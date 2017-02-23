Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
A.J. Bouye | Defensive Back | #21
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/16/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
College:
UCF
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
MMQB's Albert Breer was told impending free agent A.J. Bouye will be the "clear king" of the cornerback class.
The fourth corner on his own team this time last year, injuries gave Bouye the opportunity to show what he can do, and he did not disappoint. Now the 25-year-old is an ascending star heading to the open market with plenty of teams desperate for corner help. It will not be surprising if he betters the five-year, $62.5-million deal Janoris Jenkins landed last March.
Feb 23 - 12:01 PM
Source:
MMQB
The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are not expected to use the franchise tag.
A.J. Bouye is the only candidate for the tag among Houston's free agents, but he would cost over $14 million on the one-year tender, all of which would count against the cap. The Texans do have over $25 million in cap space, but tagging Bouye would leave them zero flexibility in free agency. Bouye is expected to command over $12 million per year and could touch $30 million guaranteed.
Feb 16 - 10:17 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
CBS Sports' Joel Corry expects impending free agent CB A.J. Bouye to command "at least Janoris Jenkins money" on his new contract.
Jenkins received $12.5 million annually and $28.8 million guaranteed from the Giants as the league's seventh-highest-paid corner last offseason. He answered with the best year of his career. Bouye is nearly three full years younger than Jenkins and doesn't turn 26 until August. Youth is the biggest thing working in his favor. Bouye is one of the top free agents set to hit the market.
Feb 1 - 9:46 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said, "We want [impending free agent CB] A.J. Bouye back."
"Just in talking to people around the league that I really trust, I think he’s viewed as a top corner," O'Brien said. "We really want him back and hopefully we can get something done where he can be back, but it’s tough." It is tough because Bouye is hitting free agency at the perfect time after a career year in his age-25 season. The corner did say he would like to return to Houston, however, and the Texans have a reasonable amount of cap space for 2017, although they also have a lot already invested in CBs Kareem Jackson and Johnathan Joseph. Along with addressing the quarterback situation, figuring out what to do with Bouye should be one of the Texans' top priorities this offseason.
Jan 17 - 11:11 AM
Source:
ESPN
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
Feb 23 - 12:01 PM
Texans not expected to use franchise tag
Feb 16 - 10:17 AM
AJ Bouye to command 'Janoris Jenkins money'?
Feb 1 - 9:46 AM
Bill O'Brien: 'We want A.J. Bouye back'
Jan 17 - 11:11 AM
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
15
48
15
63
1.0
6
6.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
HOU
6
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
14
52
7
59
0.0
0
.0
3
120
1
1
0
1
10
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
15
15
1
16
0.0
0
.0
2
9
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
15
48
15
63
1.0
6
6.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
3
0
3
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
9
2
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAC
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
9
0
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TEN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
Akeem Hunt
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Kenny Hilliard
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Akeem Hunt
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
3
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11
4
Tevin Jones
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Braxton Miller
3
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Stephen Anderson
3
Rashaun Allen
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Kendall Lamm
3
David Quessenberry
Sidelined
Texans waived OL David Quessenberry.
Houston is expected to place him on the Non-Football Injury list once he clears waivers. Quessenberry had hoped to resume his career this year after sitting out the last two seasons battling lymphoma, but it does not look like that will happen. We wish him the best in his recovery.
May 31
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Tony Bergstrom
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Nick Martin
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Josh Walker
3
Chad Slade
RT
1
Chris Clark
Sidelined
Texans RT Chris Clark underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
It is viewed as a clean-up procedure, suggesting it won't hamper Clark too much this offseason. Clark started four games at left tackle and then 12 games at right tackle after Derek Newton went down with double patellar tendon tears. Clark graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 tackle out of 76 qualifiers. Owed a $2.75 million salary, Clark is a candidate for offseason release.
Jan 25
2
Derek Newton
Sidelined
ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) "will probably not play" in 2017.
It is a safe assumption after Newton tore the patellar tendon in both knees last October. Although he is reportedly making "solid progress" in his rehab, it is a gruesome injury which will at the very least alter Newton's career arc. The Texans would be wise to find a replacement, and Barshop believes it "would make sense" for them to "use a high draft pick" on a tackle.
Feb 23
3
Laurence Gibson
K
1
Ka'imi Fairbairn
2
Cory Carter
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
