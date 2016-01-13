Ken Whisenhunt | OT Team: San Diego Chargers Age / DOB: (54) / 2/28/1962 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 235 College: Georgia Tech Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Chargers still want to retain OC Ken Whisenhunt after hiring Anthony Lynn as head coach on Thursday. This has been the rumor for over a week. It's a bit of an awkward situation for Lynn, himself an offensive mind. The Chargers had been focusing on defensive coaches before changing their focus to Lynn. Whisenhunt has an excellent relationship with Philip Rivers. He and his underlings will likely be retained. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chargers would prefer their new coach retain OC Ken Whisenhunt and the offensive staff. This would explain why the Chargers have been connected to five defensive coordinators (Mike Smith, Sean McDermott, Teryl Austin, Vance Joseph, Matt Patricia) and one special teams coordinator (Dave Toub) when setting up interviews for their head-coaching vacancy. The Chargers were 14th in total yards and ninth in points in Whisenhunt's first year back as the OC. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Chargers hired OC Ken Whisenhunt. Whisenhunt, 54 next month, spent the 2013 season as the Chargers' OC, only to parlay that one year into the Titans' head-coaching job. Whisenhunt lasted 23 games as the Titans' head man, going 3-20, before being fired in November. He's back with coach Mike McCoy. In 2013, the Chargers were fifth in total offense, fourth in passing, and 13th in rushing. Whisenhunt and McCoy will look to get the offense back on track after finishing 31st in rushing this year. Source: Union-Tribune San Diego