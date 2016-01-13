Ken Whisenhunt | OT

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Angels, Espinosa avoid arbitration at $5.425M
Pirates, Hutchison avoid arb with $2.3M deal
Mets, Lucas Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
Ware practicing in full for Divisional Round
Carroll says Prosise will be game-time call
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram will play on Thursday night
Lance Thomas will start on Thursday night
Brandon Ingram sprains wrist, getting X-ray
Terrence Jones, Omer Asik will start vs. BK
LaMarcus Aldridge will start on Thursday
Anthony Davis (hip) will not play on Thursday
MCW, Wade, Zipser, Taj & Lopez will start
Denzel Valentine (flu) will not play Thursday
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will not play
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) going through 3-on-3
Nikola Jokic dominates in win over Pacers
Jeremy Lamb (foot) will not play on Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rick Nash to return vs. Maple Leafs on Friday
Matt Murray makes long-awaited return Thurs
Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will start Friday
P. Buchnevich returns from conditioning stint
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) is very probable Thursday
Patrik Laine (concussion) will miss road trip
Jamie Benn (foot) will be back on Thursday
Chad Johnson blocks 25 in win over Sharks
Ovechkin hits 1000-point mark in W over Pens
Mark Scheifele scores twice in loss to Habs
Danault scores goal-of-the-year candidate
Jason Demers scores GWG vs. NYI
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gerhart to make record 30th start at Daytona
Weatherman running 10 ARCA races in MMM's #78
Cornett-Ching rescues Moose in time for test
Lira tests at Daytona in prep for track debut
Hayley not returning to ThorSport for 2017
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
Auburn won't consider Briles for OC job
Cincy HC Fickell lands OSU transfer Gibson
UConn lures OC Lashlee away from Auburn
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Collins in contention after lengthy layoff
Ndidi could make his PL debut against Chelsea
Ulloa likely to miss clash with Chelsea
Boro receive Valdes boost ahead of WK21
Karanka provides updates on squad fitness
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
Benteke not going anywhere in January
Taylor fractures cheekbone, out indefinitely
Barrow injured while playing for Swans U-23s
Reds drop first leg but welcome Coutinho back
The news that broke the internet on Thursday
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Ronnie Brown
(RB)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ken Whisenhunt | OT
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
54
) / 2/28/1962
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 235
College:
Georgia Tech
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Chargers still want to retain OC Ken Whisenhunt after hiring Anthony Lynn as head coach on Thursday.
This has been the rumor for over a week. It's a bit of an awkward situation for Lynn, himself an offensive mind. The Chargers had been focusing on defensive coaches before changing their focus to Lynn. Whisenhunt has an excellent relationship with Philip Rivers. He and his underlings will likely be retained.
Jan 12 - 8:52 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chargers would prefer their new coach retain OC Ken Whisenhunt and the offensive staff.
This would explain why the Chargers have been connected to five defensive coordinators (Mike Smith, Sean McDermott, Teryl Austin, Vance Joseph, Matt Patricia) and one special teams coordinator (Dave Toub) when setting up interviews for their head-coaching vacancy. The Chargers were 14th in total yards and ninth in points in Whisenhunt's first year back as the OC.
Jan 4 - 10:02 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Chargers hired OC Ken Whisenhunt.
Whisenhunt, 54 next month, spent the 2013 season as the Chargers' OC, only to parlay that one year into the Titans' head-coaching job. Whisenhunt lasted 23 games as the Titans' head man, going 3-20, before being fired in November. He's back with coach Mike McCoy. In 2013, the Chargers were fifth in total offense, fourth in passing, and 13th in rushing. Whisenhunt and McCoy will look to get the offense back on track after finishing 31st in rushing this year.
Wed, Jan 13, 2016 03:16:00 PM
Source:
Union-Tribune San Diego
The Union-Tribune San Diego's Michael Gehlken reports ex-Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt is a "name to watch" for the Chargers' OC job.
Whisenhunt, of course, was San Diego's OC in 2013. The Bolts were fifth in total offense that season, and Whisenhunt parlayed that into landing the Titans' head-coaching job, which he held for all of 23 games before getting fired back in November. The Bears are also rumored to be in on Whiz.
Mon, Jan 4, 2016 07:38:00 PM
Source:
Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Jan 12 - 8:52 PM
Chargers want new coach to keep OC Whisenhunt
Jan 4 - 10:02 AM
Ken Whisenhunt brought back as Chargers' OC
Wed, Jan 13, 2016 03:16:00 PM
Whisenhunt 'name to watch' for Chargers' OC
Mon, Jan 4, 2016 07:38:00 PM
More Ken Whisenhunt Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4747)
2
L. Green
PIT
(3953)
3
R. Cobb
GB
(3627)
4
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3617)
5
C. Prosise
SEA
(3245)
6
T. Montgomery
GB
(3216)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(2695)
8
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2554)
9
S. Ware
KC
(2547)
10
E. Lacy
GB
(2529)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Travis Benjamin
2
Jeremy Butler
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
King Dunlap
2
Chris Hairston
Sidelined
Chargers OT Chris Hairston exited Week 4 against the Saints with a groin injury.
He left in the second quarter and never returned. Hairston was filling in for King Dunlap at left tackle. RT Joe Barksdale swapped sides after Hairston exited.
Oct 2
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
Sidelined
Chargers LG Orlando Franklin suffered a concussion in Week 9.
His status for Week 10 is uncertain. Franklin also suffered a concussion last December. As the Chargers have a bye in Week 11, it might make the most sense for the Chargers to hold their left guard out through the off week.
Nov 6
2
Kenny Wiggins
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
Questionable
Chargers RG D.J. Fluker (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fluker had a scare when he suffered a foot injury last month but obviously he's in no danger of missing Week 1. The 25-year-old is hoping for a bounce-back year after grading 68th out of 82 qualified guards on PFF last season.
Sep 7
2
Spencer Pulley
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Josh Lambo
Headlines
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Evan Silva breaks down the fantasy Matchups for all four Divisional Round games.
More NFL Columns
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
»
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
»
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
»
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
NFL Headlines
»
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
»
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
»
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
»
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
»
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
»
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
»
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
»
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
»
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
»
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
»
Ware practicing in full for Divisional Round
»
Carroll says Prosise will be game-time call
NFL Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved