Khiry Robinson | Running Back | #33

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/28/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 220
College: West Texas A&M
Contract: view contract details
Jets placed RB Khiry Robinson on injured reserve with a broken leg, ending his season.
Unfathomably, it's Robinson's third broken leg since November 2015, though this time it's in a "different spot." Playing on a one-year, $1.175 million contract, Robinson tallied eight carries in his lone appearance. Turning 27 on Wednesday, it could take a while for Robinson to find a new home in free agency. Dec 27 - 1:18 PM
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ182222.02.80000.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013NO105422422.44.10100.0.00000000
2014NO107636236.24.8038636.37.900228000
2015NO85618022.53.2041711514.46.800033000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
16Dec 24@NE8222.8000.0010000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
LT1Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Craig Watts
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brent Qvale
2Ben Ijalana
K1Nick Folk
 

 