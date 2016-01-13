Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ken Whisenhunt | OT

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (54) / 2/28/1962
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 235
College: Georgia Tech
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Chargers still want to retain OC Ken Whisenhunt after hiring Anthony Lynn as head coach on Thursday.
This has been the rumor for over a week. It's a bit of an awkward situation for Lynn, himself an offensive mind. The Chargers had been focusing on defensive coaches before changing their focus to Lynn. Whisenhunt has an excellent relationship with Philip Rivers. He and his underlings will likely be retained. Jan 12 - 8:52 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Ken Whisenhunt Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Ronnie Hillman
3Andre Williams
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Ronnie Hillman
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Ronnie Hillman
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Travis Benjamin
2Jeremy Butler
WR21Dontrelle Inman
2Tyrell Williams
3Geremy Davis
WR31Tyrell Williams
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
LT1King Dunlap
2Chris Hairston
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Spencer Pulley
RT1Joe Barksdale
K1Josh Lambo
 

 