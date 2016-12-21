Player Page

Jon Gruden | Center

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (53) / 8/17/1963
College: Dayton
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Colts owner Jim Irsay attempted to hire ESPN analyst Jon Gruden.
There have been rumors since the end of the season Irsay was pursuing Gruden as coach and Peyton Manning as general manager. It looks like at least half of those rumors were true, but Gruden turned down the advances and will stick to TV. Gruden's rebuff could be the end of the Colts' quest to replace coach Chuck Pagano and GM Ryan Grigson, but no one will know for sure until Irsay makes an announcement. Jan 14 - 10:56 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
