now the 25-year-old is an ascending star heading to the open market with plenty of teams desperate for corner help. It will not be surprising if he betters the five-year, $62.5-million deal Janoris Jenkins landed last March. Source: MMQB

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are not expected to use the franchise tag. A.J. Bouye is the only candidate for the tag among Houston's free agents, but he would cost over $14 million on the one-year tender, all of which would count against the cap. The Texans do have over $25 million in cap space, but tagging Bouye would leave them zero flexibility in free agency. Bouye is expected to command over $12 million per year and could touch $30 million guaranteed. Source: Houston Chronicle

CBS Sports' Joel Corry expects impending free agent CB A.J. Bouye to command "at least Janoris Jenkins money" on his new contract. Jenkins received $12.5 million annually and $28.8 million guaranteed from the Giants as the league's seventh-highest-paid corner last offseason. He answered with the best year of his career. Bouye is nearly three full years younger than Jenkins and doesn't turn 26 until August. Youth is the biggest thing working in his favor. Bouye is one of the top free agents set to hit the market. Source: ESPN.com