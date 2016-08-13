Matt McGloin | Quarterback | #14

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rishard Matthews posts career-high 945 yards
Matt McGloin exits Week 17 w/shoulder injury
Kenny Stills scores his 9th TD of the season
CPOY candidate Murray rushes for 1,287 yards
Edelman rips Fins, finishes with 98 catches
O'Brien coy on playoff starter at quarterback
Rudolph hangs 11-117-1 line in Week 17 finale
Jay Ajayi held to 79 yards, goes for X-rays
David Johnson carted off with gruesome injury
Kelvin Benjamin ends season on high note
Manny Sanders exits Week 17 with foot injury
T.Y. Hilton posts career-high 1,448 yards
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
Marcus Morris starting, Harris to the bench
Evan Fournier (heel) out Sunday vs. Indiana
Whiteside, Dragic, Winslow out Sunday vs. DET
Monta Ellis (ankle) will play Sunday vs. ORL
Chris Paul (hamstring) doubtful for Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Chris Kreider gets 1st hat trick of season
James Reimer almost perfect in win over Stars
Malkin takes points lead in win over Habs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Carr
(QB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt McGloin | Quarterback | #14
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/2/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 210
College:
Penn State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
4/18/2016: Signed a one-year, $2.553 million contract. 2016: $2.553 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt McGloin exited Week 17 against the Broncos with a shoulder injury.
McGloin was driven into the ground by a big hit late in the second quarter. He looked upset on the sidelines before leaving for the locker room before halftime. Rookie Connor Cook is in the game at quarterback. McGloin struggled before leaving, completing just 6-of-11 passes for 21 yards and missing Amari Cooper on what should have been a long touchdown. If he plays the rest of the game, Cook will have an opportunity to stake his claim on the starting job entering the postseason.
Jan 1 - 5:41 PM
ESPN's Adam Caplan suggested Matt McGloin has already locked up the Raiders' backup quarterback job.
Caplan said fourth-round rookie Connor Cook is a "distant" third. Cook was expected to push McGloin after the Raiders moved up to grab him, but it was always unlikely the rookie would be able to unseat one of the better backups in the league. Playing under a one-year tender, McGloin is set to hit free agency next spring, where he will be a sleeper to garner Chase Danielian offers.
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 08:17:00 AM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Matt McGloin will compete with fourth-round pick Connor Cook for the backup quarterback job this season.
Oakland made the puzzling choice of leapfrogging the Cowboys to select Cook with the 100th overall pick. GM Reggie McKenzie is a disciple of former Packers executive Ron Wolf, who was known for developing quarterbacks and turning them into trade assets. Considering he wasn't even drafed, McGloin has fared reasonably well in his three years with Oakland, completing 58.4 percent of his passes for a 76.2 career passer rating. Cook and McGloin will be destined for clipboard duty this season behind franchise quarterback Derek Carr.
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Raiders re-signed QB Matt McGloin to a one-year, $2.553 million contract.
McGloin is a relatively experienced backup behind Derek Carr, but the Raiders would be in big trouble if they had to rely on the former undrafted free agent for a multiple-game stretch. McGloin is headed into his age-27 season.
Mon, Apr 18, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Matt McGloin exits Week 17 w/shoulder injury
Jan 1 - 5:41 PM
Matt McGloin already locked up No. 2 job?
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 08:17:00 AM
McGloin and Cook to compete for backup job
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Matt McGloin signs RFA tender
Mon, Apr 18, 2016 01:54:00 PM
More Matt McGloin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4952)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(4328)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(4320)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(4304)
5
S. Ware
KC
(4275)
6
T. Riddick
DET
(3870)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3756)
8
L. Miller
HOU
(3706)
9
B. Powell
NYJ
(3601)
10
J. Reed
WAS
(3578)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
OAK
3
2
4
50.0
29
9.7
7.3
0
0
0
3
-3
-1.0
-1.0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2013
OAK
7
118
211
55.9
1547
221.0
7.3
0
8
8
11
27
3.9
2.5
0
0
1
2014
OAK
1
12
19
63.2
129
129.0
6.8
0
1
2
2
3
3.0
1.5
0
0
0
2015
OAK
2
23
32
71.9
142
71.0
4.4
0
2
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
2
Sep 18
ATL
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
0
1
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
2
3
66.7
29
9.7
0
0
3
-3
-1.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
6
11
54.5
21
1.9
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt McGloin
Sidelined
Matt McGloin exited Week 17 against the Broncos with a shoulder injury.
McGloin was driven into the ground by a big hit late in the second quarter. He looked upset on the sidelines before leaving for the locker room before halftime. Rookie Connor Cook is in the game at quarterback. McGloin struggled before leaving, completing just 6-of-11 passes for 21 yards and missing Amari Cooper on what should have been a long touchdown. If he plays the rest of the game, Cook will have an opportunity to stake his claim on the starting job entering the postseason.
Jan 1
2
Connor Cook
RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
Questionable
Jalen Richard (shoulder) is questionable for Week 17 against Denver.
Richard should play after a limited week of practice. He led Oakland in rushing before going down last week and will likely remain part of a three-back committee. The Raiders project for a run-heavy gamescript with Matt McGloin starting.
Dec 30
4
Taiwan Jones
Questionable
Taiwan Jones is in the league's concussion protocol.
He'll need to pass multiple tests before returning to practice. Jones surprisingly got three touches in Week 1, but is behind Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for backup duties.
Sep 14
GLB
1
Latavius Murray
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
Questionable
Amari Cooper (shoulder) and Michael Crabtree (finger) are both active for Week 17 against the Broncos.
There was never any concern about the duo playing, but neither is an exciting fantasy option against the Broncos' secondary with Matt McGloin at quarterback. Oakland declared Derek Carr (ankle), S Karl Joseph (toe), RT Austin Howard (shoulder), CB Antonio Hamilton, OG Denver Kirkland, DT Stacy McGee, and DE Branden Jackson inactive for Week 17.
Jan 1
2
Andre Holmes
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
Questionable
Michael Crabtree (finger) is questionable for Week 17 against the Broncos.
He was limited at practice this week but should get the nod for Week 17. Crabtree is just 44 yards away from his second career 1,000-yard season. He should be in the WR2 mix this week, even with Matt McGloin getting the start at quarterback.
Dec 30
2
Seth Roberts
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Clive Walford
2
Mychal Rivera
LT
1
Donald Penn
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Vadal Alexander
C
1
Rodney Hudson
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Denver Kirkland
RT
1
Menelik Watson
Sidelined
Raiders declared RT Menelik Watson, QB Connor Cook, CB Dexter McDonald, DB Antonio Hamilton, OT Matt McCants, TE Ryan O'Malley and DL Stacy McGee inactive for Week 8 against the Bucs.
This will be Watson's fifth straight missed game. The 2013 second-rounder has been highly injury prone.
Oct 30
2
Austin Howard
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
Headlines
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 17 fantasy football action as it happens.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
»
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
NFL Headlines
»
Rishard Matthews posts career-high 945 yards
»
Matt McGloin exits Week 17 w/shoulder injury
»
Kenny Stills scores his 9th TD of the season
»
CPOY candidate Murray rushes for 1,287 yards
»
Edelman rips Fins, finishes with 98 catches
»
O'Brien coy on playoff starter at quarterback
»
Rudolph hangs 11-117-1 line in Week 17 finale
»
Jay Ajayi held to 79 yards, goes for X-rays
»
David Johnson carted off with gruesome injury
»
Kelvin Benjamin ends season on high note
»
Manny Sanders exits Week 17 with foot injury
»
T.Y. Hilton posts career-high 1,448 yards
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved