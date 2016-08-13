Matt McGloin | Quarterback | #14 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (27) / 12/2/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 210 College: Penn State Contract: view contract details [x] 4/18/2016: Signed a one-year, $2.553 million contract. 2016: $2.553 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Matt McGloin exited Week 17 against the Broncos with a shoulder injury. McGloin was driven into the ground by a big hit late in the second quarter. He looked upset on the sidelines before leaving for the locker room before halftime. Rookie Connor Cook is in the game at quarterback. McGloin struggled before leaving, completing just 6-of-11 passes for 21 yards and missing Amari Cooper on what should have been a long touchdown. If he plays the rest of the game, Cook will have an opportunity to stake his claim on the starting job entering the postseason.

ESPN's Adam Caplan suggested Matt McGloin has already locked up the Raiders' backup quarterback job. Caplan said fourth-round rookie Connor Cook is a "distant" third. Cook was expected to push McGloin after the Raiders moved up to grab him, but it was always unlikely the rookie would be able to unseat one of the better backups in the league. Playing under a one-year tender, McGloin is set to hit free agency next spring, where he will be a sleeper to garner Chase Danielian offers. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Matt McGloin will compete with fourth-round pick Connor Cook for the backup quarterback job this season. Oakland made the puzzling choice of leapfrogging the Cowboys to select Cook with the 100th overall pick. GM Reggie McKenzie is a disciple of former Packers executive Ron Wolf, who was known for developing quarterbacks and turning them into trade assets. Considering he wasn't even drafed, McGloin has fared reasonably well in his three years with Oakland, completing 58.4 percent of his passes for a 76.2 career passer rating. Cook and McGloin will be destined for clipboard duty this season behind franchise quarterback Derek Carr. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter