Khiry Robinson | Running Back | #33

Unfathomably, it's Robinson's third broken leg since November 2015, though this time it's in a "different spot." Playing on a one-year, $1.175 million contract, Robinson tallied eight carries in his lone appearance. Turning 27 on Wednesday, it could take a while for Robinson to find a new home in free agency.

In his Jets' debut, Khiry Robinson recorded 22 yards on eight carries Saturday in the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Patriots.

In a play that serves as a perfect metaphor for the Jets’ season, Robinson lost a fumble on his very first carry. He got a handful of garbage-time totes but was never a factor. With Matt Forte a long shot to play next week, Robinson will likely play a change-of-pace role behind Bilal Powell in the Jets’ regular season finale versus Buffalo. It goes without saying that Robinson isn’t a fantasy option.