Matt McGloin | Quarterback | #14

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
College: Penn State
Contract: view contract details
Matt McGloin exited Week 17 against the Broncos with a shoulder injury.
McGloin was driven into the ground by a big hit late in the second quarter. He looked upset on the sidelines before leaving for the locker room before halftime. Rookie Connor Cook is in the game at quarterback. McGloin struggled before leaving, completing just 6-of-11 passes for 21 yards and missing Amari Cooper on what should have been a long touchdown. If he plays the rest of the game, Cook will have an opportunity to stake his claim on the starting job entering the postseason. Jan 1 - 5:41 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016OAK32450.0299.77.30003-3-1.0-1.0000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2013OAK711821155.91547221.07.308811273.92.5001
2014OAK1121963.2129129.06.8012233.01.5000
2015OAK2233271.914271.04.402100.0.0001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
2Sep 18ATL00.00.00000.000
12Nov 27CAR01.00.00000.000
16Dec 24IND2366.7299.7003-3-1.000
17Jan 1@DEN61154.5211.90000.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt McGloin
2Connor Cook
RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Andre Holmes
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Mychal Rivera
LT1Donald Penn
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
C1Rodney Hudson
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Denver Kirkland
RT1Menelik Watson
2Austin Howard
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 